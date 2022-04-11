Seven local athletes honored as Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete regional winners

Seven student-athletes in the Dothan Eagle coverage area were honored as regional winners Monday during the 37th Annual Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet in Birmingham.

The locals honored were Enterprise’s Isabella Holtz, Eufaula’s Birch Cochran, Carroll’s Riley Jordan, Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson, Pike County’s Angel Terry, Elba’s Callie Pope and Cottonwood’s Kaden Ward.

All seven were either regional scholar-athlete or achievement winners.

Scholar-athlete awards are given to those who excel in academics and athletics and who show leadership as a student and in civic and church areas.

Achievement awards are given to students who have overcome obstacles or hardships either physically or of a personal nature to achieve a level of excellence relative to their academic and athletic ability.

The locals earning scholar-athlete honors were Enterprise’s Holtz, Eufaula’s Cochran, Carroll’s Jordan, Providence Christian’s Patterson, while Pike County’s Terry, Elba’s Pope and Cottonwood’s Ward were selected as achievement winners.

Overall 104 student-athletes statewide from Class 1A through Class 7A – all seniors – were honored as regional winners at Monday’s banquet. Half were honored in the scholar-athlete category, the other half as achievement winners.

Each regional winner earned a $3,000 scholarship and was eligible for their respective class award in their category and also for the state’s overall award in that category.

The winners in each class received an additional $3,500 scholarship. The state’s overall scholar athlete and overall achievement winners earned a minimum of $10,500 each in scholarship money, including $4,000 as an overall winner in addition to being a regional and class winner.

All of the scholarships awarded can be used at the school of the recipient’s choice.

The scholarships were awarded at Monday’s banquet through the Bryant-Jordan Foundation, named in memory of former University of Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and former Auburn University head football coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan.

Founded in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in partnership with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program has awarded close to $12 million in college scholarship awards to more than 3,000 Alabama high school students.

A look at some of the qualifications of the area’s regional winners:

Enterprise’s Isabella Holtz, a Class 7A, Region 2 achievement winner, competed on the Wildcat girls golf team. She holds a 4.44 weighted grade point and ranks third in her senior class of 455.

She was SGA secretary, TSA secretary, SGA sophomore representative, Anchor Club sophomore representative, Wildcat representative, a Student2Student Peer Leader and a member of AP Scholar, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, National Society of HS Scholars and 2020 Hugh O’Brian Leadership Academy Aluma. She was also the golf team captain and selected the PRIDE 2021 Student of the Year. She also has been a tutor, community volunteer and mentor in Mentor Immerison.

Eufaula’s Birch Cochran, a Class 6A, Region 2 achievement winner, competed in football and baseball. He holds a 4.3 weighted grade point average and ranks fourth in his senior class of 152.

He was the senior class president, a Tiger Representative, a class favorite, a member of the National Honor Society and 30 Plus ACT club plus captain of football team. He was also active as a volunteer for Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, the Eufaula Pilgrimage, Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts and Classical Conversations Camp as well as a member of Alabama Farmers Federation.

Carroll’s Riley Jordan, a Class 5A, Region 2 achievement winner, competed in baseball, football and track/field. He holds a 4.28 weighted grade point average and ranks second in a class of 177. He is the school’s salutatorian.

He was National Honor Society President, Alabama Boys State Lt. Gov., Boys National Club Party Whip, SGA vice president, Key Club-VO, Yearbook Staff Sports Editor, a CHS Eagle representative and a member of National Spanish Honor Society, Government Club, FCA and AHSAA Student Leadership Council. He was also a Wiregrass Field of Faith Speaker and a Freedom Speaks Finalist.

Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson, a Class 3A, Region 2 achievement winner, competed in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. He is a five-team individual state champion in indoor/outdoor track and two-time individual cross country champion. Patterson holds a 4.00 grade point average and ranks in the top five percent in his senior class.

He was a member of the Scholar’s Bowl Team, the Student Leadership Council, School Service Projects and the National Honor Society. He has been a volunteer at Wired, Reach Dothan and Vacation Bible School.

Pike County’s Angel Terry, a Class 3A, Region 2 achievement winner, competed in volleyball, basketball and track/field. She holds a 4.06 grade point average and ranks in the top 10 of her senior class. Terry has excelled in athletics and academics, while overcoming sickness and family issues.

She is a member of FBLA and National Honor Society, a Senior Ambassador with the Chamber of Commerce and in the Business/Finance Academy. She was selected as the school’s homecoming queen.

Elba’s Callie Pope, a Class 2A, Region 2 achievement winner, competed in softball and volleyball, while participating in the band. She holds a 4.00 grade point average and ranks near the top of her senior class. She has excelled in sports and academics, overcoming early youth ear/mouth surgeries, plus allergies and recent family issues.

She is the band’s drum major after serving as section leader and lieutenant. She was a SGA president and vice president, Senior Beta Club president and Interact Club president and student council vice president. She was also a member of FCA, HOSA and Elba Youth Leadership. She received the DAR Good Citizen Award and the Hugh O’Brian Youth Award. She was also a member of the Coffee County Honor Band and the Auburn University Marching Honor Band. She also has served 307 hours of community service volunteering to help with school events, community events and work for community members.

Cottonwood’s Kaden Ward, a Class 2A, Region 1 achievement winner, competed in football. He has a 4.18 weighted grade point average and ranks fourth in a senior class of 50 while taking dual enrollment Aviation classes. Ward has excelled in sports and academics, overcoming a rare condition that does not allow his body to regulate his body temperature and causes severe rashes. He also has had to deal with family issues and moving to different states throughout his life.

He was a member of FFA and was chapter secondary in FFA. He was also a member of Beta Club, Key Club and the National High School Association of Scholars.

