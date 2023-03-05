Auburn and Alabama now know their path in this week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville.

Auburn (20-11, 10-8 SEC) secured the tournament’s No. 7 seed on Saturday with a 79-70 win over Tennessee and will play 10th-seed Arkansas (19-12, 8-10) this Thursday at 6 p.m. central time. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

Alabama (26-5, 16-2), the conference regular season champion and the top seed in the tournament, opens play Friday at noon central against the winner of Thursday’s noon game between No. 8 seed Florida (16-15, 9-9) and No. 9 Mississippi State (20-11, 8-10). That Alabama game will be televised by ESPN.

The tournament, which is being held at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, opens with two games on Wednesday night – No. 12 seed South Carolina vs. No. 13 seed Ole Miss at 6 p.m. and No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU at 8 p.m.

Four games are scheduled for Thursday and Friday before the tournament shifts to the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game Sunday at noon. Both the semifinals and finals are on ESPN.

Auburn defeated Arkansas in the team’s only meeting this season, winning 72-59 at home at Neville Arena on Jan. 7.

Arkansas is 16th in the NET rankings, making the SEC Tournament matchup a Quad 1 game for Auburn, giving the Tigers another opportunity to state their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Auburn-Arkansas winner advances to a quarterfinal matchup with second-seeded Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3) on Friday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Aggies swept the regular-season series against the Tigers.

The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, received a double bye in the tournament as the top seed and awaits the Florida-Mississippi State winner. The Tide will have a six-day break before it plays its tournament opener.

Should the Tide win that match-up, they would advance to the tournament semifinals for a noon game on ESPN. The other semifinal is set for 2 p.m. and will also be on ESPN.

The only possibility of an Auburn-Alabama match-up would be if the teams win out and reach the championship.