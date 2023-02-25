Wicksburg won all four games to win the Houston Academy Kick Off Tournament at the Westgate Softball Complex, clinching the title with a 1-0 win over Houston Academy in the final game on Saturday.

In the win over HA, Ellie Cox pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts. The Panthers scored the lone run in the first inning. Kelsey Ellenburg doubled, advanced to third on an Ella Grace Kelley sac bunt and scored on a passed ball.

Kelley and Lana Carpenter added a single each.

For Houston Academy, Mary Susan Aman, Ansleigh Smith and Mallory Magrino had a hit each. Emily Maddox was the losing pitcher, allowing just four hits, two walks and a run, while striking out four.’

Also on Saturday, Wicksburg beat Charles Henderson 7-4 and Kinston 3-0.

Against Charles Henderson, Chloe Joyner hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning. Megan Cochran had three hits, including two doubles, and Ella Grace Kelley had two hits. Cochran was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Versus Kinston, Dahlia Ganz was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and one walk, while striking out one. Ellie Cox struck out all three batters she faced for a save.

Kelley had two hits to lead the offense.

Wicksburg won its other game Friday, 22-1 over Pike Liberal Arts.