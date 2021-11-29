Shelton State softball signs locals Marshall of Dale County, Cardwell of Kinston

Shelton State softball coach Buddy Boyle never hesitates to come back to south Alabama when looking for talent to fill his roster at the Tuscaloosa-based community college.
“When you get a kid from the Wiregrass, they’re going to be hard-working, they’re going to respect the game and they’re going to respect the school they play for,” Boyle said.
Boyle, now in his 14th year at Shelton, knows the area well. He was head coach at Enterprise State from 1997-2001, an assistant at Wallace College from 2002-2005 and assistant at Northview High from 2006-2007.
“Softball in the Wiregrass is huge right now," Boyle said. “You’ve got a lot of quality players coming out of here and going across the nation, so why wouldn’t I (recruit here)?”
Boyle has recently picked up two local products, signing Kelsi Cardwell of Kinston two Fridays ago and JoAnna Marshall of Dale County on Monday.
The two are also friends and teammates during the summer on the Alabama Fury travel ball team, along with another recent Shelton signee, Haylee Hayes of Paxton, Fla.
“That really excites me to know I have them going up there with me,” Cardwell said. “That influenced my decision a lot.”
Marshall is a standout outfielder and Cardwell a middle infielder.
Both felt comfortable with Boyle and the campus at Shelton State during the recruiting process.
“I know that he pushes his players to be the best that they can be and a lot of players told me while I was there (on visit) that he takes you in as his own,” Cardwell said. “You know, I’ll be quite a away from home and it makes me feel a lot better about going off to Tuscaloosa knowing that he’s there for his players and he cares for them a lot.”
Marshall is just excited about the opportunity.
“The first time I went up to Shelton State and took a tour, it was just absolutely beautiful and I just knew from the start I wanted to go there,” Marshall said. “And Coach Buddy is very nice and a coach I’d love to play for.”
Boyle believes he’s getting two outstanding talents.
“I really love her speed and aggressiveness, especially when you’re talking about an outfielder and slapper type (of hitter),” Boyle said of Marshall. “That really stood out and just the grittiness and work ethic. Those things just jump out at you every time you see her play.”
The athletic ability of Cardwell was a drawing factor for Boyle.
“When you look at her, you’re like, ‘OK, she’s got the athletic ability; she’s another gritty-type player,’” Boyle said.
Marshall is recovering from a broken left arm but should be full speed this spring for her senior high school season.
“I’m just trying to get back to where I was and I’m trying to beat previous records that I’ve set in stolen bases and stuff like that,” Marshall said of some of her goals.
She said playing for both Dale County and the Alabama Fury has prepared her well.
“I’ve played travel ball since 10U and the Fury organization really got us out there and talking to colleges,” Marshall said. “I have a coach (at Dale County) that went to Gulf Coast (Nicole Dutton) and she’s really helped with hitting and stuff.”
Cardwell also pointed out how her coaches – former Kinston coach Andy Sanders and first-year coach Kaliegh Weeks, along with Fury coach Wade Hussey – have helped her progression.
“All of my coaches I show a lot of appreciation to, especially my head softball coach at Kinston and my travel ball coach, because I don’t think I’d be here without them,” Cardwell said. “I owe a lot of it to the Alabama Fury program. They’ve believed in me since day one. I don’t know if I could have done it without him (Hussey). He’s really inspired me and made me such a better player on and off the field."
Cardwell and Marshall are glad to have the signing behind so they can concentrate on the season ahead.
“It’s a burden lifted off my chest and something I don’t have to be anxious about anymore,” Marshall said. “I’d just like to thank all my coaches and my parents, and especially God.”
Cardwell also talked about the pressure being lifted.
“The pressure has kind of fallen off of me,” Cardwell said. “I know now that I have a plan of getting to go to Shelton and I can really enjoy this last season that I have without feeling the pressure.
“I just want to get better as much as I can and I really want to be a team leader for the underclassmen since this is my senior year.”