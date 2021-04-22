Six prep players, including five boys, from Wiregrass named to North-South basketball game

Five Wiregrass boys players and one girls player from the area have been selected to play in the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star basketball game this summer in Montgomery.

The boys players are Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, Eufaula twins Caleb and Josh Paige and Enterprise’s Elijah Terry.

The girls player selected as Dothan’s Amiyah Rollins.

All the players are current juniors who will be seniors next season.

Carroll’s Dawkins is a 6-foot-3 guard, Geneva County’s Henderson a 6-foot-2 point guard, while both Eufaula’s Caleb and Josh Paige are both 6-foot-4 guards. Enterprise’s Terry is a 6-foot-5 forward.

Dothan’s Rollins is listed as a 5-foot-10 guard.

All will play for the South against the North all-stars during All-Star Week July 19-23.

The South boys team will be coached by Sumter Central’s Jazmin Mitchell and Florala’s Troy Turman. The girls team will be led by Central-Phenix City’s Carolyn Wright and UMS-Wright’s Terry Canova. Robb McGaughey of Pike Road will be the team administrator for both teams.