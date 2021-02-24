Samson Lady Tigers dominate in advancing to Class 1A state semifinals

MONTGOMERY - Samson senior post player Trinity Jenkins was tired of seeing the Tigers’ season end in Montgomery as it did the last three years.
She, along with her teammates, did something about it Wednesday.
With all five starters delivering nine to 17 points and four to 15 rebounds in a balanced attack, Samson snapped three straight years of losing in the regional tournament in Montgomery and pushed the Tigers to Birmingham and the state semifinals.
The Tigers led nearly the entire game in dominating Georgiana 54-36 at Garrett Coliseum in the AHSAA Class A regional championship.
The No. 3 ranked Tigers (25-3) advanced to next Tuesday’s Class 1A state semifinals at Bill Harris Arena. They play at 9 a.m. against the Northwest Regional champion winner between No. 6 Marion County and Meek, who play Thursday
“It definitely never gets old,” said Samson coach Chad McKnight, who will take his fifth team to the state tournament – his fourth at Samson plus one Geneva County team.
“I can’t say enough about this group,” McKnight added. “This is a special group. I have really enjoyed coaching this group. In the past, we have had a couple of standout players, but the good thing about our team this year is we don’t have just one that stands out.
"We have multiple girls that are capable each and every game. We talked about playing together and all showing up on the same day.”
All five starters certainly showed up and played together Wednesday.
None, though, was perhaps as big as the 6-foot-1 Jenkins, who delivered 17 points, 15 rebounds, four block shots, four steals and two assists.
“I am a senior and I was ready to make it past Montgomery because we have been stuck here the past three years,” Jenkins said of her mindset. “I wanted to do it for me, my team and my coaches.”
Jenkins added, “It feels amazing (to make it to Birmingham). I have worked six years with this team. I am very proud of my teammates.”
McKnight, in turn, was proud of Jenkins for her role on Wednesday
“She showed up big today on the big stage,” McKnight said. “Today she was aggressive on offense and that was big for us.”
Jenkins wasn’t alone. Senior point guard Kinley Johnson earned nine points, seized 13 rebounds and added three assists and two steals.
“Kinley is 5-foot nothing, but she is so aggressive and athletic,” McKnight said of the 5-foot-4 guard. “Sometimes I joke that I wish she had Trinity’s body because she would be a force. She plays hard.”
McKnight had special praise overall for the two seniors.
“I can’t say enough about our two seniors,” McKnight said. “They were ninth graders the last time we were in Birmingham and won a championship. Trinity played considerably for us and Kinley was more of a role reserve player. This was big for them. I really wanted this for them because they have done a great job of leading our team.”
The other starters also played key roles in Wednesday’s regional championship win.
Sophomore Alli Godwin had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Sophomore forward Jazmine Duff had nine points, four rebounds and two steals and freshman Brantley Edberg had nine points – most off two key 3-pointers in the third quarter when Samson pulled away – and also had four rebounds.
Georgiana, which finished 18-11 and played in its first regional championship game since the regional format was set up 1994, was led by Tenasia Gordon with 12 points and six rebounds before she fouled out with just under five minutes left. Angel Haynes and Lillie Boggan added six points each.
The Panthers shot just 22.2 percent for the game, making just 12-of-54 overall. They were 3-of-16 on 3-pointers, making two threes in the final minutes after the game was decided, and also 9-of-17 at the foul line. They also had 19 turnovers.
Samson hit 39 percent on the floor (19-of-50), 28.6 percent on 3-pointers (4-of-14) and 50 percent on free throws (12-of-24).
The Tigers, though, dominated on the boards, out-rebounding Georgiana 50-31 with 21 rebounds coming on offense. Jenkins had eight offensive rebounds and Johnson six as the Tigers earned 20 second-chance points.
“Our defense has carried us all year and defense is what was big today. I thought we rebounded the ball well too,” McKnight said. “That is the thing with the team. They get after you on defense (and on the boards). We are not the biggest, not the strongest, but we are gritty and gritty will win a lot of ball games.”
After the game was tied at 2-2, a putback by Jenkins and a layup by Godwin after a nice drive through traffic and pass by Johnson put Samson up 6-2.
The Tigers opened a 13-5 lead following two Duff free throws with 4:25 left, but the Panthers cut it to 13-9 and later to 15-12 as the horn sounded on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Gordon.
It was 17-14 early in the second quarter when Samson opened some breathing room with a 9-2 run to go up 26-16. The flurry was sparked by six points after offensive rebounds – four by Johnson, one after an offensive board by Edberg. Jenkins added the other putback.
A fastbreak layup by Georgiana’s Lillie Boggan left the margin at 26-18 Samson at halftime.
An Alexea Bess basket down low off a nice feed from the outside by Gordon cut the Samson lead to 26-20 on the opening play of the third quarter, but the Tigers rattled off a 10-2 run to build a 36-22 advantage. The run started with a 3-pointer from near the Samson bench by Edberg and ended with a 3-pointer by Godwin.
After two free throws by Gordon, Samson finished the period with a 7-2 run, capped by another 3-pointer by Edberg that made it 43-26 going to the final quarter.
Another 3-pointer by Godwin opened the fourth-quarter scoring and virtually sealed any Panther comeback hopes.
Jenkins and Johnson, the two seniors, along with sophomore Godwin are the only remaining players left from Samson’s 2018 state championship team, the last Tiger squad to make it to Birmingham.
Jenkins said she is already preparing her younger teammates for the big stage of Birmingham.
“We have to tell them to focus on the game and play within themselves, that there will be a lot of people and it will be big and crowded,” Jenkins said. “A lot of people will be yelling at you, but you have to focus in on the game and play like we know how to play.”