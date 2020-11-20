Second half turnovers doom Abbeville Christian in loss to Crenshaw

The Generals, though, were able to overcome it six plays later as Ledford fired to Cobb on a crossing pattern. After catching it, Cobb shot through a gap of Cougar defenders in the middle of the field and sprinted to paydirt on a 55-yard throw and catch touchdown. A try for two failed, but ACA led 20-19 with 6:53 left.

Crenshaw answered on the ensuing possession to wrestle the lead away – for good as it turned out. Holloway scored on a 7-yard run off the left side with 5:20 left and Logan Owens ran in a two-point conversion to make it 27-20 CCA.

Abbeville Christian, behind two first downs, including an 18-yard Ledford to Cobb pass, moved to the Crenshaw 30 but turned it over on downs with a fourth-down incompletion.

The turnover bug then bite ACA again early in the fourth quarter.

A fumble on the second play of the fourth quarter was cashed in by Crenshaw in four plays on an 8-yard run by Taylor. Holloway converted the extra-point kick to make it 34-20 with 9:44 left in the game.

The Generals had a scary moment the play before the touchdown as Early was hurt and attended to on the field for several minutes. He left on a stretcher to a local hospital, but Carlisle, speaking after the game, said it was a precautionary measure. He was released less than two hours after the game.