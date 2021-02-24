Samson Lady Tigers dominate in advancing to Class 1A state semifinals

McKnight had special praise overall for the two seniors.

“I can’t say enough about our two seniors,” McKnight said. “They were ninth graders the last time we were in Birmingham and won a championship. Trinity played considerably for us and Kinley was more of a role reserve player. This was big for them. I really wanted this for them because they have done a great job of leading our team.”

The other starters also played key roles in Wednesday’s regional championship win.

Sophomore Alli Godwin had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Sophomore forward Jazmine Duff had nine points, four rebounds and two steals and freshman Brantley Edberg had nine points – most off two key 3-pointers in the third quarter when Samson pulled away – and also had four rebounds.

Georgiana, which finished 18-11 and played in its first regional championship game since the regional format was set up 1994, was led by Tenasia Gordon with 12 points and six rebounds before she fouled out with just under five minutes left. Angel Haynes and Lillie Boggan added six points each.