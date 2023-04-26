Several high school baseball playoff series scheduled for Thursday were pushed back to Friday because of potential rain on Thursday.

The AHSAA Class 2A series pitting G.W. Long and Tuscaloosa Academy in Tuscaloosa was moved to Friday, said G.W. Long head coach Drew Miller. The best-of-three series will now start on Friday at 4 p.m. with an if necessary game on Saturday at 1 p.m..

Also moved was Abbeville Christian’s second round AISA series against Jackson Academy in Abbeville, according to ACA coach Corey Crawford. The teams will now open the best-of-three series on Friday at 4 p.m. The if necessary game is Saturday at noon.

The AISA Class AA Regional softball tournament at Lagoon Park was also moved to Friday. The tournament features Abbeville Christian along with Edgewood Academy, Chambers Academy and Hooper Academy. ACA faces Edgewood and Chambers plays Hooper in opening games at 1 p.m. Friday.