Shelton State softball signs locals Marshall of Dale County, Cardwell of Kinston

Marshall is recovering from a broken left arm but should be full speed this spring for her senior high school season.

“I’m just trying to get back to where I was and I’m trying to beat previous records that I’ve set in stolen bases and stuff like that,” Marshall said of some of her goals.

She said playing for both Dale County and the Alabama Fury has prepared her well.

“I’ve played travel ball since 10U and the Fury organization really got us out there and talking to colleges,” Marshall said. “I have a coach (at Dale County) that went to Gulf Coast (Nicole Dutton) and she’s really helped with hitting and stuff.”

Cardwell also pointed out how her coaches – former Kinston coach Andy Sanders and first-year coach Kaliegh Weeks, along with Fury coach Wade Hussey – have helped her progression.

“All of my coaches I show a lot of appreciation to, especially my head softball coach at Kinston and my travel ball coach, because I don’t think I’d be here without them,” Cardwell said. “I owe a lot of it to the Alabama Fury program. They’ve believed in me since day one. I don’t know if I could have done it without him (Hussey). He’s really inspired me and made me such a better player on and off the field."