Dothan scored four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to overcome a 3-0 deficit to beat Houston Academy 5-3 and earn their first win after five losses.

Kingsley Lucas was 4-for-4 with a RBI and Carter Davis 3-for-4 with two RBI for Dothan.

Brody Lindsey was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings and striking out seven, while scattering 10 hits and three runs.

For Houston Academy, Adam Boyd had three hits, including a double. Wade Shelley and Griffin McGee both had two hits with Shelley earning a double and driving in two runs and McGee bringing home one run. JT Pitchford also had a double.

Northside Methodist 7, St. Luke’s 3: Harrison Hicks earned the pitching win and was 2-for-4 with two RBI on offense in the Knights’ win.

Hicks went 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and allowing two runs and four hits. John Michael Mordecai earned a save, pitching the last 1 1/3 and not allowing an earned run, while striking out two and giving up two hits.

Bowden Lancaster was 2-for-3 and Gant Underwood 1-for-4 with two RBI for NMA.

G.W. Long sweeps Trinity: The Rebels won the first game 9-7 and the second 8-2.

In the opener, Brody Walker struck out 10 and pitched a three-hitter for G.W. Long.

Tanner Johnston had a single, double and drove in a run. Grant Watson had two singles and an RBI and Brant Brady doubled in two runs. Cullis Kelly and Bryson Hughes each singled in a run and Hayes Horne had two singles.

In the second game, Kelly pitched five innings, striking out five and allowing seven hits and Hughes pitched the final two innings and didn't allow a hit for the save.

Kelly had a double, single and two RBI, Brady and Blayne Wood each had two singles and two RBI and Watson singled in a run.

Bryson McCrea, Horne, Johnston and Hughes each added a single.

Ariton sweeps Eufaula: Ariton swept a doubleheader over Eufaula, 5-3 and 8-5.

In the opener, Lawson Leger and Landon Tyler had two hits and a RBI each with Tyler hitting a solo homer. Dalton Murphy delivered a tie-breaking two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Phenix Griffin preserved the win with a strikeout with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh for a save. Austin Evans was the winning pitcher, pitching two shutout innings in relief with two strikeouts and four hits allowed. Coleman Bragg started and struck out seven over four innings.

In game two, Ariton broke a 5-all tie with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. Griffin was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Connor Thrash had a double and drove in three runs and Tyler added a RBI sac fly.

Caden Collier was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out four in 1 2/3 innings. Leger earned a save, working two shutout and hitless innings of relief.

For Eufaula in the opener, Bryce Hinton had three singles and Browning Anderson two doubles, while Isaiah Myers had a RBI single. In game two, Meyers had two hits and a RBI and Mac Marshall had a two-run single. Taylor Morrow added a RBI double and Kaden Ingram a run-scoring single.

Cottonwood 13, Slocomb 3: Braylon Morris had a single, double, triple and Kaiden Bedsole had two hits, one a double, and both drove three runs to pace the Bears.

Ry Andrews added a hit and two RBI, while Dylan McCardle and Klete Meadows both had a single and RBI each.

Morris was the winning pitcher, striking out five in four innings and scattering five hits. He allowed three unearned runs. Bedsole worked the last inning, walking one and striking out two.

Bryson Brookshire had two hits and a RBI for Slocomb.

Charles Henderson 4, Goshen 3: Jordyn McBryde pitched six innings of shutout relief with only two hits allowed after Goshen earned a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Offensively for CHHS, Cole Pugh had a two-run single, Will Templin had a RBI single and Damien Hart had a RBI ground out.

For Goshen, Payton Stamey had two hits and a RBI and DJ Walters had a RBI off a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

Junior Varsity

NMA sweeps: Northside Methodist swept Houston County 2-1 and 9-5 in a doubleheader.

Reid Underwood was the winning pitcher in the opener and Isaac Sullivan was the winner in the second game