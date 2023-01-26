Rod Jackson free throws push Houston Academy over Headland

HEADLAND – Rod Jackson of Houston Academy toed the free throw line with 1.1 seconds left and the game on the line against Headland at Steve Williams Arena on Thursday night.

“I hope I don’t miss them,” Jackson said after the game of what was going through his mind while he was getting ready to shoot.

Jackson came through in the clutch, calmly sinking both ends of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity to give Houston Academy a 48-47 win in a well-played game that went back and forth.

The Raiders, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, improved to 25-2 overall, while the Class 5A Rams dropped to 17-9.

“I want to thank coach for putting me in that play to set it up,” Jackson said of earning the free throw tries.

Houston Academy had the ball under the Headland basket with 4.9 seconds left after the Rams, up 47-46 at the time, missed two free throws and the ball went off a Headland player out of bounds following a wild scramble underneath the goal.

Houston Academy coach Ron Watson called a timeout to set up a play and then called a second timeout after he saw the defense Headland was setting up in.

“There aren’t a whole lot of times you draw up something and it works out just like you drew it up,” Watson said. “Originally we had another play because we thought they were going to run man-to-man against us, so as we lined up we called a timeout and drew up another inbounds play.

“I knew they would be keying on Kadyn (Mitchell, point guard), so Rod set the first screen and we brought Kadyn around and when Rod set the screen he took off. Kadyn caught it and got down the sideline and we got Rod on the loose.”

Around midcourt, Mitchell threw long for Jackson who had sprinted down the court and gotten underneath the goal. As the ball came to Jackson, a Headland player ran into him and a foul was called to set up the 1-1 free throw opportunity.

After Jackson made the free throws, Headland inbounded and threw long, but Mitchell intercepted the pass on the Rams’ end just past midcourt as the buzzer sounded.

It ended a frantic final minute in which both teams missed several free throw opportunities until Jackson came through with the made ones.

Jaxon Williams gave Headland a 47-44 lead when he scored inside with 53 seconds left. Jackson then answered with a bucket down low to make it 47-46 with 39 ticks left.

With Headland in possession, Houston Academy fouled with 22 seconds left, but it wasn’t a free throw opportunity. On the ensuing inbounds near midcourt, Houston Academy’s Corey Campbell came up with a steal on the inbounds pass and then was fouled with 13.2 seconds as he drove the lane.

Campbell, however, couldn’t connect at the free throw line and Headland came up with the rebound. Headland’s Tylen Williams was fouled with 8.1 seconds left, but missed both ends of his free throw opportunities and the ball went out of bounds off the Rams to set up what would eventually be the game-winning free throws by Jackson.

Jackson finished with a game-high 21 points. Cam Dyer contributed 10 points for the Raiders.

Headland was led by Jaxon Williams with 12 points and Tylen Williams with 11.

Houston Academy led 24-17 at halftime after Ethan Coachman nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, which proved to be a huge basket. The Raiders stalled the ball the last minute and a half or so of the second quarter before passing it around and getting Coachman the open shot from the wing.

“We won that game tonight the last couple of minutes of the first half,” Watson said. “Ethan Coachman hit that 3-pointer at the buzzer. When you look back at it now, that was the game-winner.”

Down by 7 at the break, Headland came out strong in the third quarter and took the lead at 30-29 when Cornelius Arnold scored on an inside basket.

“We got defensive stops in the third quarter,” Headland coach Eric Smith said. “Then we executed some set plays that we got some looks and some baskets. Once we got the students behind us, I knew it was going to be a fight until the end.”

Houston Academy tied it up at 34-34 when Jackson scored on a power move down low while being fouled and also hit the free throw. But Tylen Williams scored on a floater in the lane to end the third quarter, making it 36-34, and the Rams held the lead until Jackson’s final free throws.

Headland looked in good shape when Ty Beasley drained a 3-pointer to make it 45-39 with 2:55 left, but Dyer made back-to-back baskets for HA to pull the Raiders within 45-43 with two minutes left to send the game down to the wire.

“I really thought we were going to close it out there in the fourth quarter, but give them (HA) credit – they continued to battle," Smith said.

Headland girls 53, Houston Academy 30: Tyra Benton scored 14, Alexus Neal scored 13 and 14 rebounds, while Jayla Franklin added 10 points and five assists in leading the Rams to the victory.

Camille Reeves led Houston Academy with 15 points, while Lauren Baker added nine points.

Headland led 25-9 at halftime, but the Raiders cut the lead to 28-20 with 3:20 left in the third quarter before the Rams regained command.

Houston Academy JV boys 48, Headland 43: Thomas Buntin had 21 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, and Jacob Jackson had nine points to lead HA.

Jayden Williams had 17 points and Conner McKenzie nine to lead Headland.