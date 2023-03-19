Sixteen high school basketball players in the Dothan Eagle coverage area have been named all-state members and three others have been selected honorable mention all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Members of the ASWA prep committee voted on all-state teams for both girls and boys in all seven classifications in the Alabama High School Athletic Association plus in the Alabama Independent Schools Association during a recent meeting. The teams were released Sunday morning.

Highlighting the list of local players receiving honors are five first-team all-state selections, three girls and two boys.

The first-teamers on the girls side are Charles Henderson’s Makala (KK) Hobdy in Class 5A, Elba’s A’Lyric Whitfield in Class 1A and Lakeside School’s Addy Helms in the AISA. Charles Henderson’s Austin Cross in Class 5A and Barbour County’s Dyqwayshon Grubbs in Class 2A are the boys first-team selections.

Charles Henderson’s Hobdy, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, averaged 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game in helping the Trojans advance to the 5A state semifinals and to an 18-10 record. It was the third straight year Hobdy has been named all-state as she was a second-team honoree in both of the last two years.

Elba’s Whitfield, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, led all girls players in the Wiregrass in scoring, averaging 23.4 points a game. She also earned 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks a game. Whitfield helped lead the Tigers to a 25-6 record and to the Class 1A state semifinals.

Lakeside School’s Helms, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, delivered 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.6 assists a game. She helped lead the Chiefs to a 13-10 record and to an AISA Class AA state runner-up finish.

Charles Henderson’s Cross, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, amassed 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals a game. He had the most 3-pointers in the Wiregrass with 112 made during the season (3.6 per game) and was one of the top free-throw shooters in the area, hitting 85.2 percent (115-of-135).

Cross helped the Trojans to a 25-6 record and to Class 5A state runner-up honors. It was the second all-state honor for Cross, who was named in AISA last year at Pike Liberal Arts before transferring to CHHS.

Barbour County’s Grubbs, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, averaged a Wiregrass-best 24.3 points and also had 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals a game. The Jaguar standout had two games with 40 or more points. He helped Barbour County to a 16-6 record.

Four area players were selected second-team all-state – Dothan’s Thomas Dowd and Houston Academy’s Rod Jackson on the boys side and Geneva County’s Jordyn Alston for the girls.

Dowd, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward, led the Wolves with a double-double of 18.5 points and 12.1 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks a game. The Troy signee helped Dothan to a 27-5 record and to the Class 7A state semifinals. A year ago, Dowd was an honorable mention all-state selection.

HA’s Jackson, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, led the Raiders in scoring with 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, while also averaging 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and nearing a block (0.9) a game. He helped Houston Academy earn a school-record 29 wins against three losses and a spot in the South Regional postseason tournament.

Geneva County’s Alston, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, averaged 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists a game. She had 20 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in a state semifinals loss. She helped the Lady Dawgs to a 27-7 record and to the Class 2A state semifinals.

Abbeville Christian’s Caroline Armstrong, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.2 blocks a game during ACA’s 9-14 season. She was an honorable mention all-state selection last season.

Four girls from the Wiregrass and three boys were named third-team all-state by the ASWA. The girls honorees are Carroll’s Ameyah Gray and Headland’s Alexus Neal in Class 5A, Opp’s Vanessa Stoudemire in Class 3A and Abbeville’s Ja’Mya Glover in 2A. The third-team boys from the area are Charles Henderson’s Jayden Spearman in Class 5A plus Ashford’s Cam Fields and Daleville’s Moses McDowell in Class 3A.

Carroll’s Gray, a 5-foot-10 senior guard/forward, averaged 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks a game. Gray helped Carroll to a 20-8 record and to the Class 5A sub-regional round.

Headland’s Neal, a 6-foot senior center, averaged 16.2 points, 15.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.3 steals. Neal helped Headland to a 19-9 record and to the Class 5A sub-regional round.

Opp’s Stoudemire, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, averaged 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.2 steals. Stoudemire was an honorable mention all-state selection last year.

