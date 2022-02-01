Samson's Brooks signs with Huntingdon; Glisson with Birmingham Southern

“My sophomore year I played a lot of slot and got a feel of it out there, but I’ve been more in the backfield. Ever since the season has been over I’ve been trying to do different drills to utilize myself. I feel like I’m athletic enough to be able to make that change.”

Glisson is a 6-0, 200-pound linebacker who also played fullback for Samson, but it expected to play on the defensive side of the football at Birmingham Southern.

“I want to keep pushing and nobody is going to stop me,” Glisson said. “I’m going to do my best to get better and outwork everybody else. I’m always going to strive for greatness.”

Glisson felt comfortable at what he saw at Birmingham Southern during the recruiting process.

“It’s a great college … a lot of good people there, coaches, good sportsmanship,” Glisson said. “I saw the way the players were interacting with each other and with the coaches and vice versa and it’s just a good place to call home. Birmingham itself is a growing city and one I’d like to make a mark on.”

Having the chance to play college football is something Glisson said he had been dreaming about his whole life.