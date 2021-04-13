Shutouts, close games highlight opening day of Dothan Diamond Classic

Shutouts, close games and a tie contest highlighted the 20-game opening night of the 2nd Dothan Diamond Classic Tuesday at the Westgate Softball Complex and James Oates Park.
The night featured eight shutouts, including two each by Dothan and Wicksburg, plus six one-run games.
Dothan blanked Ariton 11-0 and Slocomb 8-0, while Wicksburg shut out Pike Road 6-0 and Northside Methodist 10-0. Also earning shutout victories were G.W. Long, Rehobeth, Ashford and Providence Christian. Long earned a 10-0 shutout of Geneva County 10-0, while Rehobeth took a 4-0 shutout over Ariton, Ashford eked out a 1-0 shutout over Providence Christian before the Eagles turned the tables with a 13-0 shutout over Houston County.
Seven teams won both of their pool games – Dothan, Wicksburg, G.W. Long, Rehobeth, Geneva, Ashford and Brantley.
The tournament continues Thursday with more pool games at both Westgate and James Oates. Bracket play opens on Friday at both sites and the semifinals and championships are set for Saturday at Westgate.
Dothan 11, Ariton 0: Rayleigh Thagard and Jamilyn Vaughn combined on a five-inning, three-hit shutout and four players earned two hits each to lead the win.
Thagard pitched three innings and allowed only three hits. She struck out three. Vaughn worked two scoreless and hitless innings with no walks or strikeouts.
Offensively, Maddie Anners belted a two-run homer and a double for Dothan, while Andrea Harris had two doubles with one RBI and Nicole Turner and Jabby Terrell both had two hits each with a double and one RBI. Thagard added a single with two RBI and Landrie Wiggins had a single and RBI.
Ariton’s three hits were a single each by Reagan Tomlin, Ansleigh Herring and Kaydee Phillips.
Dothan 8, Slocomb 0: Nicole Turner fired a five-inning, three-hit shutout with two strikeouts and no walks and Rayleigh Thagard earned a three-run double to lead Dothan’s win.
Natalie Turner and Maddie Anners both had a hit with two runs batted in for the Wolves.
Slocomb got a single each from Lacey Goddin, Gracen Hodges and Carlee Jowers.
Wicksburg 6, Pike Road 0: Ellie Cox pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with five strikeouts to lead Wicksburg's opening win.
Ashton White had two hits with a RBI and Torri Hobbs had a homer and two RBI for Wicksburg.
Kirsten Stroud had both of the hits for Pike Road.
Wicksburg 10, Northside Methodist 0: Kelsey Ellenburg and Ellie Cox combined on a four-inning, four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. Ellenburg went two innings and struck out four and Cox went two and struck out six. Both gave up two hits.
Ella Grace Kelley hit a two-run homer, Chloe Joyner had a RBI double and Ashton White drove in a run off a sacrifice bunt. Kylie Barnes also had a double for Wicksburg.
Layna Grooms had a double for NMA.
G.W. Long 5, Houston Academy 4: Class 2A No. 4 G.W. Long scored all five runs in the fourth to overcome a 3-0 deficit in earning a 5-4 win over Class 3A No. 2 Houston Academy.
Morgan Ferguson had a double and Maleah Long walked to open the inning. Makayla Phillips singled to load the bases. After a strikeout, Millie Munn, Emma Claire Long and Emmaline Hughes earned consecutive run-scoring singles with an error allowing a fourth run to score. Makenna Long added another RBI single to cap the inning.
Ally Whitehead two hits to lead G.W. Long.
Ferguson struck out six and allowed six hits and two runs for the Rebels.
G.W. Long 10, Geneva County 0: Makayla Phillips and Aubreigh Haynes combined on a four-inning, three-hit shutout and Allee Abercrombie had two hits and three RBI to lead G.W. Long.
Phillips allowed one hit and struck out one over two innings and Haynes struck out two and allowed two hits in two innings.
Ally Whitehead had two singles with one RBI and Millie Munn had a single and a double with one RBI. Maleah Long and Phillips both earned a double and a RBI. Emma Claire Long added a single and RBI.
Rehobeth 4, Ariton 0: Rehobeth’s Shellie Littlefield threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout with six strikeouts, leading the Rebels in a 4-0 victory over Ariton.
Rehobeth scored a run in both the first and third and two in the fourth for the game’s scoring.
Gracie Alberson earned a pair of run-scoring singles, AG Massey had a RBI sacrifice fly and Maddie Williams had a RBI double for Rehobeth. Jenna Hixson also had a double.
Ariton’s three hits were singles each by Reagan Tomlin, Molly Kate Simmons and Nya Allen.
Rehobeth 4, Dale County 3: Maddie Williams’ run-scoring single capped a two-run bottom of the fifth inning and gave Rehobeth a walk-off 4-3 win over Dale County.
