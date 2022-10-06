Rivalry, playoffs part of Dothan-Enterprise game at Rip Hewes Stadium

First-year Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy knows about the Enterprise-Dothan rivalry after spending three seasons as the Wildcats defensive coordinator.

However, Kennedy says Friday night’s game has more importance than bragging rights of a rivalry for both teams.

“Our goal has been to get to the end of the season and still be in the mix to be a playoff team and we have done that,” Kennedy said. “Certainly, Friday is a huge, huge part of that step. I know, with their loss last week to Prattville, that when it comes to the playoffs, this is probably a must win for them.”

The two schools, the two biggest in the Wiregrass, meet Friday night at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium. It will be the fourth meeting between the programs since Dothan was consolidated in 2019.

The Wolves, ranked No. 8 in the state rankings, enter with a 5-2 overall record and 3-2 in tightly bunched 7A, Region 2. The visiting Wildcats, who dropped out of the state rankings this week after a 42-26 loss to Prattville, are 3-3 and 1-3.

Dothan currently sits in a third-place tie with Opelika (both 3-2) behind Auburn (5-0) and Central-Phenix City (4-1). Prattville (2-2) is in fifth place, while Enterprise, Smiths Station and Jeff Davis (1-3) are trying to claw back into it. R.E. Lee (0-4) is at the bottom of the region standings.

The top four teams from the region advance to the state playoffs. Following Friday’s action, Dothan has an off week before hosting Opelika on Oct. 21 and finishing at Jeff Davis on Oct. 28.

Enterprise visits Opelika and Jeff Davis the next two weeks before hosting Lee in the final week.

Dothan can almost clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday and put a serious dent in the Wildcats’ chances at postseason. On the other side, Enterprise can keep in contention with a win and damper Dothan’s hopes, especially if the two should finish tied for a playoff spot.

“As I was explaining to the kids, rivalries are awesome for our kids and our community, but we need to understand and remember the most important part of this game is us putting ourselves in a position to be a playoff team,” Kennedy said. “That is more important than any aspect of the rivalry.”

While he coached at Enterprise last year, Kennedy said he doesn’t believe it will help him or the Wolves much Friday’s game against the Wildcats and Ben Blackmon in his first year as head coach of the program.

“We know who the kids are, but that is about it,” Kennedy said. “They run completely different systems on offense and defense.

“Last year, we were an odd front (on defense) and this year they are a four-man front. We ran the single wing on offense and this year they are a spread team, so it is completely different systems on both sides of the ball and a completely new coaching staff too.”

Kennedy said the Wildcats have a lot of weapons on the field and are fast and experienced on defense.

“They return eight starters on defense that started for us last year over there, so they are very experienced. They are also fast on defense,” Kennedy said. “Mykel Johnson is as a good as anybody in the state. He plays receiver, he plays slot, he plays quarterback, plays running back, punts, returns punts and return kicks. He does it all for them. He is one of those guys that if you let him get going, you can’t stop him, so we will have our work cut out there.”

Both teams enter after a loss last week. While Enterprise fell to Prattville, Dothan lost to No. 5 state ranked Central of Phenix City 35-28.

While his team lost last week, Kennedy said he has been pleased overall with the progress by the Wolves, who have already surpassed the win total of the last two seasons (4 last year, 2 year before).

“Honestly, we have gotten better each week,” Kennedy said. “We are playing good football. When you get to this point of the year, your identity starts to take over. We are playing physical and we continue to get better.”

Both clubs feature an explosive offense. Dothan and Enterprise rank fourth and fifth in Class 7A with scoring averages of 34.7 and 33.8 per game, respectively

“We ultimately can’t give up the big play,” Kennedy said. “That was what hurt us against Central (last week) on defense. You can’t play like we do on offense (single wing grind it out style) and give up quick scores. That happened too many times last Friday. We also can’t turn the ball over. Those are the two big keys for us to be successful on Friday night.”