Six Wiregrass schools go down, three up in AHSAA reclassification for next two years

The latest AHSAA reclassification release didn’t result in a lot of surprises Tuesday in relation to Wiregrass high school programs.
Six Dothan Eagle coverage schools dropped down, including Ashford, Wicksburg and Houston County in Houston County. A fourth county school, Rehobeth, in a surprise, stayed in its class instead of going up in classification despite significant growth from two years ago.
Three Wiregrass schools bumped up a class, including a surprise in Barbour County moving from Class 1A to 2A.
The six programs going down are Eufaula (from 6A to 5A), Ashford (4A to 3A), Wicksburg (3A to 2A), Goshen (3A to 2A), Elba (2A to 1A) and Houston County (2A to 1A).
The three programs moving up are Slocomb (3A to 4A), Samson (1A to 2A) and Barbour County (1A to 2A).
The new reclassification also includes Dothan private school Northside Methodist, which was an associate member (an independent) the last two years and ineligible for the postseason after joining the AHSAA right before the reclassification announcement in 2019. The Knights landed in Class 3A and will begin championship play this season.
With Eufaula moving down, the Wiregrass has no teams in Class 6A. It still has two 7A programs (Enterprise and Dothan), now four in 5A (Rehobeth, Eufaula, Headland and Charles Henderson) and three in Class 4A (Dale County, Geneva and Slocomb).
As usual, the bulk of teams are in Class 3A and 2A. Eight schools are in 3A (Ashford, Pike County, Opp, New Brockton, Houston Academy, Providence Christian, Northside Methodist and Daleville). Ten teams are in 2A (Wicksburg, Ariton, Cottonwood, Goshen, G.W. Long, Zion Chapel, Abbeville, Geneva County, Samson and Barbour County).
Three Dothan Eagle coverage teams are in Class 1A (Houston County, Elba and Kinston).
The reclassification, held every two years, counts average daily enrollment figures in October from classes 9-11 plus eighth grade hold-backs students as furnished by the State Department of Education. An index of 1.35 is added on private school members to determine their classification, meaning each private school student counts 1.35 for classification purposes.
The AHSAA also released the region alignments for football, the area alignments for volleyball and sections for cross country and swimming on Tuesday.
The association will release winter sports alignments of basketball and wrestling in March after the winter seasons are completed and the spring sports following the conclusion of those sports in May. Those will be released after the private school competitive balance factor, instituted two years ago and assessed against private schools which have a high level of championship success, is determined in those sports.
Virtual School impacts Houston County
The newly established Houston County Virtual School likely impacted the Houston County schools, including the three that dropped a classification.
Ashford lost nearly 20 students on average from its count from two years, going from 305.65 down to its current 285.25 in sliding down to Class 3A. Wicksburg lost 54 students on average in its count of 264.10 from two years ago to its current 209.75 total that pushed it down to 2A. Houston County fell 40 students from 172.30 to 132.35 in shifting down to 1A.
Rehobeth, one of the fastest growing areas in the Wiregrass, increased on average 19 more students than two years ago, but surprisingly stayed in Class 5A instead of jumping to 6A as expected.
Rehobeth is the second highest school in 5A, roughly 12 students on daily average from the Class 6A cutline. This year’s cut between Class 6A and 5A jumped from 569.45 of two years ago to 593.6 this year, keeping the Rebels (581.35) in 5A.
The virtual school likely took a few Rehobeth students, but other factors also kept the school in 5A, including six other 5A schools growing more into 6A, including Pike Road, plus three 7A schools dropping down.
Barbour County drops down
Perhaps the biggest surprise was heavily pandemic hit Barbour County actually gaining 18 students on average from two years to 151.85 average, causing the school to jump into Class 2A. The program is the third smallest 2A.
“It was a total shock for us,” Barbour County athletic director Steve Fryer said. “We weren’t aware that our numbers were going to drastically jump that much and that we see ourselves back in 2A.”
Borderline schools
Several area schools jumped into a new class or barely avoided one in addition to Rehobeth, the No. 2 school in 5A. Charles Henderson, behind its increase, remains in 5A as the fourth smallest school. Geneva and Slocomb are the fourth and third smallest programs in 4A, while Ashford is the second largest 3A, less than two students from 4A. Samson and Barbour County are the fourth and third smallest schools of 2A, less than four students on average from 1A.
Biggest decreases/increases
Dothan, after consolidating two years ago, saw a decrease of 295 students on average from two years ago, going from 1,611.85 and the fifth largest school in the state down to 1,438.25, the 13th largest in the state and behind Enterprise (1,647.55) as the largest in the Wiregrass.
Others with significant decreases were Eufaula (27 students down to 547.55), Headland (11 down to 418.85), Dale County (42 down to 317.2), Daleville (21 down to 227.95), Goshen (44 down to 182.15), G.W Long (11 down to 179.95), Geneva County (16 down to 165.15) and Elba (16 down to 129.5).
Those with significant increases were Enterprise (up 36 to 1,647.55), Charles Henderson (up 17 to 404.35), Pike County (up 27 to 282.2), New Brockton (up 26 to 270.45), Houston Academy (up 11 to 261.9, aided by private school multiplier), Providence Christian (up 27 to 253.73, aide by private school multiplier), Ariton (up 18 to 205.85) and Samson (up 18 to 151.85).
Football Regions
The new reclassification changes created a lot of different region alignments for football.
Three Wiregrass regions are now nine-team regions, another is a six team version, while 2A in the area is broken up into two different regions. The nine-team regions will have only two non-region games.
While Enterprise and Dothan didn’t move, two teams (Opelika and R.E. Lee) moved up to make Class 7A, Region 2 a nine-team region. The other region teams remained – Auburn, Central of Phenix City, Jeff Davis, Prattville and Smiths Station.
The other nine regions are in Class 3A and 1A.
In 3A, the Wiregrass’ Region 2 has Ashford, Daleville, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Opp, Pike County, Providence and Straughn.
In 1A, Region 2 has Brantley, Elba, Florala, Georgiana, Houston County, Kinston, McKenzie, Pleasant Home and Red Level.
The six-team is in Class 5A as Eufaula dropped to 5A with Carroll, Charles Henderson, Greenville, Headland and Rehobeth. Pike Road moved up and Andalusia dropped down to create the six team region.
Class 2A has two regions with Wiregrass teams. Region 2 is a completely Wiregrass with Abbeville, Ariton, Cottonwood, Geneva County, G.W. Long, Samson, Wicksburg and Zion Chapel.
Region 3 features Barbour County and Goshen in addition to nearby Highland Home and Luverne plus LaFayette, Lanett and Reeltown.
The other region is Class 4A, Region 2 which has area teams Dale County, Geneva and Slocomb plus Andalusia, Booker T. Washington, Bullock County, Montgomery Catholic and Montgomery Academy.