Samson Lady Tigers defeated in Class 1A semifinals

BIRMINGHAM - Samson’s first offensive play in Tuesday’s game featured a Brantley Edberg 3-point shot that went in and out.
The Tigers’ second play was a loose ball turnover and the third ended up in a turnover off a jump ball possession.
The three early plays were symbolic of the day for Samson, which struggled with early turnovers and never could find a shooting rhythm against an aggressive Marion County team in a 58-34 loss in the Class 1A state semifinals at Bill Harris Arena.
The outcome ended Samson’s season with a 25-4 record, but not before the Tigers advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.
“I told the girls, ‘Don’t let today define our season. We had a great season,’” Samson head coach Chad McKnight said. “Our ultimate goal was to get to Birmingham and we accomplished that.”
Marion County (29-7) advanced to its first state championship appearance. The Red Raiders play in the finals Friday at 2 p.m. against either Skyline or Linden.
Samson, which scored its third fewest points of the season, struggled offensively, hitting just 25 percent off 12-of-48 attempts, including 24 percent on 5-of-21 3-pointers. They also finished with 23 turnovers, which the Red Raiders turned into 20 points.
“They got after us,” McKnight said. “They really frustrated us with their pressure. We talked coming into the game about doing two things well besides scoring and that was our transition defense had to be good – didn’t have to be great, but good to stop them – and then turnovers.
“We had to take care of the ball. We knew they were going to put a lot of pressure on us and I thought early on we got frustrated a couple of times and we made a couple of passes we shouldn’t have or picked up our dribble when we shouldn’t have.
“We got frustrated and it carried over to our (halfcourt) offense. We didn’t do a good job of moving the ball at times and we had people who didn’t take shots when they should have and passed them up. It (the frustration) was like a pinball affect as it carried over to everything.”
Samson, which won regional tournament games over Winterboro and Georgiana behind its ability to drive against the defense, had only 12 points in the paint Tuesday against Marion County. The lack of penetration was also part of the reason it had only seven free throw attempts (made five).
“We didn’t do a good job (of attacking),” McKnight said. “That is one of the things we talked about before the game – be aggressive and attack them because we knew they were going to attack us. We wanted to be the aggressor and take it to them, but we didn’t.”
Samson’s struggles began from the start. The Tigers finished the opening quarter with eight turnovers and Marion County turned those into 11 points in taking a 17-10 lead at the quarter.
The Red Raiders, who never trailed, pushed out to an 8-2 lead off a 3-pointer plus a steal and 1-of-2 free throws by Serenity Metcalfe, an eighth grader who sparked Marion County with a game-high 23 points,.
Samson made a brief charge, cutting it to 8-7 with 3:24 left off an Edberg 3-pointer and a driving jumper by Alli Godwin. The Red Raiders, though, ended the quarter on a 9-3 run to take the 17-10 lead.
Samson stayed close at 20-15 midway in the second quarter following a jumper just off the lane by Kinley Johnson, but the Red Raiders scored 10 straight to go up 15 before a driving basket by Samson’s Edberg made it 30-17 at the halftime break.
Metcalfe started the Red Raider run with a 3-pointer and a putback. Sullivan added a jumper, Erin Culp hit 1-of-2 free throws and Madison Stewart a fastbreak layup.
During Marion County’s 10-0 run, Samson turned it over twice and missed seven straight shots plus one free throw.
Samson opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Godwin, but Marion County ran off another 10 straight points to open up a commanding 20-point lead at 40-20.
Trinity Metcalfe, a junior, started the flurry with a layup off an assist from Stewart and added two free throws. Sullivan earned a steal and fastbreak layup before Culp hit two free throws and Stewart ended it with a fastbreak layup.
Samson missed five shots and had two turnovers during the same time frame.
Edberg halted the Marion County run with a 3-pointer – her fourth and final one of the night – but the Red Raiders stayed the course with a 46-26 lead after the third quarter and maintained control in the final period.
Edberg led Samson with 14 points, hitting 5-of-19 from the floor, including 4-of-15 on 3-pointers. The rest of the Tigers, though, made just 7-of-29 shots and combined for just 20 points. Trinity Jenkins followed with eight points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots. Jazmine Duff added seven rebounds.
Serenity Metcalfe, the eighth grader, hit 9-of-15 shots and 2-of-4 on 3-pointers in amassing her game-high 23 points. She also had four steals. Sullivan followed with 11 points and three steals. Stewart earned nine points, seven assists and five steals, Trinity Metcalfe had eight points and eight rebounds and Culp had seven points and 16 rebounds.
“It wasn’t our best day, but they had a lot to do with it” McKnight said, referring to Marion County. “They have a great team. This is the best team we have faced all year. They did a good job of being everywhere. They were like a bunch of gnats out there. They were all over the place.”