Samson hires new basketball coaches

“I know it is a great community. My grandmother grew up there and graduated from Samson. I still have family over there,” Blalock said of his grandmother and her brothers and sisters and their families.

A 1999 Abbeville graduate, Blalock played basketball in high school under Knight, a Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee, but played baseball in college at Faulkner University in Montgomery.

After graduating with a physical education degree from Faulkner, his first job was at Headland in 2005, hired ironically by Smith, who was head football coach and athletics director at that school at the time.

While at Headland, he was an assistant coach in baseball, softball and football. After two years, he returned to his alma mater of Abbeville and was part of the Yellow Jacket staff for 12 years, serving as an assistant coach in several sports. He helped with the basketball programs, though he was not officially an assistant.

“We are a small 2A school, so we all just jump in there and help each other as much as we can in anything and everything,” Blalock said.

A year ago, Blalock taught at Valley’s W.F. Burns Middle School in the Chambers County school system, though he didn’t coach as he was hired after the coaching staff was settled.