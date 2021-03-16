Samson basketball coaches McKnight, Porter stepping away

Nine years ago, there was a changing of the guard in Samson’s basketball programs.
Turns out, it will happen again in 2021.
Both girls coach Chad McKnight and boys coach Bill Porter announced they are planning to retire from the sport. Both, though, will remain in Samson as teachers and McKnight still plans to help with the Tiger football program in the fall.
McKnight, a highly successful coach who won 84 percent of his games plus two state titles with the Tigers, announced his plans to his players and administration Monday. His resignation as coach has not yet gone before the Geneva County School Board, which has its next meeting in early April.
Porter, who had some success early in his tenure with the Tigers boys team before some recent struggles, resigned late last month and his resignation was accepted by the board last week.
Both came to Samson in the summer of 2012 a month apart. Now, in coincidental timing, both are leaving their Samson coaching jobs a month apart.
“For the past 23 years, one year as an assistant and 22 as a head coach, I put my heart and soul into coaching basketball and I’m at the point in my career that I think it is time for me to step down and devote more time to my family,” McKnight said.
“I have twin boys who are about to be 10 (years old) in May and they need me. They want me to be around more and more, to work with them (in basketball) and to be at all of their games. I actually missed four this year during basketball season and it was very difficult and painful for me to miss. It is time to fulfill my role more as a dad to support my kids at their events and things.”
McKnight, who also coached Geneva County girls and Dale County boys teams before coming to Samson, said he felt satisfied with his coaching career. He has a 481-169 career record, including a 239-45 record during his nine seasons at Samson. He led five teams to the state tournament, including one at Geneva County, and won state titles at Samson in 2016 and 2018.
He just finished coaching Samson to a 25-4 record and a Class 1A state semifinal appearance this past season.
“I am totally at peace and totally fulfilled with everything I have been able to accomplish as a coach,” McKnight said.
In an interesting twist of fate, his first team as a head coach at Geneva County in 1999 and his last one at Samson in 2021 both finished their seasons with an appearance at the state tournament in Birmingham.
“We started in Birmingham and we ended it in Birmingham,” said McKnight, noting both teams were similar without any major stars like some of his other teams, but played consistent team ball to earn their trips to the state tournament.
McKnight said the timing to leave was also good in that the Samson girls basketball program will remain in good shape for the next coach. Only two seniors graduate from this year’s team and McKnight said about 85 percent of the production returns for next season. Eleven of 13 players are coming back.
“I wanted to leave the program in better shape than I found it and I feel in my heart that I truly have left in better shape,” McKnight said. “There are a lot of good days to come for Samson Lady Tiger basketball, especially with these 11 kids coming back and only one will be a senior. The core of the group is freshmen and sophomores, and we even have some eighth graders coming that will help the program. I see a lot of success down the road.”
A graduate of Wicksburg High School, McKnight began his coaching career as the junior varsity boys basketball head coach in 1998-99 and varsity boys assistant coach at Geneva County.
After a year, he was asked by then Geneva County athletic director Rick Moody to take over the Lady Dawgs program and he accepted. He led the program for eight years before switching to boys basketball at Dale County. After five years in Midland City, he moved to Samson in 2012.
“I want to thank Mrs. (Becky) Birdsong, our superintendent, and Mr. (Ralph) Riley, our assistant superintendent, for everything they have done for our basketball program and their tremendous support as well as the previous administration,” McKnight said. “I also want to thank my principal now, Mr. Donnie Smith. He has been very supportive of me.”
During his first month at Samson, McKnight was in on interviews for the boys basketball position, which eventually resulted in the hiring of Porter.
Porter, who had previously coached at Headland and Dothan, came to Samson after two years at Poplarville, Miss. Now after nine years, he too plans to leave the Tigers.
“I have always heard it said in the coaching profession that you will know when it is time to leave and that is 100 percent accurate,” Porter said. “I just knew it was time for me. I will miss coaching the kids, the game and the practices.
“I have coached 20 plus years and I feel it is time. I have a peace that it was time for me to step away from basketball.”
Porter had some early success with the Tiger boys with winning three seasons in the first five years, including area regular season and area tournament titles in both 2013-14 and 2016-17. Both teams advanced to the regional tournament. The 2014 team finished with an 18-12 record and the 2017 had a 20-12 record.
However, the Tigers have struggled in recent years, including this past year when the Tigers went winless.
A native of Selma, Porter began his coaching career in 1997 at Wilcox Academy and led that program to a 31-19 record over two years. After a three-year stint as an assistant at his alma mater of Selma, he became head coach at Dallas County. He led that program for three years, amassing a 41-43 record.
He came to Headland in 2006 and guided the Rams to a 31-26 record over two seasons, including 23-11 in 2007-08. He was hired at Dothan in 2008 and led the Tigers to a 37-25 record over two seasons, including 21-9 his final season.