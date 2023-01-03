Several Tuesday prep basketball, wrestling events postponed or canceled; several games in Dothan still on

The threat of severe weather has forced a number of Tuesday night high school sporting events to be canceled or postponed.

As of 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jeff Davis at Enterprise, Charles Henderson at Greenville, Rehobeth at Eufaula, Dale County at Daleville, Emmanuel Christian at New Brockton, Slocomb at Holmes County (Fla.), Wicksburg at Zion Chapel, G.W. Long at Pike Liberal Arts and Lee-Scott at Lakeside School have all been postponed or canceled.

The JD-Enterprise, Rehobeth-Eufaula and Charles Henderson-Greenville games are area contests and have to be made up. Rehobeth-Eufaula, a Class 5A, Area 3 game, and Charles Henderson-Greenville, a Class 5A, Area 4 counter, are both being made up Wednesday. No make-up date has been set yet for Jeff Davis-Enterprise, a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Most of the other games will likely not be made up, though a decision hasn't been made up on several of the games.

Games still on for Tuesday night included the Providence Christian-Northside Methodist girls and boys games at Northside Methodist along with the Ashford-Houston Academy games at HA.

Other games still set to be played Tuesday included Ponce De Leon (Fla.) at Samson, Kinston at Elba and Abbeville Christian at the Wiregrass Kings.

Also postponed were Enterprise’s wrestling matches at Prattville. Those are now set for Wednesday, though with a slight change as Spain Park dropped out of the meet. The Wildcats will still face region foes Jeff Davis, Auburn and Prattville.