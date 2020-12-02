Seniors lead the way for Abbeville football team

“We have been playing together since we were 4 years old – everybody has been together during T-ball team, B team, A team, city league football,” Glanton said. “We have been playing together a long time. Now we are playing together as one.”

Dozier added, “We have been playing together since we were young, young, like 4 or 5 years old, so we have great chemistry. We know each other so well and we get along.”

Robin Tyra, who coached Abbeville the previous five years before becoming Ashford’s head coach this past offseason, said most of the players were talented freshmen good enough to start for the Yellow Jackets that were 3-7 and 4-7 while the group was in seventh and eighth grade.

“They came as seventh graders in watching guys in front of them get tossed around and go through tough stuff to playing in some big games to now the state championship game,” Tyra said.

Tyra said he recalled at least five players – Dozier, both Glantons, Anderson and Davion Smith – starting as freshmen with several others, including Shell and Hoffman, playing a lot during that same year. Some of those players played some in the eighth grade, too, said Tyra.