Abbeville’s Glover, a 6-foot junior guard/forward/center, averaged 19.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 5.5 blocks and 3.2 steals. Glover, who passed the 1,700-career mark in points during the season, helped Abbeville to a 23-7 record and to the regional tournament finals. A year ago, Glover was an honorable mention all-state selection.

Charles Henderson’s Spearman, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, averaged 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks. He helped Charles Henderson to a 25-6 record and to Class 5A state runner-up status.

Ashford’s Fields, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, averaged 23.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals. Fields helped Ashford to a 15-13 record.

Daleville’s McDowell, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, averaged 23.9 points – second most in the Wiregrass – plus 10.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.1 blocks a game.

The three honorable mention selections from the area were Enterprise’s Sarah Amos in Class 7A and Pike County’s Amity White on the girls side and Abbeville Christian’s Kell Brown in AISA boys.

Enterprise’s Amos, 6-2 sophomore center, averaged 14.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks. Amos helped Enterprise finish 19-13 and reach the Class 7A regional tournament finals.

Pike County’s White, a 5-5 senior guard/forward, averaged 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 steals. White helped Pike County to a 23-9 record and to the Class 3A state semifinals.

Abbeville Christian’s Brown, a 6-0 senior guard, averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals. Brown helped the Generals to a 16-8 record.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State basketball teams, honorable mentions and coaches of the year:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Syriah Daniels, Auburn, Jr., G, 6-0

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 5-10

Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-8

Kennedy Langham, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-9

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City, Fr., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Jestiny Dixon, Foley, Sr., G-F, 5-8

Layla Etchison, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-6

Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 5-11

Madi-Marie Grayson, Alma Bryant, Fr., G, 5-5

Ja'Kyah Smith, Bob Jones, Fr., G, 5-10

Third-team All-State

Jenice Adjessom, Davidson, Jr., G

La'Merrica Johnson, Daphne, Jr., F, 5-11

Ivy Klezmer, Mary Montgomery, Sr., F, 5-10

KeLeigh Mullens, Prattville, Fr., G, 5-4

Anna Towry, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 5-7

Honorable mention

Sarah Amos, Enterprise, So., C, 6-2

Brooke Hallman, Auburn, So., G, 5-8

Alanah Pooler, Hoover, Sr., F, 6-1

Raegan Whitaker, Oak Mountain, Jr., G, 5-9

Coach of the year

Jarvis Wilson, Sparkman

CLASS 7A BOYS

First-team All-State

DeWayne Brown, Hoover, So., C, 6-9

Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City, So., G, 6-4

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 6-3

Labaron Philon, Baker, Jr., G, 6-4

Sam Wright, Spain Park, Sr., F, 6-9

Second-team All-State

Jamicah Adair, Jeff Davis, Jr., G, 6-0

Ja'Mari Arnold, Huntsville, Sr., G, 5-10

Thomas Dowd, Dothan, Sr., G, 6-7

R.J. Johnson, Grissom, Sr., G, 6-3

Salim London, Hoover, So., G, 6-4

Third-team All-State

Zach Gray, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-6

Matt Heiberger, Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 6-4

Will Hawkins, Sparkman, Sr., G, 6-4

Israel Miles, Grissom, Sr., G, 6-2

Spence Sims, Fairhope, Jr., G, 6-1

Honorable mention

Ja Carr, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-9

Caleb Harrison, Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-9

Paul Lanzi, Chelsea, Sr., G, 6-3

Jordyn Turner-Durley, Florence, Sr., G, 6-2

Coach of the year

Scott Ware, Hoover

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Jr., C, 5-11

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green, Jr., F, 6-2

Laci Gogan, Pelham, Sr., G, 5-8

Takya Norman, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-0

Xai'Onna Whitfield, Oxford, Jr., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Jareah Branch, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, So., G, 5-11

Lindsey Cox, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-3

Tamiria Jones, Huffman, Jr., G, 5-9

Jaylen Pleasant, Mortimer Jordan, Sr., G, 5-4

Tamirea Taylor, McAdory, Sr., F, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Kamoriah Gaines, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., G, 5-6

