Seven Dothan Wolves softball players sign college scholarships

Seven seniors of Dothan’s softball team celebrated college signings together on Monday at the James Smith Convocation Center, bringing the number of college-bound team members to eight.
The players were Maddie Anners, Andrea Harris, Katie Hoseid, Jabby Terrell, Rayleigh Thagard and twin sisters Natalie and Nicole Turner. All signed with a community college program – five in-state and one each in Florida and Tennessee.
The in-state signees were Anners and Hoseid with Dothan’s Wallace College, Harris with L.B. Wallace in Andalusia and the two Turners with Southern Union State in Wadley. The out-of-state signees were Terrell with Gulf Coast State in Panama City and Thagard with Chattanooga State in Tennessee.
Several weeks ago, Collier Peaden signed with Gulf Coast to give head coach Donny Bright and the Wolves eight signees.
Maddie Anners, catcher/third base
Wallace College
On signing: This was an amazing opportunity. I was pretty nervous at first, but I started getting more offers and everything started rolling in and this was where I wanted to go. I am really happy I got this opportunity to play with them.
What stuck out to you about Wallace? Just the teammates, the people and the coaches there. They are really awesome and nice people. The campus is beautiful there.
Was staying at home a priority or a coincidence? It was just that the school was here. I was looking for somewhere kind of far away to get away from home, but this gives me a good opportunity to get my feet wet in college then I will get the opportunity to go somewhere further one day.
What do you feel you do so well in softball? My best thing is keeping in control and going over with everybody in calling out the (defensive) plays and knowing what is going on both on and off the field plus cheering everybody up.
Bright on Anners: Maddie started playing softball at the old Dothan High School since the seventh grade. She did a great job for them. She has a strong arm. I am looking forwarded to seeing what she brings to our team this year behind the plate and at the plate.
Andrea Harris, outfielder
L.B. Wallace
On signing: This was huge because I never thought I would get to this point or be where I am today.
What stood out to you about LBW? I like the coaching staff and I love the campus. It felt like I was at home.
What are some of the things you do well in softball? I feel my speed contributes a lot to the team. I can cover a lot of ground as I play centerfield.
What are you looking forward to in college? I am looking forward to meeting new people, new teammates and have a fresh start because I will be in a new town, even though it is small in Andalusia.
Bright on Harris: She has been playing for Dothan High softball since the seventh grade. Andrea brings a lot to the table. She is super-fast and can play all the outfield positions. Andrea is a slapper and if she hits the ball on the ground, they have a hard time throwing her out.
Kate Hoseid, Utility
Wallace College
On signing: It was great. I have worked for years and everybody has helped me get here. It is great to finally make it to college. All the hard work has paid off.
What stood out Wallace program? The coaches are great. I like how close it is to home and how comforting everybody is.
Was staying at home a priority? It just worked out. It was a big factor for my grandparents and my parents and friends.
What position is your best? I really like outfield and playing center. It is fun as you get to run.
What do you feel you do best in softball? I can read the ball well (in the outfield), but I think being a great teammate goes a long way and supporting each other.
Bright on Hoseid: Kate is good at everywhere she plays. She plays some on the infield, some on the outfield and probably could pitch if we asked her to. Katie is a well-rounded young lady and brings a lot to the plate offensively, has great speed and has a good arm (on defense).
Jabby Terrell, outfielder
Support Local Journalism
Gulf Coast
On signing: It is really awesome for me because I have been working toward this since like T-Ball and since I was like 2, 3, 4. I have been working hard to get to this point and I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to play at the next level.
How big is it having a teammate (Peaden) going to Gulf Coast? I feel that will make it even better because we have that chemistry already and I feel that is more that we can bring to the team.
What attracted you to Gulf Coast? I like that it wasn’t too far from home because I still want to come home, but I still wanted to be enough away to be able to live (by myself). It is also on the beach. I feel it was the good spot for me when I visited.
What do you do so well in softball? I feel like I am best on offense, slapping wise because of my speed.
Bright on Terrell: She was a really good power hitter right-handed and switched to left (in ninth grade). Since going to left-handed, her batting average has skyrocketed and she has been a staple at the top of our lineup in the No. 1 or No. 2 spots. Jabby is a great outfielder who can cover all the gaps in centerfield and has a strong arm.
Rayleigh Thagard, third base
Chattanooga State
On signing: I have dreamt of this moment my whole life. It is super exciting to me. I have been so excited this whole week.
What stood out about Chattanooga State? When I went on my visit to Chattanooga State and met coach (Blythe) Golden, it was so family-like. I just loved the campus. There is literally a river on the campus.
Did having a previous teammate (KJ Braswell) there have a factor in your decision? It didn’t that much. KJ Braswell is my cousin, so I love her to death, but it didn’t affect my decision too much. When I went up there, I knew (that is where I wanted to go to school).
What do you do best in softball? I am not overly too confident, but I do not like to be negative at all on the field. I like to play cool and be aggressive at the plate and anywhere I can help.
Bright on Thagard: Rayleigh plays third and some first and will pitch some for us this year. Rayleigh has a lot of power (on offense). She sees the ball well at the plate and one of her best attributes is hitting at the plate as she rarely strikes out.
Natalie Turner, shortstop
Southern Union
On signing: It is a great feeling. I have been playing since I was 4 years old and I am so excited to go the biggest level.
How great is it to sign with same school as your sister? We were grateful that we can be at the same school together because we have been playing and been living together our whole lives. It will be so much easier for our parents too to come watch us while we play.
What did you like about Southern Union? It was really homey. When we went there, it just felt like the right place.
What do you do so well in softball? For me, I love defense. I feel at shortstop, I can control (the game). I really cover and see the whole field and help out as much as I can. Offensively, I just try to put the ball in play and let everybody else do their job.
Bright on Natalie Turner: Natalie has been playing for the Dothan High softball program for the past six years. She is a shortstop who has great range and speed. She can cover all the ground you want a shortstop to cover and she makes it look easy. She covers that ground very fluidly. She has tremendous speed and power at the plate.
Nicole Turner, pitcher/second baseman
Southern Union
On signing: It is big. Me and Natalie have worked so hard to get where to we are today. We had to sacrifice a lot, so it is very rewarding to sign.
How does it feel to take next step with your sister? It is something that we are comfortable with. Even though we are going three hours away, we are still going to have each other.
Was it a plan for both of you to sign with same college? We never really said if we wanted to stay together or go to different colleges, but it worked out and I think it is for the best.
What impressed you about Southern Union? Their facilities were unbelievable. They were very nice. Also, the girls on the team felt like they wanted to be there with each other. They felt like they were including us when up there to visit. It was a nice experience.
What makes you successful as a pitcher? I am able to locate spots pretty well. I might not have as much speed as other pitchers have, so hitting the spots is really a key.
Bright on Nicole Turner: Nicole has been pitching since the seventh grade at Dothan High. We are looking forwarded to seeing what she brings to us this year in the circle, but she will also play in the outfield and at second base this year. Nicole also has a lot of power on the offensive side as well.
