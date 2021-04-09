Rodney Dollar named Headland football coach, athletics director

Eight years after having a stroke while coaching a game at Carbon Hill High School, Rodney Dollar is back as a head coach – and back at Headland.
Dollar, a veteran head coach of 24 seasons with eight programs, including a successful eight-year stint at Houston Academy, was announced as Headland’s head football coach Friday morning. It will be his second tenure with the Rams as he previously guided the program from 1990-92, going 8-22.
Overall, he has a 151-107 career record with a state runner-up team in 1989 at Glenwood, a state semifinal team in 2006 at Houston Academy plus four state quarterfinal teams.
An assistant coach last year for Abbeville Christian’s AISA state runner-up team, Dollar replaces Toby Greene, who left Headland last month to be head football coach at Northside Methodist.
The new Rams coach vowed to change the culture and bring a championship level to Headland, which has had only two winning seasons since 1988, with a few .500 seasons mixed in that time frame.
“I am very excited to be at Headland High School for the second time,” Dollar said. “I am extremely inspired to be here. Long time ago – 1990-92 – I was here. Wasn’t quite as successful. I have had a successful career since then and I look forward to bringing this school back to where it needs to be, which is at a championship level.
“Some people don’t realize that in 2013 I had a stroke coaching football and I was told that I would never coach again – that my health would not be there. I have worked my behind off to be back where I am now.
“I want to thank some people for that – first and foremost my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to get here. Mr. (Jason) Bradford (Headland principal) and Mrs. (Lori) Beasley (Henry County Schools Superintendent) for hiring me of course and two young ladies who have been an inspiration to me, which is my daughter (Brianne Kent), a volleyball and bowling coach at Dothan High School, and my wife (Kim), who is instrumental in everything I do in life.”
Dollar has also battled back from several bouts with cancer during his coaching career, including while at Houston Academy and later in 2011 at Pike County.
Bradford, Headland’s principal, said Dollar was the right fit for the Rams.
“He did a great job in the interview (with the committee) and just knowing his past in that he has been successful where all he has been stood out,” Bradford said. “As he talked to us in the interview process, it was just obvious who the pick should be. I thought he was in tuned to what we needed at this school. To me it was a great fit for us. We are excited to have him.”
In addition to his football role, Dollar was also hired as weight training coach for all Headland athletes and as the school’s athletic director.
“I look so forward to bringing this place back to where it needs to be and that is at a championship level in all sports,” Dollar said. “I want people to know that I am the athletic director before I am anything (else) and in all sports I want (them) to be at a championship level.”
To accomplish that, Dollar feels there has to be a change in the mindset of Ram athletes, especially in football.
“There needs to be a culture change around Headland completely and that starts from the top,” Dollar said. “We have to expect to win. I am not sure in the past – and I am speaking for many years – that these kids expected to win. It has been easy when times get hard, ‘I will quit and go home and play video games.’ We have to change that and that is my job. I have already started that in the weight room.”
Dollar said the weight room is a key element to him building the program, saying, “My strength is the weight room. If we are stronger and faster than you, we are going to beat you.”
“I told the kids, if you get through my weight program, practice is not going to be hard,” Dollar said. “As I did at Houston Academy, as I did at Tallassee, if you are athlete at Headland High School, you will come through me in the weight room. That will be a must.”
Dollar, who was hired as a physical education teacher with emphasis on weight training last month by the Henry County School Board, has been busy with the weight program. He said 72 kids in grades 9-12 have been working out under his guidance.
A graduate of Central High in Phenix City, Dollar was a baseball standout with the Red Devils who played at Auburn University for two seasons before a brief minor league baseball career with the Houston Astros organization.
He began his coaching career in his hometown of Phenix City at Woodland Christian in 1987 then at Glenwood School from 1988-89. He guided the Gators to a 10-3 record in 1989 and the state finals.
He moved to Headland in 1990-92 and gradually built the program from 1-9 his first year to 3-7 and 4-6 before becoming head coach at Samson in 1994 and guiding the Tigers to a 10-2 record, a region title and the second round of the playoffs.
After one season at Samson, he left to become head coach at Frisco City where he guided the Whippetts to a 25-11 record over three seasons with a state quarterfinal team in 1998.
Dollar was hired at Houston Academy in 1999 and he built the Raiders into a state power, going 63-27 over eight seasons, highlighted by four double-digit seasons and four region titles. The tenure concluded with a 12-1 state semifinal team in 2006.
He left HA in 2007 to become head coach at Tallassee and guided the Tigers to a 29-14 record over four seasons before leaving to lead Pike County. His tenure at Pike County lasted four games (all losses) when he had to stop because of health issues.
He returned to coaching at Carbon Hill in 2013 when he had his stroke, forcing him away from the game. He made a return last year at Abbeville Christian under head coach Ashley Carlisle and headmaster Melanie Carlisle.
“I want to give thanks to Mrs. Melanie Carlisle and Ashley Carlisle at Abbeville Christian Academy, who gave me an opportunity to come back and show people last year that I could work again,” Dollar said. “I spent a great year up there with great people in Abbeville. I miss those guys and love them very much, but it was time for me to move on and get back to the position that I know.”
During his seven-year time away from the sport, Dollar said he kept up with the sport, referring to how coaches “are notorious for thieving” of ideas from other coaches.
“I have had seven years to steal from everybody and put in some of my new ideas,” Dollar said.
In the interim, Dollar is building a coaching staff. He has already hired former Cottonwood star quarterback Dewayne Whitten to be the Rams’ quarterbacks coach. He expects to have seven or eight assistants on staff when all is done.
Dollar will guide the Rams through spring practice which begins on April 26 and concludes with a spring game at Slocomb on May 14. His debut comes in August at Wicksburg.
“My message (to our players) is we will be hard-nosed,” Dollar said. “If you don’t like hard work, I am not the person for you, but if you come out there, I will love you to death every day. We are going to work and we will be successful.”