Six to be inducted into 28th class of Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame

The long wait is finally over as the 28th class of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame was officially unveiled Friday during a press conference at WTVY.

Four of the inductees are most known for their successes as head coaches following outstanding prep athletic careers – Randy Nolen (baseball), Tim Hulsey (baseball), Janie Wiggins (volleyball) and Randy Griffin (football) – while Ricky Render is most known for his football career at Wicksburg and Florida State and Grady Elmore, who also became a successful coach, was among the few to play three sports at the University of Alabama.

The six being ushered into the hall during a dinner banquet on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, were actually selected by the WSHOF committee several years ago, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of banquets planned in 2020 and 2021.

Tickets to the banquet are $50 and must be purchased in advance by contacting the WSHOF secretary Janna Everett Holland by email at jannaholland417@gmail.com

Amelia Rhoades, the president of the WSHOF, welcomed the inductees present during the press conference and each shared a little about their athletic careers and personal lives so they could better get to know one another. They will have the opportunity to share much more during their acceptance speech the night of the ceremony.

The following are brief bios for each member of the incoming class.

Janie Wiggins

Wiggins is a 1990 graduate of Kinston High School where she played volleyball, basketball and softball. After graduating from Troy State University, Wiggins started the first volleyball and fast-pitch softball programs at Enterprise State Community College in 1995 and then served as an assistant coach under Kinston legend Amelia Rhoades until officially taking over for her in 2000 as Kinston’s head coach.

Wiggins led Kinston to 12 area championships in her 12 seasons along with three Final Four appearances and 10 Elite 8 appearances. Wiggins led Kinston to the Class 1A state volleyball title in 2006 and the softball state title that spring. In 2012, Wiggins took over the Enterprise High program and led the Lady Wildcats to eight consecutive area championships along with six Elite 8 appearances.

She has been a member of the AHSAA Volleyball Committee and named as the Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year six times. She stepped away from her coaching role at Enterprise High in 2019 and is currently the volleyball coach at L.B. Wallace in Andalusia. Her career coaching record is 638-270.

Randy Griffin

The longtime Opp High School football coach was a star athlete at the school during his playing days. The 1963 graduate of Opp played football, basketball, baseball and ran track at the school. He was selected to the South Alabama Conference All-Star team for football in 1962 and also received the honor for basketball in 1963.

His coaching career began in 1967 and his first head coaching job came in 1972 at Elba High School. He led the Tigers to a 9-1 record, winning the South Alabama Conference championship and was awarded the Coach of the Year.

He then became the head football coach at his alma mater the following season, leading the Bobcats to a 9-1 record that first year, and coached Opp from 1973 until 1981. He compiled a head coaching record of 64-27.

Following his retirement, Griffin served as the play-by-play voice for Opp football on WOPP and was live on TV6 for Opp basketball. He continues to serve as the host of the playback show “The Coaches Corner.” The field at Channell-Lee Stadium in Opp is now known as “Randy Griffin Field.”

He was instrumental in starting the Bobcat Booster Banquet and the Bobcat Booster golf tournament, which raised over $300,000 for the Opp Booster Club. A scholarship is given each year in his honor by the Opp Booster Club.

Randy Nolen

While Nolen is most known for his successful career as the head baseball coach at Dadeville High School, the native of Geneva was a star athlete at Geneva High School and began his coaching career at Geneva County High School.

Nolen was a three-sport letterman at Geneva High, competing in baseball, football and basketball. He received a scholarship to play baseball at Enterprise State under coach Steve Kittrell and would begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of South Alabama during Kittrell’s first season as head baseball coach at the Mobile school.

In 1983, Nolen took his first head coaching job at Geneva County, restarting the baseball program that had been abandoned for several years along with serving as an assistant football coach and head junior high basketball coach. In 1988, Nolen was offered the head baseball coach position at Dadeville and also served as an assistant football coach and assistant girls basketball coach.

As a baseball coach, Nolen led Dadeville to the Class 3A state championship in 2002 and his teams made the playoffs 23 consecutive years. He coached at Dadeville for 28 years (1988-2016) and compiled a 544-443 record before retiring from public schools. Nolen coached one season at Catholic High School in Montgomery. Nolen was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tim Hulsey

A native of Birmingham and graduate of Berry High School, Hulsey is well known in the Wiregrass for his 29 seasons (1986-2014) as the head baseball coach at Enterprise State Community College.

He was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020, being recognized for his many years of service in baseball. For the 1988-89 season, Hulsey was the Alabama Junior College Conference Southern Division Coach of the Year. In 1997, the Boll Weevils were the Alabama Junior College Division II runner-ups.

Hulsey coached the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game several years at Troy University and conducted baseball camps for years.

After graduating high school, Hulsey was a walk-on player for the Auburn University baseball team. After graduating Auburn, he was hired at Autauga County High School and coached the 1973-74 Class 4A state runner-up team. In 1975-76, Hulsey attended the University of South Alabama and served as a graduate student coach. Hulsey then coached at Opelika High from 1976-78 and then moved back to Birmingham to coach at Woodlawn High. From 1979-86, Hulsey coached at Hewitt-Trussville before landing the longtime job at Enterprise State.

Grady Elmore

A standout athlete who spent time at Andalusia and Carroll during his high school years, Elmore is one of the few athletes to play three sports at the University of Alabama in the 1960s – football, baseball and basketball.

Elmore was the starting safety on the 1964 Alabama national championship team, was a member of two SEC championship teams and played in three bowl games – Orange (1963), Sugar (1964) and Orange (1965). He was the kickoff specialists for three years.

He was a starting pitcher for the Crimson Tide baseball team for three years and pitched a no-hitter against Southern Miss and led the pitchers with fewest hits allowed and fewest walks allowed in 1965. He played only one year of basketball on the Alabama freshman team due to seasonal bowl games overlap as a member of the football team.

A native of Reform, he was the son of a football coach, Grady Elmore, Sr., who came to Andalusia in 1956 as the head coach for the football, basketball and baseball teams until 1960 when the family moved to Ozark.

As a high school player, Elmore earned seven letters at Andalusia while playing football, basketball and baseball and three at Carroll High. As a senior at Carroll, Elmore was all-state in basketball and football and a star pitcher/first baseman in baseball.

Following in his father’s footsteps as a coach, Elmore had stints at Columbus (Ga.) High, Jacksonville State University and Huntsville High School before settling in at Hardaway High in Columbus, Ga., where he served as athletic director and head football coach for 10 years. He is now retired after 45 years of service in the field of education.

Ricky Render

A four-sport athlete at Wicksburg High School from 1976-1979, Render received a full scholarship to play college football at Florida State under legendary coach Bobby Bowden.

He started for three years on the offensive line for the Seminoles and won the scholastic award three years for having the best grades on the team. While at FSU, the team made two Orange Bowl appearances, one Gator Bowl and one Peach Bowl.

At Wicksburg, Render excelled in basketball, track, baseball and football. As a center in basketball, Render was named All-Conference and All-Area. In track, he won the shot put competition in every meet his senior year and ranked in the top five in the state. In baseball, he was a pitcher and first baseman and earned All-Conference and All-Area honors. He didn’t strike out his senior year and had at least one hit in every game with a batting average over .500.

In football, Render played offense, defense, punted, kicked off and kicked extra points and field goals. He was named All-Conference and All-Area as a junior and senior and only came out of the game for three plays his entire senior year while playing fullback and on the defensive line.

After his college career, Render signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys but was released due to medical issues.