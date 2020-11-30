Seven Dothan Wolves softball players sign college scholarships

Bright on Hoseid: Kate is good at everywhere she plays. She plays some on the infield, some on the outfield and probably could pitch if we asked her to. Katie is a well-rounded young lady and brings a lot to the plate offensively, has great speed and has a good arm (on defense).

Jabby Terrell, outfielder

Gulf Coast

On signing: It is really awesome for me because I have been working toward this since like T-Ball and since I was like 2, 3, 4. I have been working hard to get to this point and I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to play at the next level.

How big is it having a teammate (Peaden) going to Gulf Coast? I feel that will make it even better because we have that chemistry already and I feel that is more that we can bring to the team.

What attracted you to Gulf Coast? I like that it wasn’t too far from home because I still want to come home, but I still wanted to be enough away to be able to live (by myself). It is also on the beach. I feel it was the good spot for me when I visited.

What do you do so well in softball? I feel like I am best on offense, slapping wise because of my speed.