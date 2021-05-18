Rodney Jackson eager to lead Geneva boys basketball program

Rodney Jackson looks at the Geneva boys basketball program and sees something potentially special.
“Geneva is a gold mine,” Jackson said. “The sky is the limit for Geneva basketball and I want to be a part of it.”
Jackson will get his desire. The veteran of 16 years as a coach, including 12 as a head coach, has been hired as the Geneva boys basketball head coach. He takes over after Brent Johnson, who resigned the position to concentrate on his softball coaching job as well as assistant principal duties at the school.
Johnson guided the Panthers to the Class 4A South Regional Tournament finals (state Elite Eight) this past season.
Jackson, the brother of former Abbeville head football coach Rico White, comes to Geneva after two seasons at Class 7A Murphy in Mobile. The past year, he guided Murphy to the regional postseason tournament before losing to Auburn.
He also has led five other programs, including Pike County in 2010-2011. He was also in the Wiregrass early in his career as an assistant football and basketball coach at Carroll in 2006-2009.
In addition to coaching boys basketball, Jackson will also teach physical education classes at Geneva. He might also help with the football program, though that hasn’t been finalized yet.
The new Panther coach said he has been impressed with Geneva and those associated with the school after interviewing with principal Michael Crews and later attending a Geneva softball game.
“Geneva feels like home,” said Jackson, who attended LaGrange (Ga.) High School. “Last Friday, Mr. Crews invited me down to Gulf Shores while Geneva softball was playing there and he introduced me to some of the teachers, people in the community and the basketball players. Geneva just felt like home. It is like family.
“I got a real good vibe in the community, with the kids. It is a nice place to be.”
Crews said the new coach came highly recommended through sources he contacted that.
“I talked to multiple references and checked with other people and everybody says he is a positive example for the program, the kids play hard for him, is disciplined and structured and was just a good guy to have around your program and around your team,” Crews said.
After graduating college from the University of South Alabama, Jackson began his coaching career with assistant positions in both football and basketball at Wetumpka (2005-06) and at Carroll (2006-09) before taking his first head basketball coaching job at Fruitdale in southwest Alabama.
It was the first of six schools that he would lead as the boys basketball coach and also serve as an assistant coach in football.
After one year at Fruitdale, he went to Pike County for a season (2010-11) before a four-year tenure at Demopolis (2011-12 through 2014-15). He then moved to the north Talladega County school of Munford for two years before moving back southward and joining his brother Rico’s coaching staff at Escambia County and later at Murphy. He was at both schools for two seasons.
As boys head coach at Escambia County, he won 39 games over two seasons. He also revived boys basketball at Murphy from a 3-25 team the year before his arrival to 18 wins over two seasons.
“He was a top name with a lot of credentials,” Crews said. “He has turned programs around wherever he has been. He has gone places that might have been struggling and they turn around and start having success. We are excited to bring in a guy that kind of experience and knowledge of the game with a team that just went to the Elite Eight and has most of its players back.”
Off the court, Jackson has also shown an ability to overcome issues. Early in his first year at Escambia County, he said he had a “major stroke” and couldn’t speak for two months, but continued to help the Blue Devil football team through computer analysis. He returned in time for the basketball season.
The new Panther coach said he has a simple coaching philosophy.
“My philosophy is intended for every player to have a positive experience who participates,” Jackson said. “We embrace the lifestyle of every day get better. We will play hard, smart, together and we will communicate.”
On the court, he plans to utilize a potential strong inside game on offense at Geneva around rising 6-foot-8 sophomore Evan Griffin and outside shooting, while harassing opposing teams with pressure on defense.
“We run an open post offense, drive and kick and shot the three, go inside and outside,” Jackson said. “We will press. I like to press people so I will go man-to-man a lot. Sometimes I switch up to 1-3-1, 2-3, 3-2, but I like to press.”