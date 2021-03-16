Samson basketball coaches McKnight, Porter stepping away

Nine years ago, there was a changing of the guard in Samson’s basketball programs.

Turns out, it will happen again in 2021.

Both girls coach Chad McKnight and boys coach Bill Porter announced they are planning to retire from the sport. Both, though, will remain in Samson as teachers and McKnight still plans to help with the Tiger football program in the fall.

McKnight, a highly successful coach who won 84 percent of his games plus two state titles with the Tigers, announced his plans to his players and administration Monday. His resignation as coach has not yet gone before the Geneva County School Board, which has its next meeting in early April.

Porter, who had some success early in his tenure with the Tigers boys team before some recent struggles, resigned late last month and his resignation was accepted by the board last week.

Both came to Samson in the summer of 2012 a month apart. Now, in coincidental timing, both are leaving their Samson coaching jobs a month apart.

“For the past 23 years, one year as an assistant and 22 as a head coach, I put my heart and soul into coaching basketball and I’m at the point in my career that I think it is time for me to step down and devote more time to my family,” McKnight said.