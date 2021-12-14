Six Wiregrass schools go down, three up in AHAAA Reclassification for next two years

It was mostly a downward trend for Wiregrass teams in the latest AHSAA Reclassification, released by the association on Tuesday.

The latest reclassification, set for the next two academic years of 2022-23 and 2023-24, saw six Dothan Eagle coverage teams go down in classification and three swing upward.

The six programs that went down were Eufaula (from 6A to 5A), Ashford (4A to 3A), Goshen (3A to 2A), Elba (2A to 1A) and Houston County (2A to 1A).

The three programs bumping up were Slocomb (3A to 4A), Samson (1A to 2A) and Barbour County (1A to 2A).

The new reclassification also includes Northside Methodist, which was an associate member (an independent program) the last two years and ineligible for the postseason after joining the AHSAA right before the reclassification announcement in 2019. The Knights landed in Class 3A and will begin championship play this season.

The other 22 area schools stayed in the same classification, including fast-growing Rehobeth in Class 5A. The school gained nearly 20 students on average from two years ago, but the cut between Class 6A and 5A jumped from 569.45 of two years ago to 593.6 this year, keeping the Rebels (581.35) in 5A.