Six Wiregrass teams ready for state volleyball tournament

Six Dothan Eagle AHSAA volleyball teams are set to compete in the final drive for a state championship with three teams hitting the floor at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday and three more on Wednesday in state tournament openers.

Providence Christian, G.W. Long and Kinston open play Tuesday, while Enterprise, Houston Academy and Opp start on Wednesday in the single-elimination, eight-team tournaments.

All six teams are bidding for three wins to capture a state title.

Providence Christian, unranked in the final al.com state poll, opens the action of Wiregrass teams with a 9 a.m. match in the Class 5A Tournament against top-ranked Westminster of Huntsville, which won last year’s Class 4A state title. PCS (20-25) finished as the South Super Regional No. 4 seed last week, while Westminster (44-9) won the North Super Regional title.

The winner advances to a Tuesday semifinal match 4 p.m. against the winner of Gulf Shores (45-16) and No. 4 ranked Jasper (52-10).

The other opening matches in 5A are No. 5 ranked Arab (47-13) against No. 10 Faith Academy (26-18) and No. 2 Montgomery Academy (41-6) versus No. 9 Lawrence County (35-23). Montgomery Academy was the Class 4A runner-up last year.

The Class 5A championship match is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the adjacent Bill Harris Arena.

Kinston is the next Wiregrass team to play on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (16-15), ranked No. 9 in the state, face top-ranked Addison (43-10) at 10:30 a.m. in a Class 1A opening-round match-up. Kinston is the No. 4 seed from the south, while Addison won the North Super Regional Tournament last week. Addison has won eight state titles in the last nine years, including last year’s title in Class 2A before dropping down to 1A this season.

The Kinston-Addison winner faces the winner of No. 4 Pleasant Home (18-12) and No. 2 Spring Garden (39-14) later in the day at 4 p.m.

The other opening-round Class 1A matches feature No. 5 Covenant Christian (33-18) versus Brantley (25-11) and No. 7 University Charter (25-7) against No. 6 Meek (20-23).

The Class 1A state championship is set for Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena.

G.W. Long is the final Wiregrass team to hit the court, doing so in Class 2A tournament action at noon Tuesday against Lindsay Lane, a Class 1A state semifinalist last year. No. 5 G.W. Long (28-10) finished runner-up at the South Super Regional last week, while Lindsay Lane (23-25) took third in the north regional.

The winner faces the winner of top-ranked Donoho (41-14) and Washington County (22-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Donoho was last year’s Class 1A state champion.

The other opening-round games in 2A are No. 9 Pleasant Valley (40-14) against first-year AHSAA member Tuscaloosa Academy (20-9) and No. 3 Bayshore Christian (21-21) vs. Fyffe (21-27). Bayshore Christian was last year’s Class 1A runner-up before moving up a classification this year.

The Class 2A state championship is set for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena.

Wednesday’s action starts in Class 3A and Wiregrass teams Houston Academy and Opp are among the eight teams in the field. Houston Academy (28-15) plays No. 2 ranked Plainview (61-11) and Opp (13-17) faces No. 6 Ohatchee (43-10) in opening matches, both at 9 a.m. Plainview, a Class 3A state semifinalist last year, has the most wins of any team in the state, but finished runner-up to Ohatchee in the North Super Regional. Houston Academy finished third and Opp fourth at the South regional.

The HA-Plainview winner faces the winner of top-ranked St. Luke’s (40-12) and fifth-ranked Susan Moore (48-10), while the Opp-Ohatchee winner plays the winner of No. 7 Prattville Christian (35-19) and No. 8 Geraldine (32-16). Both semifinal matches are set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The two semifinal winners then play in the 3A state championship Thursday at 10 a.m. at Bill Harris Arena.

The final Wiregrass team to play is Enterprise in Class 7A. The No. 2 state ranked Wildcats (41-8) face No. 8 ranked Hoover (35-16) Wednesday at noon. The winner faces the winner of top-ranked McGill-Toolen (48-8) and No. 6 Huntsville (34-13) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The other 7A opening-round contests are No. 4 ranked Bob Jones (49-6) versus Auburn (22-15) and No. 10 St. Paul’s against No. 7 Sparkman (45-12).

The semifinals are set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. with the state championship scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.

State Tournament streaks: Five of the six local teams were at the state tournament last year and several have made multiple consecutive appearances.

Providence Christian is at the state tournament for the 15th straight season and for the 18th time in 19 years as an AHSAA member. The Eagles won state titles in 2011 and 2012.

Enterprise is at the state for the 16th time since 1986 and six time in the last seven years. The Wildcats are at state for the second straight year. They will try to end a 23-game losing streak in state tournament matches since last winning in 1989.

G.W. Long is in its sixth straight state tournament appearance, which is highlighted by a 2019 state title. Houston Academy is making a fifth straight appearance. The Raiders made the semifinals in both 2019 and 2020.

Kinston is making a third straight appearance and ninth in 15 years. The Bulldogs seek to snap an eight-game losing streak in state tournament matches.

Opp new to the party: Opp makes its only second straight tournament in volleyball history and the first since 2018. The Bobcats lost in the opening round to Carbon Hill in its previous appearance.

No Bayside Academy: For a stretch, powerful Bayside Academy, winners of 20 straight consecutive state titles, was a thorn to Wiregrass team at the regional or state tournament. This year, no Wiregrass team has to deal with the Admirals, who moved up to Class 6A. The Wiregrass has no teams in Class 6A.

Providence Christian faced Bayside in either the state finals or semifinals in four of the previous six years (2016-20), losing all four matches.

Lakeside opens AISA tournament: Lakeside School of Eufaula opens the Alabama Independent Schools Association Class AA State Tournament on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The Chiefs face Patrician in the Elite Eight round.

The winner plays at 3 p.m. in the state semifinals against the Lowndes Academy-Jackson Academy winner at 3 p.m.

The Class AA state championship is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Multiplex.