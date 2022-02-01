Samson's Brooks signs with Huntingdon; Glisson with Birmingham Southern

SAMSON – Braxton Brooks and Gunner Glisson have endured many hours of hard work and sweat on the Samson football field as teammates.
On Tuesday afternoon, it was more about enjoying the moment together while signing college football scholarships in the school library – Brooks with Huntingdon College in Montgomery and Glisson with Birmingham Southern.
“He’s one of my brothers on the football team and in school and life,” Glisson said of Brooks. “He’s always there for me and I’ve always been there for him. It’s just a great opportunity to show how brotherhood actually opens up different opportunities.”
Brooks was just as happy to share the moment.
“We have the same goals and same dreams, so I’m excited,” Brooks said. “It’s a dream come true I guess you could say.”
Brooks, at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, was a quarterback this past season for the Tigers, but is expected to play slot receiver in college under Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk, a former undersized quarterback at Troy.
“Coach Turk has got a lot of history behind him and they say his game play is like mine, so I feel like he’ll know how to use me and utilize me and put me in situations to where I’ll be able to succeed," Brooks said.
“My sophomore year I played a lot of slot and got a feel of it out there, but I’ve been more in the backfield. Ever since the season has been over I’ve been trying to do different drills to utilize myself. I feel like I’m athletic enough to be able to make that change.”
Glisson is a 6-0, 200-pound linebacker who also played fullback for Samson, but it expected to play on the defensive side of the football at Birmingham Southern.
“I want to keep pushing and nobody is going to stop me,” Glisson said. “I’m going to do my best to get better and outwork everybody else. I’m always going to strive for greatness.”
Glisson felt comfortable at what he saw at Birmingham Southern during the recruiting process.
“It’s a great college … a lot of good people there, coaches, good sportsmanship,” Glisson said. “I saw the way the players were interacting with each other and with the coaches and vice versa and it’s just a good place to call home. Birmingham itself is a growing city and one I’d like to make a mark on.”
Having the chance to play college football is something Glisson said he had been dreaming about his whole life.
“This is an enormous,” Glisson said. “Even at a Div. III level, it’s still something that’s amazing to do and get the opportunity to do, because a lot of people don’t get that chance.”
Samson coach Jason Wambles said he’s losing more than just outstanding players.
“They’re excellent guys – not just football players,” Wambles said. “They are on the field and off the field leaders here with great families. Academics are strong with both of them. You can’t ask for two better kids.”
The coach believes both will excel on the next level.
“He can cut and go,” Wambles said of Brooks. “I’ve not coached many that fast and quick as he is. Gunner is a horse, man. I think he’s still getting better and not even close to what he can be.”