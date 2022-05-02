Scott Whitaker steps down as Houston Academy boys basketball coach

After three seasons as boys head basketball coach at Houston Academy, including one of the school’s most successful years in its history, Scott Whitaker said time and health demands have gotten too great for him for him to continue.

Whitaker confirmed to the Dothan Eagle on Monday that he has stepped down as the Raiders boys coach. He said teaching all day at Wicksburg and trying to coach a basketball team full time has taken a toll on him as he has gotten older.

“It is a time and health issue to be honest with you,” Whitaker said. “I have a lot of different things that I have to do between teaching, coaching and helping my wife with her business and the time was just not there.

"I didn’t realize for a long time how much affect it was having on me until I started developing health issues of one type of another. And why? It was literally because of no sleep and stress.

“Having a friend of mine die early and it basically be because of stress kind of made me start thinking about it. So it is time to start taking care of myself a little instead of worrying about everybody else.”

He will remain at Wicksburg as a health, physical education and driver’s education teacher.

In his three seasons at Houston Academy, Whitaker coached the Raiders to a 46-40 record, including a 22-10 record this past season which ended with a state semifinal appearance in Birmingham, the best postseason finish at HA in 30 years.

Overall, Whitaker has been a varsity head boys basketball coach for 23 years and has a 364-224 record. He previously guided Samson (1 year), Cottonwood (3 years), Ashford (3 years) and Wicksburg (13).

While he plans to step away from the varsity position, he hopes to stay at Houston Academy as the middle school boys coach, a role he had for five years before taking the varsity job. The middle school season lasts only a month from the end of October to Thanksgiving.

“It is a completely different animal,” Whitaker said. “In that situation, I am concerned with one thing and one thing only and that is teaching kids how to play. I am not trying to find a team and a concept of a team of how we can achieve the best we can achieve because at that level (middle school) it is mainly about learning how to play.

“The set fundamentals of basketball today are the same set of fundamentals as 50 years ago. That never changes and I don’t have to give that a lot of thought. I don’t have to do a lot of figuring out.

"I just have to teach these guys how to play and teach fundamentals. With middle school basketball to me you are not teaching them how to run a play, but you are teaching them how to play.

“That is very relaxing. To me that is one of the things I excel at – teaching the fundamentals.”

Whitaker added working with the middle school team keeps him involved, but not full time.

“Being with the middle school still gives me that connection (to basketball), but just not the continual 365 days stress level,” Whitaker said.

The veteran coach said for him, coaching a varsity team was literally a 365-day role. He said he often would brainstorm ideas at home, including in the middle of the night, and would write them down. He joked that he probably has 10,000 yellow pads of notes at his house.

“When I finish the last game of a year, I start planning and preparing for the next year right then so it is not a three or four month season for me,” Whitaker said. “It is a 12-month season. I have always been that way so I never decompress.”

After informing HA officials last week of his intent to step away, Whitaker said he has already noticed a difference in his body.

“I was just remarking with one of the guys I work with that I am already feeling a difference in some of the issues I have been experiencing, just this week of taking that off my shoulder,” Whitaker said.

Before taking over the HA program in 2019 after longtime friend and veteran coach Ron Watson resigned, Whitaker was an assistant coach under Watson and was the Raiders’ middle school head coach for five seasons.

Houston Academy’s varsity, under Whitaker’s guidance, improved from 7-20 his first year, after the program lost five seniors, to 17-10 and a regional tournament appearance to this past season’s 22-10 Final Four team.

Overall in his 23 years as a varsity head coach, Whitaker had had nine teams earn 20 or more wins and 10 win area championships. Eleven of his teams reached the regional tournament, including the last two at HA.

His most successful and longest tenure was at Wicksburg from 2001-14 where he amassed a 227-125 record over 13 years with five area titles, six regional tournament appearances and seven seasons of 20 or more wins. His 2002-03 team, which featured Vandrell Rivers, Jason Dawkins and Matt Cox, finished 25-3, one of the best records in school history.

In addition to his head coaching jobs, Whitaker assisted legendary head coach Johnny Oppert at Houston Academy for one year while still teaching at Ashford prior to going to Wicksburg.

An Ashford Academy graduate, Whitaker also assisted with Wicksburg’s football program during his first couple of years at the school. He also coached volleyball, golf and was an assistant baseball coach for one season each while at the western Houston County school.

Whitaker said the timing of stepping away from the HA varsity role was also good for him in another respect.

“The timing was also good in that we have a good team coming back, which makes it a lot easier for somebody else to come in and start coaching instead of leaving when the cupboard is bare,” Whitaker said.

“We have three of our five (starters) coming back from a Final Four team, so I think there is a lot there to work with. That gave me some peace in knowing I am leaving behind some guys that can really play.”

