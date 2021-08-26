Seminole County’s Cull commits to Ole Miss

Seminole County senior safety Nick Cull committed Thursday to play college ball at Ole Miss.

Cull, a 5-foot-11, 188-pounder, had narrowed a list of 22 offers to six before deciding on the Rebels. Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and South Carolina were other schools in his top six.

“From the beginning, they were always recruiting me and they were always real,” Cull said of Ole Miss during a Dothan Eagle interview Thursday night. “I like the way they plan to use me on defense. Overall, I felt it was the best fit for me and my family.”

Considered a three-star recruit by 247sports, Cull said Ole Miss plans to utilize him as a hybrid safety in its three safety system, allowing him to roam the field.

“I cover a lot of ground,” Cull said. “I do that well and I am also a good tackler.”

Cull said he wanted to announce his decision on Thursday to honor his mom, Andreane Adams.

“Today is her birthday and this is a gift to her,” Cull said. “She really liked Ole Miss.”