Jenna Hixson had a RBI single earlier in the inning to tie the game.
Regan Valenzuela had three hits and a RBI for Rehobeth and Jaci Parker and Makayla Peters both had two hits.
Shelby Allen led Dale County with two hits and two RBI. Elly Castle also had two singles and had one RBI.
Geneva 15, Houston County 2: Makaley Boswell had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs and Ally Henderson had three hits, one a double, and three runs batted in to lead Geneva’s opening win.
Emma Griffin delivered two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in and Ella Dale had a double and a RBI for Geneva, which scored 11 runs in the first inning to seize command of the game. Pazley Lamb added a single and RBI.
Riley Beckwith was the winning pitcher, pitching two innings and striking out three.
For Houston County, Jadyn Rausch hit a solo homer and Shaeleigh Gore had a single and RBI.
Geneva 4, Enterprise 3: Geneva scored three in the bottom of the fourth to overcome a 2-1 deficit and held on for a 4-3 win.
Emma Griffin, who had two hits, and Madison Johnson both hit a solo homer for the Panthers.
Makaley Boswell allowed two runs, only one earned, and six hits in four innings for the win. Kaitlyn Conner pitched the last inning for a save.
For Enterprise, Taylor Danford had two hits, including a double, while Kyleigh Coin and Macy Robinette had a single and RBI each.
Ashford 4, Enterprise 3: Savannah Money allowed just three this and three runs, while striking out four as Ashford opened with a win over Enterprise.
The Yellow Jackets seized an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first before Enterprise closed the gap with a run in the top of the second. Ashford then forged ahead 4-1 with two in the third and held on despite two runs in the top of the fourth.
RaeLeigh Jordan and Lexie Glover both had a run-scoring for Ashford, while Aubreigh Carter had a RBI off a bases loaded walk and Kennedy Thorpe a RBI on a ground out.
Ella Little belted a two-run homer and added a RBI single for Enterprise.
Ashford 1, Providence Christian 0: Savannah Money and RaeLeigh Jordan combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout and Lexie Glover drove in the game’s only run on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly to score Jordan.
Money pitched an inning and struck out two and Jordan pitched four innings and striking out one.
Providence Christian pitcher Natalie Cole allowed only one hit over four innings and struck out three.
Jordan had a double for the Ashford hit and Madilyn Walding had a single for the PCS hit.
Providence Christian 13, Houston County 0: Ella Houston pitched a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts. Only a dropped third strike passed ball allowing the only Houston County runner and preventing a perfect game.
Mary Hannah Driggers had two singles and two RBI and Natalie Cole had a hit with two RBI for PCS. Maddie Claire McNeill and Maddie Norris added a single and RBI each.
Slocomb 5, Dale County 3: Slocomb overcame a 3-0 deficit with four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Madison Baloch and Gracen Hodges both had three singles with Baloch driving in two runs. Annie Dotson had two doubles with one RBI and Carlee Jowers had two singles with one RBI. Mallory Hagler added a single and RBI and Gracie Ward had a double.
Cieara Baker was the winning pitcher, striking out six in five innings with six hits and three runs allowed.
Dale County was led by Gracie Suggs with two hits, one a double, and one RBI. Ainyah Stokes added a single and RBI and Shelby Allen had a triple.
Northside Methodist 9, Headland 9 (tie): Headland scored four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game.
For Headland, Ainslie Condrey had three hits with runs batted in, Lanah Brewer had two hits and two RBI and both Caylee Quarles and Annie Laye had a single and two RBI. Hannah Phillips added two hits, including a double, and Tori Nowell had a single and RBI.
For NMA, Karleigh Mills, Cassie Willis, Emilee Vickers, Marah Stuckey and Tristin Robinson had two hits each with Mills hitting a solo homer and a double, Robinson and Vickers a triple each and Stuckey and Willis a double each. Robinson drove in two runs, while Mills and Willis drove in one each. Gracie Chenoweth had a double and RBI and Anna Klaire Knighton had a RBI.
Brantley 8, Headland 1: Lauren Hudson had 12 strikeouts and allowed only a run on three hits, while Kayden Dunn and Campbell Hawthorne had two hits each with Dunn hitting a homer to lead Brantley.
Caylee Quarles hit two of the Headland hits, including a solo homer.
Brantley 7, Pike Road 6: Campbell Hawthorne, Anisley Watts and Kayden Dunn had two hits each and Lauren Hudson struck out five in the win for Brantley.
Carroll 14, Cottonwood 13: Carroll edged Cottonwood 14-13 in the highest scoring game of the night. No details were available.
Cottonwood 15, Geneva County 4: Cottonwood routed Geneva County 15-4. No details were available.
Houston Academy 21, Carroll 2: Houston Academy routed Carroll in the final game of the night, 21-2. No details were available.