Rodney Jackson eager to lead Geneva boys basketball program

After one year at Fruitdale, he went to Pike County for a season (2010-11) before a four-year tenure at Demopolis (2011-12 through 2014-15). He then moved to the north Talladega County school of Munford for two years before moving back southward and joining his brother Rico’s coaching staff at Escambia County and later at Murphy. He was at both schools for two seasons.

As boys head coach at Escambia County, he won 39 games over two seasons. He also revived boys basketball at Murphy from a 3-25 team the year before his arrival to 18 wins over two seasons.

“He was a top name with a lot of credentials,” Crews said. “He has turned programs around wherever he has been. He has gone places that might have been struggling and they turn around and start having success. We are excited to bring in a guy that kind of experience and knowledge of the game with a team that just went to the Elite Eight and has most of its players back.”

Off the court, Jackson has also shown an ability to overcome issues. Early in his first year at Escambia County, he said he had a “major stroke” and couldn’t speak for two months, but continued to help the Blue Devil football team through computer analysis. He returned in time for the basketball season.

The new Panther coach said he has a simple coaching philosophy.