Several prep football games moved up, including NMA at PCS

At least three high school football games involving Dothan Eagle coverage teams have been moved up because of potential weather issues with Hurricane Ian and more schedule changes are possible.

One of the games moved is the city rivalry game between Northside Methodist and Providence Christian at the PCS campus. The game is now set for Thursday night.

Houston County’s home game against Florala in Columbia has also been moved to Thursday.

Meanwhile in Georgia, Seminole County’s game at Baconton Charter, between Camilla and Albany, has been moved to Wednesday night at 7 p.m. eastern time.

A handful of other area coaches indicated that decisions would be made on Tuesday involving their game.

As of Monday afternoon, Hurricane Ian was nearing Cuba and expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico. It was expected to make landfall somewhere on the west coast of Florida or the Florida Panhandle on Friday, though there is uncertainty about the hurricane's track.