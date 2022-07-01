Ricky Ward returning to coach Lakeside girls basketball

Veteran girls basketball coach Ricky Ward is returning to Lakeside School.

The Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame and Alabama Independent Schools Association Hall of Fame coach directed the Abbeville Christian Academy girls program the last seven years, winning varsity state titles in the last two years. Now he is returning to Lakeside, a program he guided for 30 years before leaving in May of 2015 in hopes of restoring the Chiefs to a state power.

“I had to go to Abbeville to prove something to see if we could turn that thing around,” Ward said. “Now that Lakeside talked to me, I felt it was time to go back. There is nothing wrong and nobody is mad.

“We went in to see if we could turn it around to lay down the framework for having a girls basketball (state championship) program and we did that. In seven years, we won four state championships – two varsity and two JV – and went to state six of seven times in varsity.

“I enjoyed my time there and I love the people at Abbeville Christian. It took a lot of work by everybody and the girls had to buy in. I am very proud of what we did there. They had not won a girls state championship ever in the 50 some years they had been in operation, but I didn’t do it. The girls did it.”

In his seven years at ACA, the Generals went 126-76 with two state runner-up finishes (2017 and 2019) in addition to the two state titles.

As he leaves, Ward feels the Abbeville Christian girls program is in good shape for continued success.

“We set the tracks down to have a continued basketball program because they are there,” Ward said.

Ward had a legendary tenure in his first time at Lakeside, winning 80.9 percent of games over 30 years in amassing a 639-151 record. The tenure was highlighted by 18 state championship game appearances and nine state titles. The school, though, has not reached a state championship game since Ward left.

“I want to try and get more state championships at Lakeside,” Ward said.

Overall in 37 years as a head coach, Ward has a 765-227 career record with 11 state titles.

Though he said it wasn’t a reason for returning to Lakeside, the 70-year-old Ward admitted retiring while at the Eufaula private school would be fitting for him.

“To be honest, it wasn’t (a reason), but I can’t say I haven’t never thought about it,” Ward said. “It wasn’t the defining reason, but it has crossed my mind.”

He stressed he hasn’t thought about retiring just yet, saying he has a lot of fire left in him.

“I am not intending to retire until I can’t go any more or they put me out to pasture,” Ward said. “I still love it the same way. I love the girls. I love the competition and I love practicing and getting ready for the games – and the competitive spirit. I hope I can go a long time.”

Lakeside athletic director Tom Clements said the school was glad to have Ward back as the Chiefs girls coach.

“First of all, I think it is neat that he is able come back to where it all started for him,” Clements said. “He always has done a wonderful job. He did a great job in the 30 years he was at Lakeside and the seven years he was at Abbeville Christian. We are looking forward to this next chapter in him being back with us.”

Ironically, it was a decision by Clements that started the wheels in motion for Ward’s return.

Clements was head coach of five sports teams last year at Lakeside – JV and varsity football, girls basketball and JV and varsity baseball – and wanted to get some relief for this year.

“It is something I could do, but it was not ideal for me nor for the programs because they are only getting 33 percent of my time,” Clements said. “We made it work this past year but it wasn’t ideal.”

Clements was originally planning to keep the girls basketball position, but after an administrator at the school suggested looking into hiring Ward and things fell in place, he switched to leading the boys basketball team, a position he held for 12 years from 2008-2020.

“My intentions were to continue coaching girls basketball but when the topic came up about coach Ward coming back, I knew that would be the position he would be in,” Clements said. “Obviously when I left in 2020, I was the head boys coach at the time, so it is a program I am familiar with and I am looking forwarded to getting back into.”

Clements will remain as Lakeside’s head football coach in addition to coaching boys basketball. He will not return as baseball coach. The school hopes to finalize a new head coach in that sport in the next couple of weeks.

Two other coaches will also be new at Lakeside. Caleb Smith will take over as volleyball coach and Chris Wilson will led the track/field program. It will be the first head coaching position in those sports for the two.

Todd Clements, Tom’s brother, will be the head softball coach for the second straight season.

Abbeville Christian changes

With Ward leaving and taking boys basketball coach Willie Burden as his assistant coach, the Generals have had to make coaching changes of their own.

According to athletic director Judson Campbell, the school has hired Ryan Langford as the boys head coach. Ironically, Langford comes to ACA after leading Lakeside’s boys team the last two seasons.

Campbell said the school is close to hiring a new girls basketball coach, but the final details haven’t been ironed out. He expects an announcement of a hire to come within the next two weeks.

The school will also have a new head softball coach, said Campbell, but that no decision has been made on a hire.

Campbell will remain as the school’s volleyball coach and CJ Upshaw will remain as head baseball coach.

The school hired Matthew Mims a few months ago to be the new Generals head football coach to replace John Gilmore, who resigned in January.