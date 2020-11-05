Seminole County game moved; schedule changes for next week

Seminole County’s Region 1-A game Friday at Miller County has been postponed to Monday, Nov. 16 after Miller County had to quarantine because of COVID-19. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. eastern, 5:30 p.m. central.
The change in date also created changes in next week’s schedule. The Indians will now move next week’s game at Pelham up to Thursday night at 7 p.m. eastern (6 central time) to allow for three days in between games. The season finale against Terrell County remains on Nov. 20.
