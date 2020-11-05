 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seminole County game moved; schedule changes for next week
0 comments

Seminole County game moved; schedule changes for next week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Seminole County logo

Seminole County’s Region 1-A game Friday at Miller County has been postponed to Monday, Nov. 16 after Miller County had to quarantine because of COVID-19. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. eastern, 5:30 p.m. central.

The change in date also created changes in next week’s schedule. The Indians will now move next week’s game at Pelham up to Thursday night at 7 p.m. eastern (6 central time) to allow for three days in between games. The season finale against Terrell County remains on Nov. 20.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High-school

Rehobeth surges past Wicksburg

  • Updated

NEWTON — It took almost two quarters, but the Rehobeth Rebels finally turned yards into points in a 28-18 victory over county rival Wicksburg Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert