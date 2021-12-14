Six Wiregrass schools go down, three up in AHSAA reclassification for next two years

Perhaps the biggest surprise was heavily pandemic hit Barbour County actually gaining 18 students on average from two years to 151.85 average, causing the school to jump into Class 2A. The program is the third smallest 2A.

“It was a total shock for us,” Barbour County athletic director Steve Fryer said. “We weren’t aware that our numbers were going to drastically jump that much and that we see ourselves back in 2A.”

Borderline schools

Several area schools jumped into a new class or barely avoided one in addition to Rehobeth, the No. 2 school in 5A. Charles Henderson, behind its increase, remains in 5A as the fourth smallest school. Geneva and Slocomb are the fourth and third smallest programs in 4A, while Ashford is the second largest 3A, less than two students from 4A. Samson and Barbour County are the fourth and third smallest schools of 2A, less than four students on average from 1A.

Biggest decreases/increases