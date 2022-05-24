Ron Watson returns as HA basketball coach, Matt Parker to lead boys cross country

Ron Watson will now be coaching on the basketball court that bears his name.

Watson is returning to lead his alma mater at Houston Academy in boys basketball, replacing Scott Whitaker, who stepped down from the role earlier this month after leading the Raiders to the Class 3A Final Four this past season.

The school also announced that Matt Parker has been hired to lead the boys cross country program.

Watson led Houston Academy for 16 seasons and compiled a 255-186 record before deciding to step away from basketball after the 2019 season. Whitaker served as an assistant for Watson before being named his replacement. Now Watson will take back over.

“I talked to Scott first and we talked about it in length and began to think about it,” Watson said of first learning of Whitaker’s decision to step away as head coach. “It was kind of a shock at the time. I was expecting him to still be coaching.”

Watson said he then talked with Dr. Vince Janney, who was recently named the new headmaster at the school, along with new athletics director Jerry Browning, before making his decision.

“I thought maybe it might be the best time for me to come back to do it to at least keep stability in the program,” Watson said.

“It will be exciting. Of course, Scott did a great job; what an exciting end of the season. There’s a short amount of time we’ve got to work in the offseason to get things going, so we’re going to be hitting the road running here shortly.”

Watson graduated from Houston Academy in 1983 and was a standout athlete while participating in football, basketball, baseball, golf, tennis and track. He’s a member of the HA athletic hall of fame and the basketball court in Killingsworth Gym on campus was named in his honor last September.

While Watson stepped away from his head coaching role for three seasons, he remained involved with basketball.

“The time that I’ve spend away from coaching a team, I’ve worked with several other schools … I’ve worked with Ariton and I did extensive work with Kinston for a few summers in a row,” Watson said. “I worked a little bit with the (HA) girls this year and I helped Scott scout teams. Scott is still going to be there doing the middle school.”

Of course Watson will know plenty about the players he’s inheriting.

“I’ve watched them play the last three years and kind of understand them,” Watson said. “We had a meeting with the returning players that were on varsity last year, and I explained to them there were a lot of things we were good at last year and a lot of things we weren’t.

“I told them I watched them from the stands and I critiqued everything they did and there is always room for improvement. There were a lot of good things that team did last year.

“What made them so tough last year is they were hard to defend. They had shooters, then they had rebounders and they could run the floor, so they were real difficult to defend.”

Parker to lead cross country: Parker, who is the president of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, will be overseeing a sport he knows plenty about.

During his college days at Auburn University, Parker was an All-SEC cross country performer and has continued to run over the years.

“I’m a sports nut and have been involved in rec (sports) for many years and helped out with all of my kid’s stuff over the years, and hadn’t had an opportunity to coach what I actually did in college in track and cross country,” Parker said. “The opportunity popped up … they were looking for a coach for the boys team … and got approached by Vince Janney and we talked and met about it.

“They’ve got a bunch of good kids there. Of course, coach Karrie Hart with the girls team has done a great job. It’s a good opportunity to get involved and try to build the program, support kids, work hard and have a good time.”

Parker does have some experience coaching.

“Outside of different other sports with the kids in rec, when I graduated from Auburn, I did a grad assistant one year at Auburn with the cross country team,” Parker said. “I’ve worked with a couple of kids over the years trying to help them out, so it will be fun.

“It’s a good opportunity to try and give back and use a little bit of your past experience in the sport to help kids out and have a good time. It’s really been good to see the track and cross country sports grow in the Wiregrass over the years.”

