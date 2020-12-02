Seniors lead the way for Abbeville football team

Though they have one game left in their high school football careers, the 10 seniors on this year’s Abbeville football team have left a legacy unmatched in the Yellow Jacket’s 100 years in the sport.
The 10 – many of whom played as freshmen and some even in the eighth grade – have been part of 39 wins over the last four years, the winningest four-year stretch in Abbeville football, which started in 1921.
They have been part of 30 wins the last three years, including a school-tying 12 this season, and part of two double-digit win seasons as they helped the school win 10 game two years ago. They are one of only two classes that have accomplished 30 wins in three seasons and two double-digit win seasons over a three-year period, matching the 1971 seniors.
On Friday, they will become only the second team in school history to play for a state championship title, joining the 1971 team which won a co-championship with a 0-0 tie against Oneonta.
The seniors along with their Yellow Jacket teammates play for the AHSAA Class 2A state title Friday at 2:45 p.m. at the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium against Mars Hill Bible of Florence.
The game will be the final one for Abbeville’s seniors – Rico Dozier, Arthur (AJ) Thomas, Jayven Anderson, Gabriel Shell, Randy Glanton, Martavious Glanton, Davonta Marsh, Devion Smith, Jess Hoffman Jr. and Blake Johnson.
While the record book will remember the seniors as the winningest class in the school’s history, first-year head coach LaBrian Stewart said their legacy off the field is just as impressive.
“Those seniors do a good job of sustaining a sense of pride in Abbeville,” Stewart said. “The seniors help paint the field and they clean the home side (after games) while the underclassmen clean the visitors side.
“I allow them to lead because they are good leaders. I haven’t had many discipline issues with the seniors in school or even in a game as most of the penalties have been more underclassmen. Having the seniors is like having more assistant coaches.”
On the field, they make up a third of Abbeville’s 30-man roster. Eight of them are starters – and some are all-stars such as quarterback Martavious Glanton, running back/linebacker Dozier, wide receiver Randy Glanton and defensive lineman Thomas.
Some are related to each other like the Glantons, who are cousins, and both Glantons are cousins to Dozier.
Growing up together in a small town like Abbeville, the players have been around each other a long time. Because of that experience together, they know what each other will do on the football field.
Seniors such as Martavious Glanton and Dozier feel that is one of the reasons the seniors have help create Abbeville’s winning success the last few seasons.
“We have been playing together since we were 4 years old – everybody has been together during T-ball team, B team, A team, city league football,” Glanton said. “We have been playing together a long time. Now we are playing together as one.”
Dozier added, “We have been playing together since we were young, young, like 4 or 5 years old, so we have great chemistry. We know each other so well and we get along.”
Support Local Journalism
Robin Tyra, who coached Abbeville the previous five years before becoming Ashford’s head coach this past offseason, said most of the players were talented freshmen good enough to start for the Yellow Jackets that were 3-7 and 4-7 while the group was in seventh and eighth grade.
“They came as seventh graders in watching guys in front of them get tossed around and go through tough stuff to playing in some big games to now the state championship game,” Tyra said.
Tyra said he recalled at least five players – Dozier, both Glantons, Anderson and Davion Smith – starting as freshmen with several others, including Shell and Hoffman, playing a lot during that same year. Some of those players played some in the eighth grade, too, said Tyra.
“All of those guys could play (as freshmen),” Tyra said. “They were thrown into some situations where they maybe got out-muscled and out-experienced in our region. But I never worried about taking them as an eighth or ninth grader and putting them in a situation and worrying about them failing because I felt comfortable with them being on the field and I tried to make them believe they could do it. More importantly, they felt like they could.”
Tyra, who faced Abbeville and the seniors in a preseason jamboree before this season, said even as freshmen the group displayed qualities that are still evident today as seniors.
“They are a hard-working group of kids that play with one another as a team,” Tyra said.
Though he longer coaches them, he still remains in contact with the seniors, a group he spent three-plus seasons with, occasionally texting them congratulations on victories and good luck wishes before game.
“I am fan of theirs,” Tyra said. “I will always be a fan of theirs and my phone and house will be open to them and that will never change for any player that has played for me and has gone through a Tyra program.”
Since they were ninth graders, the seniors have helped Abbeville to a 39-8 record.
“They have experienced only eight losses as varsity players and that is not bad,” Stewart said. “They have played a lot of football. They have played a lot of reps. They have seen a lot of things.”
Tyra believes the seniors along with their teammates will complete their season in strong fashion on Friday against Mars Hill Bible.
Abbeville brings a 12-1 record into the game. Mars Hill Bible, which won the Class 1A title two years ago and was runner-up last year before moving up to 2A this year, brings a 12-2 record into the game, though one of the losses was a forfeit to American Christian Academy.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Mars Hill because they have been there the last three years in two different classifications, but I think Abbeville is primed to break history and make history,” Tyra said.
“This group of kids hopefully will finish it off, which I believe they will finish off and will finish off in a memorable fashion.”
If they do, the seniors would push their win total to 40 over four seasons and would cap their final year at Abbeville with 13 wins, breaking a tie with the 1971 team for most wins in a season.
They would also become the first Abbeville team to win a state title outright on the field.
In essence, they would add more to their already impressive legacy.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!