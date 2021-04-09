Rodney Dollar named Headland football coach, athletics director

“I look so forward to bringing this place back to where it needs to be and that is at a championship level in all sports,” Dollar said. “I want people to know that I am the athletic director before I am anything (else) and in all sports I want (them) to be at a championship level.”

To accomplish that, Dollar feels there has to be a change in the mindset of Ram athletes, especially in football.

“There needs to be a culture change around Headland completely and that starts from the top,” Dollar said. “We have to expect to win. I am not sure in the past – and I am speaking for many years – that these kids expected to win. It has been easy when times get hard, ‘I will quit and go home and play video games.’ We have to change that and that is my job. I have already started that in the weight room.”

Dollar said the weight room is a key element to him building the program, saying, “My strength is the weight room. If we are stronger and faster than you, we are going to beat you.”

“I told the kids, if you get through my weight program, practice is not going to be hard,” Dollar said. “As I did at Houston Academy, as I did at Tallassee, if you are athlete at Headland High School, you will come through me in the weight room. That will be a must.”