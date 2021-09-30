Second-half surge by Liberty County too much for Northside Methodist

Northside Methodist battled even with Liberty County (Fla.) in the first half on Thursday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

The visiting Bulldogs from the Florida Panhandle, though, completely dominated the final two quarters to break a halftime tie and pull away to a 40-21 win over the Knights, who remained winless.

“It was a tale of two halves,” Northside Methodist head coach Toby Greene said. “There is a good reason that group is 5-1 and a reason why we are 0-6. They looked like a team that knows how to win and we certainly look like a team that is still trying to figure out how to win.”

Behind some explosive plays and a late first-half defensive stop near the goal line, the Knights forged a 21-all tie at the halftime break.

Liberty County, though, scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and racked up 247 total yards on four series overall in the second half, while holding the Knights in five second-half possessions to 19 yards and only one first down -- the first down coming on the game’s final play.

“We obviously didn’t do anything on offense in the second half and we didn’t tackle well on defense,” Greene said. “You have to play four quarters and we certainly didn’t do that.”