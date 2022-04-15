Semifinals set in Dothan Diamond Classic softball tournament

Sparked by good pitching, Geneva, Brantley, Houston Academy and Enterprise all advanced to Saturday’s Dothan Diamond Classic semifinals at the Westgate Softball Complex with two wins on Friday.

Geneva got shutout wins over Ashford and Carroll, Brantley allowed only one run in victories over Dothan and Rehobeth. Enterprise gave up only two runs in wins over Cottonwood and Dale County, while Houston Academy gave up five runs, three in a close win over hard-hitting G.W. Long, the other two in a rout of Slocomb.

The two semifinals are set at 11 a.m. with Enterprise and Brantley meeting in one semifinal and Geneva and Houston Academy playing in the other.

The two winners play in the 1 p.m. championship game. A consolation between the two losers is also set for 1 p.m.

Prior to the semifinals, the annual Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby is set to start the day at 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal games

Enterprise 18, Dale County 1: Enterprise came out on fire, scoring seven runs in the top of the first, and ended the game on fire, scoring 11 runs in the fourth.

Taylor Danford and Ane Blevins both had three hits and four runs batted in to lead Enterprise. Kinley Hutto had two hits and two RBIs and Georgia Lessman and Macy Robinette both had two hits to lead Enterprise. Gracyn Snell added a single and RBI.

Snell pitched four innings and allowed five hits. She struck out four.

Shayleigh Whitman had two hits for Dale County and scored the only run on a passed ball.

Geneva 6, Ashford 0: Makaley Boswell pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and the Panthers cashed in three hits for five runs.

Geneva seized a 2-0 lead in the third on a RBI sacrifice fly by Boswell and a run-scoring single by Madison Johnson.

The Panthers padded the lead in the fifth on back-to-back homers. Johnson belted a three-run shot, giving her four RBIs in the game. Emma Griffin followed with a solo homer.

Katelynn Money, Barrett Lawrence and Ashtyn Sanders had a single each for the three Ashford hits.

Houston Academy 4, G.W. Long 3: Houston Academy scored two runs in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and held off the Rebels for a 4-3 win, knocking out the defending tournament champions.

The Raiders seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run single by Tylaya Lingo.

G.W. Long tied it in the bottom of the fourth as Emma Grace Caraway scored on a Dallas Potter sacrifice and Taylor McDaniel scored on a Maleah Long single.

The Raiders, though, reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth. Emily Maddox scored on the back end of a double steal and Braya Hodges had a RBI single.

G.W. Long’s Makenna Long hit a solo homer in the sixth to cut the margin to 4-3.

The Rebels put a runner on base in the seventh off a Makayla Phillips single with one out, but Hodges, HA’s pitcher, got two straight strikeouts to end the game.

Hodges went all seven innings, striking out 11 and scattering six hit and three runs.

Offensively, Suzanne Snell led the Raiders with two hits each. Makenna and Maleah Long both had two hits for G.W. Long.

Brantley 3, Rehobeth 1: Brantley standout pitcher Kaylee Navarre struck out 17 batters and allowed only two hits and one unearned run to pace the Bulldogs.

Over two games and 11 innings, Navarre struck out 27 of 36 batters, adding 10 strikeouts in a win earlier over Dothan.

Rehobeth, which rallied for a win earlier against Pike Road, had a chance late. Down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Rebels put runners at second and third after a Makayla Peters double and had the No. 4 and No. 5 hitters in the lineup coming up. However, Navarre struck both of them out to end the threat.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to go up 3-1.

Rehobeth’s Shellie Littlefield had a strong pitching performance, striking out seven and scattering five hits over seven innings.

Kayden Dunn had two hits, including a homer for Brantley.

Gracie Alberson added a single to go with Phillips’ double for Rehobeth.