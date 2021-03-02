Samson Lady Tigers defeated in Class 1A semifinals

“They got after us,” McKnight said. “They really frustrated us with their pressure. We talked coming into the game about doing two things well besides scoring and that was our transition defense had to be good – didn’t have to be great, but good to stop them – and then turnovers.

“We had to take care of the ball. We knew they were going to put a lot of pressure on us and I thought early on we got frustrated a couple of times and we made a couple of passes we shouldn’t have or picked up our dribble when we shouldn’t have.

“We got frustrated and it carried over to our (halfcourt) offense. We didn’t do a good job of moving the ball at times and we had people who didn’t take shots when they should have and passed them up. It (the frustration) was like a pinball affect as it carried over to everything.”

Samson, which won regional tournament games over Winterboro and Georgiana behind its ability to drive against the defense, had only 12 points in the paint Tuesday against Marion County. The lack of penetration was also part of the reason it had only seven free throw attempts (made five).