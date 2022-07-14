Samson makes three coaching hires

The Samson girls basketball program will once again feature a McKnight as the team’s head coach.

But it’s not Chad McKnight, the highly successful Tigers coach from 2012-2021, but rather Chuck McKnight, Chad’s cousin and a 12-year coaching veteran at Samson, including seven years as Chad McKnight’s assistant coach.

Chuck McKnight was one of three Samson head coaches officially approved by the Geneva County School Board on Thursday night. Cody Carroll, a seven-year coaching veteran in the Florida Panhandle, was hired as Samson’s boys basketball head coach and Taylor Hatcher, a Geneva County graduate with six years of coaching experience, was approved as the Tigers baseball coach.

Chuck McKnight returns to the Samson girls basketball program after a year away. He was on Chad McKnight’s staff in 2020-21 when the Tigers reached the state semifinals. The two McKnights are second cousins through their dads.

Chuck McKnight replaces Jacob Nawlin, who went 12-16 in his only season with the program and is now an assistant coach for the Dothan boys basketball team.

“I am just excited to get back in it,” McKnight said. “I am hoping we can get back to where we were. It will be a work in progress, but I am excited.”

The new Tiger girls head coach has assisted with football, softball and baseball during his time at Samson. He was head softball coach for one season and was JV girls head basketball coach for several seasons.

Having coached with Samson’s girls basketball program just two seasons ago, McKnight knows the players he will have for this upcoming season.

In fact, the Tigers graduated just two seniors in 2021 and no seniors this past season, meaning he helped coach most of the players for the next season.

“It will be really good because they know the system we run and what I expect out of them,” McKnight said. “I coached them in JV. It will be beneficial for all of us (having that prior experience together).”

Overall, the Tigers will have a lot of experience on the floor this upcoming season.

“The good thing is we have six seniors,” McKnight said. “They didn’t graduate anybody off last year. Leadership is always important so hopefully we can go off of that.”

McKnight said he watched a few of Samson’s games last season and knows work has to be done to get the Tiger program back to the lofty status when he and his cousin coached the program.

“Just a lot of hard work and getting back after it,” McKnight said. “A lot of defense and getting back to the basics of what we did before and also (work) on a lot of fundamentals that were lacking (last year).”

The newest McKnight head coach said his philosophy is similar to his cousin, Chad, who won 82 percent of his games over nine years at Samson.

“Not a whole lot different,” McKnight said when asked about the differences in coaching philosophy between the two. “We will stress defense a lot and try to score a lot off defense, while being sound on offense, just like he did.”

While he won’t coach with his cousin anymore, Chuck McKnight will still have a family member on the bench. His daughter, Kaitlyn, a 2018 graduate who played for the Tigers, will be an assistant varsity coach and be the JV head coach.

“Not many people get to coach with their children, so that will be special – and is already special with what we have done so far,” McKnight said.

Carroll tries to revive boys team

After two straight winless seasons, the Samson boys basketball team will feature its third coach in as many years in Cody Carroll.

Carroll comes to Samson after coaching in the Florida Panhandle just south of Samson. Most recently, he guided two successful seasons as Holmes County (Fla.) girls basketball coach, reaching two regional postseason tournaments.

He began his coaching career at Freeport Middle School where he coached three seasons, winning a conference title with two runner-up conference finishes. He then coached at his alma mater of Ponce De Leon (2007 graduate) as the boys JV coach for two seasons, amassing a 24-16 record and one county tournament title.

Carroll has had an opportunity to work with his new Tiger team this summer and feels there is potential to break through the losing ways Samson has experienced.

“I am excited to be here,” Carroll said. “In the few weeks of July practice, I feel like there is some untapped talent here. We will work hard to get back to the basics and build it from the ground up.

“Hopefully we can be sleepers and sneak up on some people because we will work hard. Hopefully we lay down the foundation for turning the corner and getting Samson boys basketball headed up the mountain rather than be on the downside of it.”

On the court, Carroll prefers to be an up-tempo team, but would fit the style of play to the abilities of his players.

“I want to be an octane offense of getting down there and getting a shot up quickly – layups and threes is kind of the motto,” Carroll said. “But will we be able to do this year? I don’t know.”

He stressed his team will be defensive-oriented.

“I am a defensive guy and I will try to throw different looks at you and pressure you in different ways and in a way my guys are good at,” Carroll said. “We will try to take away your best option. If you are good in the post, we will pack it in and try to make you beat us outside and vice versa.”

New era begins for Samson baseball

Taylor Hatcher returns to his home county of Geneva County after two years as head baseball coach at Pike County.

The Geneva County graduate has also been a head baseball coach at Daleville (three seasons) and an assistant coach for one year at his alma mater of Geneva County plus his Pike County role.

In addition to his head baseball job, he will be an assistant coach in football at Samson, working with defensive backs and running backs.

“I am excited to get to start with some kids that are ready to get to work and get better and I know they are that way because I have been working with them in football in the workouts,” Hatcher said. “We have a new ballpark coming, so there are some good things happening over here. I am ready to get to work and I am excited about starting a new journey here.”

The Tigers new ballpark – along with a new softball facility – will be behind the football stadium and practice field and across the street.

Hatcher said he will focus on fundamentals with his new Tiger team.

“We want to play the game the right way with class, hard work and hustle,” Hatcher said. “We can scheme it up as good as we want to scheme it up, but fundamentally we have to be very sound. The teams that win are the teams that execute, so that is what we will focus in on a lot.”