Saniya Jackson, Park Crossing, So., G, 5-8

Ava McSwain, Cullman, So., G, 5-10

Sydney Steward, Hazel Green, Jr., G, 5-9

Ghanaye Whitfield-Moss, Hueytown, Sr., F, 5-11

Honorable mention

Iasia Anderson, Chilton Co., So., G, 5-8

Zakieah Berry, Jemison-Huntsville, So., G, 5-7

Gracie Hill, Hartselle, So., G, 5-5

Blakeley Nixon, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Fr., G, 5-8

Coach of the year

Lin Slater, Huffman

CLASS 6A BOYS

First-team All-State

Terry Coner Jr., Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-0

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook, Jr., G, 6-5

Caleb Holt, Buckhorn, Fr., G, 6-5

Bennett Russ, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 6-0

Caleb White, Pinson Valley, Jr., G, 5-11

Second-team All-State

Julius Clark, Mountain Brook, Sr., F, 6-6

Jake Dorough, Cullman, So., G, 6-2

Antonio Jackson, Blount, Sr., F, 6-5

Peyton Wiggins, Huffman, So., G, 6-2

Adrian Wooley, Paul Bryant, Jr., G, 6-5

Third-team All-State

Jayden Cooper, Pike Road, Sr., G, 6-2

Devin McCaine, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-11

Javion Taylor, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr., G, 6-2

Keshawn Watkins, Columbia, Jr., F, 6-5

Josh Williams, Helena, Jr., G, 6-3

Honorable mention

Tucker Cagle, Cullman, Sr., F, 6-4

Kiah Key, Hartselle, Sr., G, 6-2

Devon McKinnon, Clay-Chalkville, So., G, 6-3

Luke Stephens, Fort Payne, Jr., G, 6-3

Coach of the year

Patrick Harding, Buckhorn

CLASS 5A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-6

Julie Nekolna, Holtville, Sr., F, 6-3

Missy Odom, Jasper, Fr., F-C, 6-2

Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove, Jr., G, 6-0

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville, Sr., G, 5-7

Second-team All-State

Kellyn Hunter, Faith-Mobile, Sr., G, 5-4

Lily Livingston, Arab, So., G-F, 5-8

Erin Martin, Brewbaker Tech, Jr., G, 5-10

Ramie Reid, Hayden, Sr., F, 6-0

Ella Vallas, St. Paul's, Sr., C, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone, Sr., F, 5-10

Ameyah Gray, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., G-F, 5-10

Kennedi McGhee, Brewbaker Tech, So., F, 6-1

Alexus Neal, Headland, Sr., C, 6-0

Liberty Shadix, West Point, Jr., F, 6-1

Honorable mention

Bryleigh Bodine, Arab, Jr., F, 5-6

Mia Hollingsworth, Jasper, Jr., G-F, 5-8

Kiara Howard, Vigor, Sr., G, 5-2

Dalyce Sanders, Marbury, Sr., G, 5-7

Coach of the year

Brad Kitchens, Arab

CLASS 5A BOYS

First-team All-State

Austin Cross, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 6-3

Cam-Ron Dooley, Valley, Jr., F, 6-4

Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, Sr., G, 6-1

Jalen Jones, Ramsay, Sr., G, 5-10

Dasean Sellers, Wenonah, Sr., G-F, 6-5

Second-team All-State

Terrel Johnson, Vigor, Jr., G, 6-2

Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-6

Tyson Sexton, Scottsboro, Sr., G, 6-5

Brandon Thomas, Valley, Jr., C, 6-6

Kalib Thomas, John Carroll, Sr., G, 6-1

Third-team All-State

JB Beaty, Jasper, Sr., G, 5-10

Troy Buchanan, Central-Clay Co., Sr., F, 6-3

Milton Jones, Wenonah, Fr., G-F, 6-4

Kobe Payne, Fairview, Jr., G, 6-1

Jayden Spearman, Charles Henderson, Sr., F, 6-3

Honorable mention

Joe Brown, St. Paul's, Sr., G, 6-4

Josiah Jones, Fairfield, Jr., G, 5-11

Jamarious Martin, Valley, Sr., G, 5-10

Brittney Reed, LeFlore, Jr., F, 6-6

Coach of the year

Marshon Harper, Valley

CLASS 4A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Leslie Hames, Priceville, So., G, 5-8

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian, Sr., F, 6-2

Naomi Jones, Jackson, Sr., C, 6-3

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, Jr., G, 5-10

Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-7

Second-team All-State

Noel Freeman, UMS-Wright, Jr., F, 5-10

Baylor Phillips, Oneonta, Sr., G, 5-9

Raegan Rickard, Deshler, Jr., G, 5-6

CoCo Thomas, Prattville Christian, Sr., F, 5-11

Kaylee Yarbrough, New Hope, So., G, 5-7

Third-team All-State

Chartavia Conwell, Bibb Co., Jr., F, 6-0

Hannah Smith, Catholic-Montgomery, Fr., F, 5-11

Aubrey Sorrells, Hamilton, Jr., G-F, 6-0

Avery Rogers, Prattville Christian, Jr., G, 5-8

Bailey Tetro, Good Hope, Jr., G, 5-4

Honorable mention

Yasmine Jackson, Hale Co., Jr., G, 5-4

Mary Hayes Johnson, Cherokee Co., Jr., G, 5-3

Jameshia Powell, Jackson, Sr., G, 5-6

Ella Watts, St. John Paul II, 7th, F, 6-0

Coach of the year

Terrie Nelson, Priceville

CLASS 4A BOYS

First-team All-State

KJ Anderson, Deshler, Sr., G, 6-0

John Broom, Jacksonville, Sr., G, 6-5

AJ Edwards, Hale Co., Jr., G, 6-1

Drake James, Haleyville, Sr., G, 6-3

Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Johntarius Green, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-0

Carson Muse, West Morgan, Sr., G, 6-6

Bridges Simmons, UMS-Wright, Sr., G, 6-3

Julian Whitfield, Holt, Sr., G, 6-2

Stephen Williams, Escambia Co., Jr., F, 6-8

Third-team All-State

Brayden Harris, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-6

Caden Johnson, Jacksonville, Sr., G, 6-4

Colton Lindsey, Good Hope, Sr., F, 6-7

Joshua Palmer, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-5

Joey Robertson, Orange Beach, Sr., F, 6-6

Honorable mention

Chris Billingsley, Bibb Co., Sr., G, 6-4

Luke Bussey, White Plains, Sr., G, 5-11

Cannon Kyles, Handley, Jr., F, 6-0

Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Sr., F, 6-5

Coach of the year

Tres Buzan, Jacksonville

CLASS 3A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Ava Card, St. James, Jr., G-F, 5-11

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Sr., F, 5-9

Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore, Sr., G, 5-9

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Sr., G, 5-8

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Sr., F, 6-0

Second-team All-State

Leah Childress, Clements, So., G, 5-7

Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview, 8th, G, 5-9

Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co., So., G, 5-7

Jaxson Sizemore, Glencoe, Sr., G, 5-6

Maddie Smith, Trinity, So., G, 5-8

Third-team All-State

Shamaya Allison, Southside-Selma, Jr., G, 5-8

Mya Moskowitz, Trinity, So., F, 5-10

Brandy Phillips, Beulah, Sr., G, 5-9

LeLe Ridley, Piedmont, Sr., F, 5-10

Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, Sr., G, 5-7

Honorable mention

Sky Latham, Gordo, 8th, G, 5-5

Keona Miller, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Sr., C, 6-2

Dominique Owens, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10

Amity White, Pike Co., Sr., G-F, 5-5

Coach of the year

Shane Childress, Clements

CLASS 3A BOYS

First-team All-State

Shannon Jones, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-11

Alex Odam, Piedmont, Sr., G, 6-3

Luke Smith, Plainview, Sr., F, 6-5

Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., F, 6-6

Jonah Williams, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-0

Second-team All-State

DeMarreon Baldwin, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-4

Emmanuel Clarton, Sumter Central, So., G, 6-3

Rod Jackson, Houston Academy, Jr., G, 6-3

Jermonte Stallworth, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Jr., G, 6-0

Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr., F, 6-6

Third-team All-State

Cam Fields, Ashford, Jr., G, 6-1

Slate Gilbert, Winfield, Fr., G, 6-3

Dewayne Hudson, Sumter Central, Sr., F, 5-11

Moses McDowell, Daleville, Jr., G, 6-4

Josh Scott, Sylvania, So., G, 6-5

Honorable mention

Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co., Jr., G, 6-1

Carson Huff, Indian Springs, Sr., G, 5-10

Jordan Presley, Hokes Bluff, Sr., G, 6-5

Roosevelt Towns III, Southside-Selma, Sr., F, 5-10

Coach of the year

Courtney Jones, Midfield

CLASS 2A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs, Fr., G, 5-10

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible, 7th, G, 5-11

Briley Merrill, Ranburne, Sr., G, 5-10

Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley, Sr., G, 5-6

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah, Sr., G, 5-3

Second-team All-State

Jordyn Alston, Geneva Co., Sr., G, 5-7

Maci Brown, Cold Springs, Jr., G, 5-6

Tymiah Burroughs, Washington Co., Jr., G, 5-5

Audrey Stults, Lexington, Sr., G, 5-6

Ella Wheeler, Sulligent, So., G, 5-9

Third-team All-State

Le'Naya Essex, Francis Marion, Sr., G, 5-7

Ja'mya Glover, Abbeville, Jr., F, 6-0

Nakeriona Heard, Lanett, Fr., G, 5-9

Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Sr., G, 5-8

Katelyn StClair, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 5-9

Honorable mention

Alex Brownlee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 5-8

Ja’Kalynn McGinnis, Vincent, So., C, 5-11

Tyla Tatum, Collinsville, Sr., G, 5-8

Emma Kate Wright, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., G, 5-6

Coach of the year

Flori Sweatt, Mars Hill Bible

CLASS 2A BOYS

First-team All-State

Jatavius Colvin, Aliceville, Sr., G, 6-0

Dyqwayshon Grubbs, Barbour Co., Jr., G, 6-3

Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 6-0

Jacob StClair, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-2

Chandler Sullivan, North Sand Mountain, Sr., F, 6-2

Second-team All-State

Kaden Justice, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-6

Isaiah Matthews, Whitesburg Christian, Sr., G, 6-2

Connor Pigg, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., G, 6-4

Elijah Whitfield, Lanett, Sr., G, 5-11

Ty'Jarian Williams, Aliceville, Sr., F, 6-3

Third-team All-State

Kollin Brown, Holly Pond, Jr., G, 5-10

Noah Chism, Sulligent, Sr., F, 6-1

Hugh Hargett, Mars Hill Bible, Sr., G, 5-10

Skylar Townsend, Tanner, Jr., F, 6-3

Colton Wills, Collinsville, Sr., G, 6-2

Honorable mention

Christian Beam, Woodland, Sr., C, 7-0

Tamarion Harrington, LaFayette, Sr., F, 6-4

Micah Lampkin, Holy Family, Sr., G-F, 6-6

Tyquan Simon, Aliceville, Jr., F, 6-3

Coach of the year

Christopher Walker, Aliceville

CLASS 1A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Ace Austin, Spring Garden, So., G, 5-8

