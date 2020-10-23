Sharp to Folmar lifts Dothan over Smiths Station

Smiths Station reached midfield on its final drive and even drew an untimed down thanks to yet another Wolves penalty. The last pass slipped throw a Panther receiver’s hand but would have been well short of the end zone anyway.

Dothan looked like it had put the game away early in the second half. Carrying a 21-17 lead into the third quarter, Jordan Harris forced a fumble on an option play and recovered it at the Panthers’ 26.

One play later I’zarrius Macon took a handoff from a running back and flipped the ball to a wide open Sharp for a touchdown. Dothan led 28-17 early in the third quarter.

A fumble on the next Dothan drive at midfield allowed Smiths to crawl back into the game. Minton capped the drive with a 19-yard scoring jaunt, pulling the Panthers within four with 7:47 left in the third quarter.

That was where the score stood, mainly thanks to penalties, until the wild final minutes.

The first half featured little defense despite a relatively modest 21-17 Wolves lead. The Panthers managed to stop just one full Dothan drive, while the Wolves only prevented two Smiths Station drives for earning points.

And even one of those stops eventually yielded points for Smiths Station after a special teams miscue.