Seminole County falls to No. 7 Pelham

Playing its first game of three in an eight-day stretch, Seminole County fell hard to No. 7 ranked Pelham 48-6 Thursday night at Seminole Stadium in Donalsonville.

The win gave the Hornets (5-1 overall, 5-0) the Region 1-A title. The Indians dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the region with two region games left – Monday at Miller County and Friday at home against Terrell County. Seminole County, tied for third in the region, must win one of the two to reach the state playoffs.

Seminole County’s Jaheim Jackson rushed for a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 48 yards overall on five carries. The Indians failed on a two-point conversion try.

Pelham quarterback Brantley Shiver threw five touchdown passes, Jamarquis Ross rushed for two scores and the Hornets had a safety to spark the win.

The Hornets led 18-0 at halftime, but blew it open with 30 third-quarter points.