Ashlee Gann, Covenant Christian, Sr., G, 5-8

Kendall Lacoste, University Charter, Sr., G, 5-8

Timya Thurman, Linden, Sr., C, 6-4

A’Lyric Whitfield, Elba, So., G, 5-6

Second-team All-State

Sarah Davis, Shoals Christian, So., F, 5-10

Chauncey Dixon, Leroy, So., C, 6-2

Kaina King, Skyline, Jr., G, 5-2

Taylah Murph, Loachapoka, Sr., G, 5-4

Lily Robinson, Marion Co., Fr., G, 5-7

Third-team All-State

Lillie Boggan, Georgiana, So., G, 5-6

Elizabeth Cross, Red Level, Sr., G, 5-1

Kayley Kirk, Spring Garden, Sr., G, 5-6

Gracie Manley, Addison, Sr., F, 5-7

Ty'Asia McGhee, A.L. Johnson, Jr., G, 5-7

Honorable mention

A'Mya Brown, Wadley, So., G, 5-5

Haley Hendrix, Victory Christian, Jr., F, 5-6

Macy Moore, Brilliant, So., G, 5-4

Jasmyn Thomas, Loachapoka, Jr., G, 5-5

Coach of the year

Ricky Austin, Spring Garden

CLASS 1A BOYS

First-team All-State

Rayshon Coleman, Florala, So., G, 6-0

Thomas Curlee, Faith-Anniston, Sr., F, 6-0

Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian, Jr., F, 6-4

Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville, Sr., G, 6-4

Tommy Tisdale III, Keith, Jr., G, 6-3

Second-team All-State

Joe Aldridge, Marion Co., Jr., G, 6-1

Jalen Chandler, Covenant Christian, So., F, 6-6

Jasaveion Moore, Loachapoka, Sr., G, 6-2

Jayden Parks, Brantley, So., G, 5-10

Javen Poindexter, Red Level, Jr., G, 6-3

Third-team All-State

Brady Gilbreath, Addison, Sr., G, 6-0

Treveyon Hill, McIntosh, Sr., F, 6-2

Jayden Nesbitt, Oakwood Academy, Sr., C, 6-6

John Welsh, Spring Garden, So., C, 6-2

Drew Williamson, Donoho, Sr., G, 6-0

Honorable mention

Jarrett Benson, Meek, Jr., G-F, 6-3

Nasir Cheatham, Georgiana, So., G, 6-2

Jaylen Manuel, Millry, Jr., G, 6-0

Jaquan Reeder, Hackleburg, So., G, 5-10

Coach of the year

Melvin Allen, Oakwood Academy

AISA GIRLS

First-team All-State

Bailey Brown, Morgan Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Jr., G, 5-7

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 6-0

Takayla Davis, Glenwood, Jr., F, 6-0

Chloe Helms, Lakeside, Jr., G, 5-7

Second-team All-State

Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 5-7

Madison Davis, Lee-Scott, Jr., G, 5-5

Lakin Harrell, Crenshaw Christian, Sr., G, 5-2

Molly Powell, Lowndes Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Lily VanDyke, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., G, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Jamie Ellissa Deason, Sparta, Jr., F, 5-9

Tori Patillo, Springwood, Fr., G, 5-10

Emma Poore, Coosa Valley Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Jaylyn Strength, Edgewood, Sr., G, 5-9

Mary Grace Whatley, Sparta, Sr., G, 5-7

Honorable mention

Makenzie Gilliland, Chambers Academy, Jr., G, 5-8

Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, Jr., F, 5-10

Anna Glynn Lott, Macon-East, Sr., F, 5-11

Kate Wilkins, Pickens Academy, Jr., C, 5-11

Coach of the year

Darryl Free, Edgewood

AISA BOYS

First-team All-State

Jaylen Carrington, Heritage Christian, Sr., G, 6-2

Austin Champion, Edgewood, Sr., G, 6-1

Lukas Holman, Glenwood, Sr., G, 6-4

Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 6-5

Jacob Wilson, Macon-East, Sr., G, 5-10

Second-team All-State

Caden Hayley, Chambers Academy, Sr., G, 6-1

Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy, Jr., G, 6-1

Jay Lindsey, Patrician, Jr., C, 6-5

Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, Jr., G, 6-0

Brayden Wilson, Coosa Valley Academy, Sr., G, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Haiden Harper, Lee-Scott, Fr., G, 6-0

Kareem Harris, Snook, Sr., G, 6-0

Brandon McCraine, Glenwood, Jr., F, 6-3

Evan Peak, Autauga Academy, Jr., F, 6-4

Tobias Stoutermire, Heritage Christian, Sr., G, 6-6

Honorable mention

Kell Brown, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 6-0

Cooper Hall, Edgewood, Sr., F, 5-11

J.J. Jeter, Bessemer Academy, Jr., G, 5-10

Keagan Roney, Macon-East, Jr., F, 6-3

Coach of the year

Dusty Perdue, Glenwood