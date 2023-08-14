Two Slocomb teammates who went on to play in the NFL, two former coaches who are the best of friends and two current coaches who are still leading others were the new inductees into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night during a banquet at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center.

Tony Bowick and Brad Baxter, who grew up together in Slocomb; Bubba Johnson and Floyd Griffin, who for more than 20 years coached together at Northview; and Cindy Hawthorne, who leads the Brantley softball program, along with Steve Helms, who has been head baseball coach for 32 years at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, were ushered in as the WSHOF Class of 2023.

During the event, the inductees shared their strong Christian beliefs, stories of their playing and coaching days and a genuine appreciation of being included in what was the 29th class.

“God has been so faithful and good to me,” said Baxter, who starred as a running back at Slocomb, Alabama State and with the New York Jets.

“I was able to excel in every level of my football career. Even getting drafted from a small community to make it to the top, God has blessed me to dominate on every level.

“God allowed me to go to the NFL and play seven seasons. Little did I know at the time when I came to the end of my career, the number 7 in the Bible is the sign of completion. My God had a new beginning awaiting for me to serve Him the rest of my time on this earth.”

His teammate at Slocomb in the 1980s, Tony Bowick, was a star defensive lineman at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and later played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons before a career in several over professional leagues, such as the Arena Football League. He now works with at-risk youths in New York.

“Thank you for even considering a little boy from Slocomb, Alabama, to be here today,” Bowick said. “When I spoke that at 9 (wanted to play football), I didn’t know how I was going to get there, I didn’t know the things I had to go through to get there, but He (God) did.

“Each and every one of us have a gift that God has given us. He gave me and Brad a gift. Did we use that gift to glorify God a lot of times? No. But now, we can honestly say that gift we’re giving back to Him because what I do as far as working with the kids I work with.”

He praised his coaches from throughout the years for pushing him.

“When I became a player, I just wanted to do it off my ability, but they saw something deeper,” Bowick said. “That’s what God sees in us when he gives us the gift that He gives us. I’m not here by chance. God knew this day would come.

“This hall of fame is wonderful. I’m glad to be a hall of famer. I don’t take this lightly. There’s one more hall of fame I want all of us to get into, and that’s heaven’s hall of fame.”

Griffin was the first African-American athlete to play football at Dothan High and became a member of the first coaching staff at Northview, influencing countless youths over the years. He not only coached in football, track & field, basketball and golf, but taught many different classes at the school and is a longtime minister.

A number of former Northview players and coaches were present at the banquet to show their appreciation and support for Griffin and Johnson.

Griffin used the word “wow” in speaking of being part of the class and spoke some encouraging words.

“A friend of mine left me with some words years ago,” Griffin said. “He said, ‘You start where you are. Use what you have and do what you can. Whatever you do in life, it’s only up to you. Everybody needs a mentor, needs a role model and needs a motivator all throughout life. You can’t make it without people.’”

Griffin certainly was a mentor to many and continues to be a motivator as a minister.

Johnson followed the footsteps of his father, Haston W. Johnson, Sr., and his uncle, Wilmer Pelham, into coaching and education. He led Dothan High to a state baseball championship in 1978 before moving over to Northview when it opened to continue a long coaching career as a baseball coach, softball coach, basketball coach and athletics director. He was also a longtime basketball official.

Griffin and Johnson spent 25 years together as coaches at Northview in a variety of roles and their bond is tight.

He talked about the many nights Griffin and himself would spend at a local Waffle House after games and throughout the speech it became obvious how close the two are with one another.

When Johnson was near death following a heart attack in 2017, Griffin was one of the ones he wanted by his side.

“The last heart attack I had I coded in Flowers (Hospital) emergency room,” Johnson said. “People were trying to see me. The nurses said, ‘Hey if y’all want to save coach you better come on, we’re losing him.’ Coach Griffin was there and tried to see me and they said, ‘No, it’s just for family.’ I said, ‘That’s my brother.’ True.”

Johnson is appreciative of the years he spent leading athletes.

“Life has been good to me,” Johnson said. “I went through all of these heart attacks and stuff. A couple of people said, ‘Well, He (God) didn’t want you yet. He already kicked you back.’ Probably about right,” he added with a chuckle.

“I wouldn’t take anything for all of the years. I mean, I got a job to coach right out of college. I graduated in December 1971 and got the job January 1972.”

Hawthorne and Helms continue to coach with success.

Hawthorne has led her alma mater of Brantley to six state softball championships. She credits her family, and players, for helping her gain honors.

“Early on in my career, it was rough,” Hawthorne said. “There were some lean years. I would come home and I would tell Mama, ‘I just don’t know if I can do this?’ And she would say, ‘Go in there and get a shower and go to bed. Tomorrow is a new day.’ That’s what I did.

“I do want to thank my family. Anybody that’s ever been married to a coach, been a coach, been a child of a coach, been a mother or a father of a coach … man it takes a village. You’ve got to have a good support system and I’m blessed to have that.

“God was first in our household. Hard work was a close second. My dad worked hard for a living and my mom stayed at home and looked after me and my sister. But we learned what hard work was and we carried it on.”

Steve Helms, after graduating Huntingdon College, would get a job as baseball coach at L.B. Wallace and has never left the college in Andalusia. He’s won big and prepared many, many baseball players not only to progress to the next level, but to succeed in life away from the field.

“I want to talk about LBW college,” Helms said. “I’ve been there 32 years and it’s a servant college. Our administration, our faculty, our staff … they go beyond.

“They serve the students; they make the experience, they sacrifice, and I’m so proud to be a part of that college because of how servant they are.”

He thanked his family and others who were at the banquet on Saturday night.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this hall of fame and we’ll honor it with integrity,” Helms said.