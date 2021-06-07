Samson hires new basketball coaches

Fresh off being hired, new Samson basketball coaches Jacob Nawlin and Josh Blalock have quickly gotten to work in their new roles.
Nawlin, an Opp native who has worked at Opp, Carroll and most recently at Excel, is the new girls basketball coach. Blalock, a former player under legendary coach Moses Knight at Abbeville who has worked at Headland, Abbeville and a middle school in Valley, is the new Tigers' boys coach.
Both will be a head coach for the first time and both will be intervention teachers at Samson. Nawlin fills the void left by the retirement of Chad McKnight, while Blalock replaces Bill Porter Jr., who also retired from coaching.
“Their personalities seemed to fit well with the coaches we already had on staff and they seemed like a good mesh with what we already have going on and what we have established here,” Samson principal Donnie Smith said of the two new coaches. “I thought their drive and ambition was exactly what our kids needed first and foremost. I think they will bring a lot of energy to the table."
Nawlin takes over a Samson girls program that has won four state titles under three different coaches in the last 16 years and is coming off a state semifinal appearance this past winter. Two of the titles were won by McKnight, who guided the program to five state tournament appearances and to 239 wins the last nine years.
“They have been doing a great job of what they have been doing and I want to continue that,” Nawlin said. “Hard work and dedication goes a long way and that is something they are well accustomed to, so there is no sense in me re-inventing the wheel on that.
“They have already been showing up for me this summer. That speaks volumes and is a testament of the things that have been done before me. I am gratefully appreciative of the things they have done and respect what they have done. I want to continue that legacy through hard work.”
A 2006 Opp graduate, Nawlin began his coaching career at his alma mater, working as an assistant girls and boys basketball coach for two seasons under Willie Edwards. He then moved to Carroll as an assistant girls coach under veteran coach Marshall Locke.
After two seasons, Nawlin joined Locke in Monroe County for a season before helping with Zion Chapel football one year. He was an assistant in girls and boys basketball and football last year at Excel.
“I have been blessed (to work) with two great coaches (Edwards and Locke) that are great with kids and know how to win and that has helped me out tremendously, being a young coach,” Nawlin said.” I have paid respects to them often as to what they have done for me and the wisdom and knowledge they have parted on me, not just in the game of basketball, but in the game of life.”
In taking the Samson job, Nawlin is able to get closer to home in Opp where he still has family. It also allows his wife to get closer to her roots in Andalusia.
“I am probably about 25 miles from my house now as opposed to about 70 to Excel, about an hour and 15 minute drive, Nawlin said.
From a scheme standpoint, Nawlin likes an aggressive defense.
“I love man-to-man defense,” Nawlin said. “That is what I like to do. Offensively, I have been looking at some film in what they did last year and it is kind of similar to things we want to run. I am still breaking down film to see if there are some things we want to incorporate and things I have picked up along the way. The main thing (I stress) is showing up every day, hard work, dedication and just getting after it.”
Blalock takes over a Samson boys program that has struggled in recent years, including a winless season this past year.
Since arriving, Blalock has seen a hunger in the players.
“I am extremely excited to get in there and work with these kids,” Blalock said. “I have met with them and the kids seemed to be excited. I want to get in there to try and coach fundamentals, play good defense and just get after it.”
Blalock has family connections to Samson, one of the reasons that enticed him to the job.
“I know it is a great community. My grandmother grew up there and graduated from Samson. I still have family over there,” Blalock said of his grandmother and her brothers and sisters and their families.
A 1999 Abbeville graduate, Blalock played basketball in high school under Knight, a Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee, but played baseball in college at Faulkner University in Montgomery.
After graduating with a physical education degree from Faulkner, his first job was at Headland in 2005, hired ironically by Smith, who was head football coach and athletics director at that school at the time.
While at Headland, he was an assistant coach in baseball, softball and football. After two years, he returned to his alma mater of Abbeville and was part of the Yellow Jacket staff for 12 years, serving as an assistant coach in several sports. He helped with the basketball programs, though he was not officially an assistant.
“We are a small 2A school, so we all just jump in there and help each other as much as we can in anything and everything,” Blalock said.
A year ago, Blalock taught at Valley’s W.F. Burns Middle School in the Chambers County school system, though he didn’t coach as he was hired after the coaching staff was settled.
“My philosophy with basketball or any other sport is we want to put forth 100 percent all the time,” Blalock said. “We want to make sure that when we show up that we are doing everything we can to give ourselves every opportunity to win. I really believe the only way you can do that is to give 100 percent of what you have all the time. So we are really going to focus on that in practice.”
To that end, Blalock wants the Tigers to be constantly in motion on the court.
“We will focus on moving and moving constantly,” Blalock said. “We want to try and wear the other team down. We want them to realize that as we are funneling kids on and off the court that we are not slowing down. We are going to keep moving and we are always going to keep running.
“We are not going to worry about as much about how good or how bad the other team is. I want us to give effort all the time. I found out by doing that, in anything, it translates into wins.”
While both coaches have held summer practices, neither has set any play dates or summer camps for their teams, though both are still options.