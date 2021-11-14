Sanford leads NMA wrestlers in JV/Junior High invitational

Jordan Sanford won his weight class and Sam Bright finished as a runner-up in his weight class to highlight Northside Methodist wrestling team’s performance Saturday at the Gulf Shores JV/JH Invitational.

Sanford won all four of his matches, all by pinfalls, in the junior high 205-pound weight class. He capped his day with a championship match win over Fairhope’s Kaden Wahlert on a pin 1:50 into the match.

Bright went 4-1 in the JV 126-pound weight class to earn runner-up. He lost his opening match to Spanish Fort’s Aiden Arthur, the eventual weight bracket champion, on a third-period pin. Bright then won his next four, all by pinfall. Two of the pins came in a match’s first minute, including one in 26 seconds, which was the second fastest pin of the JV tournament.

Five other NMA wrestlers competed at the meet. Brayden Monk went 2-2 at the JV 285 weight class, Wesley Hartman went 1-2 in junior high 135 and Josie Faison went 1-2 in the girls 165-pound weight class. Hunter Dover went 0-2 in junior high 205 and Dylan Evans 0-2 in JV 285. In team standings, Northside Methodist finished tied for eighth out of 13 in the girls division, 12th out of 17 in the junior high division and 12th out of 17 in the JV division.