Shutouts, close games highlight opening day of Dothan Diamond Classic

Emma Griffin delivered two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in and Ella Dale had a double and a RBI for Geneva, which scored 11 runs in the first inning to seize command of the game. Pazley Lamb added a single and RBI.

Riley Beckwith was the winning pitcher, pitching two innings and striking out three.

For Houston County, Jadyn Rausch hit a solo homer and Shaeleigh Gore had a single and RBI.

Geneva 4, Enterprise 3: Geneva scored three in the bottom of the fourth to overcome a 2-1 deficit and held on for a 4-3 win.

Emma Griffin, who had two hits, and Madison Johnson both hit a solo homer for the Panthers.

Makaley Boswell allowed two runs, only one earned, and six hits in four innings for the win. Kaitlyn Conner pitched the last inning for a save.

For Enterprise, Taylor Danford had two hits, including a double, while Kyleigh Coin and Macy Robinette had a single and RBI each.

Ashford 4, Enterprise 3: Savannah Money allowed just three this and three runs, while striking out four as Ashford opened with a win over Enterprise.