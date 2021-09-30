Second-half surge by Liberty County too much for Northside Methodist

Northside Methodist battled even with Liberty County (Fla.) in the first half on Thursday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.
The visiting Bulldogs from the Florida Panhandle, though, completely dominated the final two quarters to break a halftime tie and pull away to a 40-21 win over the Knights, who remained winless.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Northside Methodist head coach Toby Greene said. “There is a good reason that group is 5-1 and a reason why we are 0-6. They looked like a team that knows how to win and we certainly look like a team that is still trying to figure out how to win.”
Behind some explosive plays and a late first-half defensive stop near the goal line, the Knights forged a 21-all tie at the halftime break.
Liberty County, though, scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and racked up 247 total yards on four series overall in the second half, while holding the Knights in five second-half possessions to 19 yards and only one first down -- the first down coming on the game’s final play.
“We obviously didn’t do anything on offense in the second half and we didn’t tackle well on defense,” Greene said. “You have to play four quarters and we certainly didn’t do that.”
Despite starting at midfield to begin the third quarter after recovering on onside kick attempt, the Knights failed to convert in four plays, turning it over on downs on a 4th-and-6 incompletion at the 44.
Liberty County then produced a 16-play, 56-yard drive, overcoming five penalties totaling 45 yards in the series with key conversion success.
The Bulldogs converted a first down off two 4th-and-2 plays as well on two third downs. They overcame a 2nd-and-18 and 3rd-and-16 during the possession. Quarterback Rylan Roddenberry converted the first 4th-and-2 with a 6-yard run off the right side and converted the second one with an 11-yard keeper around the left end.
“The positive is we were doing some things to get them in third-and-long,” Greene said. “The negative was that we couldn’t get off the field off it.”
TyTy Braggs scored on an 11-yard run off right end to cap the Liberty County drive. The extra point kick was blocked by NMA, leaving it 27-21 Bulldogs with 3:23 to go in the third period.
The Knights went three-and-out on the next series and punted to Liberty County, which took it 60 yards in six plays to extend the lead. Bruising fullback Josh Peterson rambled 31 yards up the middle for the TD. A try for two failed, but the Bulldogs led 33-21 with 11:07 to go in the game.
NMA went three-and-out and punted on the ensuing series. The Bulldogs then marched 68 yards in seven plays to pad the advantage to 40-21 on a 19-yard scoring run by Kole Ellis with 5:40 left. Alejandro Rodriguez made the point after attempt.
The Liberty County scoring drive was keyed by a 13-yard run up the middle by Peterson on 4th-and-1 and was also aided by a late personal foul hit on the Knights.
Liberty County threatened in the final minutes, moving inside the 5, but the Knights defense stopped a 4th-and-2 play at the 2 to snuff out the threat.
The game started with turnovers before moving to an offensive show in the first half. Liberty County’s Kellen Speights recovered a Knights fumble when the NMA punt return man had the ball go off him as he was coming in to field a punt. The Knights then gained it back with an interception by Porter Williams.
Two plays after the Williams’ interception, Knights quarterback Carter Stevens faked a lateral pass outside and kept up the middle on a 38-yard run to the Liberty County 32. Six plays later, Stevens scored on a 7-yard run up the middle. Fitz Carter added the point after kick to make it 7-0 NMA with 5:17 left in the first quarter.
Liberty County quickly answered with a nine-play, 59-yard scoring drive. Roddenberry scored on a quarterback sneak from the 1. The point after kick was blocked so the Knights led 7-6 with 1:26 to go in the first.
Northside Methodist extended the lead before the quarter was finished. Sparked by 59-yard keeper by Stevens, the Knights moved to the 2 where the NMA QB went up the middle for his second score of the night. Carter’s PAT kick made it 14-6 with 11 seconds left in the period.
The Bulldogs tied the game two series later. On 2nd-and-9 on the 48, Arron O’Kelley took a carry to the left side but saw a sea of Knights and instead veered course back to the right where there was open room. After running several yards down field, he stuttered-step to throw off a Knight defender and blazed down the field on a 52-yard touchdown run. Tryston Lopez scored on a 2-point try to make it 14-14 with 6:36 left in the half.
But both teams weren’t finished before halftime.
After forcing a punt, Liberty County scored off a 48-yard pass in the middle of the field from Roddenberry to O’Kelley. Rodriguez added the point after kick to up the margin to 21-14 with 2:50 left in the half.
Northside Methodist took over its own 46 after an 18-yard kick return by Jadyn Watkins and a facemask penalty on Liberty County. Stevens, on the first play of the series, threw a dart down the middle of the field to a streaking Colin Blackwell, hitting him in between defenders on a 54-yard pass. Fitz Carter added the point after kick to tie at 21 with 2:33 left in halftime.
Behind a 47-yard kick return by Speights, Liberty County quickly moved inside the 10 in the final seconds of the half, but a 3rd-and-9 sweep play to the left by O’Kelley was broken up the Knights defense, forcing a fumble. Caleb Andrews recovered for NMA to end the threat.
Utilizing eight different ball carriers, Liberty County finished with 414 yards rushing. Lopez (72 yards), Roddenberry (65), O’Kelley (56), Peterson (51), Ellis (51) and Speights (50) all finished with 50 or more.
Roddenberry also threw for 81 yards off five completions as the Bulldogs had 495 total yards.
Northside Methodist had 193 first-half yards, most coming from Stevens, who had 119 yards rushing in the first two possessions. However, Liberty County’s defense, getting its defensive ends outside to contain and clogging up the middle, held him to 1 yard on his final nine carries
“Liberty County had a lot to do with that,” Greene said of the poor running game after the first two series. “I give their coaches a lot of credit for the adjustments.
“We had a lot of plays we just didn’t execute the way we are supposed to in the second half. A lot of offense is execution and we certainly didn’t execute the way we should have. Give them credit for that they did, but we also didn’t do our part on our end.”