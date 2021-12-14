Six Wiregrass schools go down, three up in AHAAA Reclassification for next two years

It was mostly a downward trend for Wiregrass teams in the latest AHSAA Reclassification, released by the association on Tuesday.
The latest reclassification, set for the next two academic years of 2022-23 and 2023-24, saw six Dothan Eagle coverage teams go down in classification and three swing upward.
The six programs that went down were Eufaula (from 6A to 5A), Ashford (4A to 3A), Goshen (3A to 2A), Elba (2A to 1A) and Houston County (2A to 1A).
The three programs bumping up were Slocomb (3A to 4A), Samson (1A to 2A) and Barbour County (1A to 2A).
The new reclassification also includes Northside Methodist, which was an associate member (an independent program) the last two years and ineligible for the postseason after joining the AHSAA right before the reclassification announcement in 2019. The Knights landed in Class 3A and will begin championship play this season.
The other 22 area schools stayed in the same classification, including fast-growing Rehobeth in Class 5A. The school gained nearly 20 students on average from two years ago, but the cut between Class 6A and 5A jumped from 569.45 of two years ago to 593.6 this year, keeping the Rebels (581.35) in 5A.
The reclassification, held every two years, counts average daily enrollment figures from classes 9-11 plus eighth-grade hold-backs students as furnished by the State Department of Education. An index of 1.35 is added to determine the classification of private school members, meaning each private school student counts 1.35 for classification purposes.
The AHSAA also released the region alignments for football, the area alignments for volleyball and sections for cross country and swimming on Tuesday.
The association will release winter sports alignments of basketball and wrestling in March after the winter seasons are completed and the spring sports following the conclusion of those sports in May. Those will be released after the private school competitive balance factor, instituted two years ago and assessed against private schools which have a high level of championship success, is determined in those sports.
Check back to dothaneagle.com later today for more details on reclassification in relation to area schools and athletic teams.