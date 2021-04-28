Rhonda Kirk to be inducted into Alabama Sports Officials Foundation hall of fame

It didn’t take long for Kirk to prove she belonged.

“I guess when the guys saw I was serious and wasn’t going anywhere – I was going to camps and clinics trying to better myself – that they finally said, ‘Hey, she isn’t going anywhere; we might as well get used to it,” Kirk said.

Kirk became one of the top officials in the area, being named district football official of the year in 2007, district softball official of the year twice and state softball official of the year once.

Football was among her favorite sports to call.

“I absolutely love football,” Kirk said. “I was an umpire and I would get behind the linebackers and talk just as much trash as they did. It’s just fun to me.

“A lot of folks get humbled very quickly when they come out to officiate. At that time we had five officials on the field and everybody has a location and an area that they are watching. The average fan has no idea what you’re doing and what you’re seeing and the communication you have with the other officials.”

Kirk knew when it was time to hang up the cleats.