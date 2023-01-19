Robinsons, Faison help Knights to top 13 finish; Dothan finishes 37th

Sparked by solid performances from its three wrestlers competing, the Northside Methodist girls wrestling team will finish in the top 13 out of 59 scoring teams at this year’s girls Alabama State Championships.

With only Friday’s individual championship matches left, the Knights were tied for 12th place with 50 points with Baldwin County, which has one wrestler in the finals. If she losses the match, the teams finish tied for 12th. If that person wins, NMA drops to 13th.

Dothan High, which had three wrestlers at the meet, but only one win matches, finished 37th out of 59 teams with 18 points.

Both Northside Methodist and Baldwin County had only three wrestlers at the meet. All the teams in the top 11 above them had six or more wrestlers. The two also finished ahead of 10 teams that had four or more wrestlers who competed during the meet.

Northside Methodist’s three wrestlers were Tristin Robinson, Josie Faison and Teegan Robinson.

Tristin Robinson, a senior, went 4-1 and finished third in the state in the 145-pound weight class. Faison, a sophomore, went 4-2 and finished fourth at the 152-pound weight division and Teegan Robinson, an eighth grader in her first year of wrestling, went 3-2 at the meet, losing to two of the top six wrestlers in the highly-competitive 165-weight class.

After a first-round bye, Tristin Robinson beat Sparkman’s Aiyana Sea on a pinfall 47 seconds into the second period and defeated Auburn’s Fabiola Sanchez 6-2 before losing in the semifinals to Sparkman’s Akerah Artis on a late first-period pin. She bounced back to beat Thompson’s Estella Islas 8-0 and captured the third-place match with an early third-period pin over Sanchez.

Faison started the tourney with three straight wins by pinfall, beating Montevallo’s Didvanni Espinoza, Spanish Fort’s Abigail Pendergrass and Weaver’s Trinity Carter. She lost in the semifinals to Sparkman’s Reagan Grant on a first-period pin before earning a third-period pin over Sparkman’s Katerina Nutter in the consolation semifinals. Faison then lost on an early-second period pin in the third-place match to Central of Phenix City’s Nevaeh Jackson.

Teegan Robinson won by a forfeit in the opening round before losing to finalist Kaylee Holder of Daphne on a first-period pin. She battled back to earn first-period pinfalls over Huntsville’s Nikki Mumper and W.S. Neal’s Kadence Wood before losing on a first-period pin the fourth consolation round to Weaver’s Haylei Hooks.

Tristin Robinson finished the season with a 24-8 record, while Faison finished 18-9 and Teegan Robinson 15-19.

All of Dothan’s points in taking 37th place came from Olivia Piasecki, who finished fourth in the 132-pound weight class after earning a 4-2 record at the tournament.

She earned first-period pins over Auburn’s Ashlyn McCoy (14 seconds) and Florence’s Salem Shimakonis (23 seconds) and a 16-6 major decision over Brookwood’s Haley Pate to reach the semifinals where she lost to unbeaten Daphne wrestler Kaylse Hill on a second-period pin (2:36).

She then pinned Gulf Shores’ Rhyleah Gleber early in the second period while leading 10-4 before losing in the third-place match 32 seconds into the third period to Central of Phenix City’s Caidence Sellars.

Dothan had two other girls at the meet – Kyra Mercer (100 pounds) and Adayani Hernandez (114) – and both went 0-2 with all the losses on first-period pins.