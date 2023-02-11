Three Enterprise wrestlers won section weight-class titles and 16 Wiregrass wrestlers overall earned state qualifying spots during Saturday’s AHSAA South Super Section Wrestling Tournament at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

Enterprise earned second place in the Class 7A standings, just 14 points shy of champion Smiths Station. The Wildcats had more section champs (3 to 1) than Smiths Station, but the Panthers had five runner-ups to Enterprise’s two and got points in two more weight classes to help offset the EHS advantage in champs.

The main goal, though, of the tournament was getting as many individual qualifiers to next week’s state championships for a shot at an individual state title. Nine of 11 Wildcat wrestlers at the section meet finished in the top six to qualify for state. Also, four wrestlers from Dothan, two from Houston Academy and one from Northside Methodist are headed to the state meet, which starts Thursday at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.

Leading the qualifiers for Enterprise were section champions Kameron Stiffler, Grier Hunt and Cody Kirk, three Wildcat sophomores. Stiffler won the 120-pound weight class, Hunt the 126-weight division and Kirk the 152 class.

Paxton Hansaw, another sophomore, and Sam Lynon, a senior, finished as runner-ups in the 106 and 160 pound weight classes for EHS.

The other Enterprise qualifiers are freshmen Lemuel Lynon (138 weight class) and Kaemon Smith (145), sophomore Kody Sigmon (170) and junior Xavier Henderson (195). Smith finished third at the section meet, Lynon and Sigmon fourth and Henderson sixth.

Qualifying for Dothan are freshmen Caleb Ham (106) and Cooper Hall (113), senior Kunyea Moore (182) and junior Mykel Lowe (285). Lowe finished fourth, while the other three reached the fifth-sixth place matches that were not contested because of time limits.

Houston Academy’s state qualifiers are sophomores Andrew Gil and Sean Green. Gil finished as a section runner-up at Class 1A-4A 170 pounds, while Green reached the 285 fifth-place match that was not contested.

Northside Methodist has one state qualifier in junior David Bailey, who placed fourth in the 132-pound weight division in Class 1A-4A.

Enterprise results

Stiffler went 3-0 after a first-round bye, capturing the 120 title with a 7-2 win over Smiths Station’s Timothy Luttrell in the finals. Stiffler won two matches on Friday on pinfalls.

Hunt also went 3-0 after a first-round bye. He claimed the 126 title on a second-period pin (2:47 into the match) over Baker’s Logan Odom while dominating 12-1 at the time. Hunt won on Friday off a first-period pin and a 9-4 decision.

Kirk won four matches to earn the 152 title. He capped the run with an 8-5 comeback win in the third period over Daphne’s Ethan Lassere. Kirk trailed 5-4 going to the final period, but earned a two-point reverse with 1:22 left and added a two-point nearfall late to secure the win.

Hanshaw went 2-1 in the 106-pound weight class to finish runner-up. He dominated on Friday with a 15-0 tech fall win and a 10-1 decision before losing Saturday’s finals to Smiths Station’s Eli Sanders 2-1.

Sam Lynon went 2-1 at 160 pounds. He dominated on Friday with a 15-0 tech fall win and a 10-0 major decision but lost in the ultimate tiebreaker in the finals to Prattville’s Dalton Wainwright after the two finished after regulation and four overtimes tied 2-2.

Smith took third at 145 after going 3-1. He won his first two matches before losing in the semifinals and winning the third-place match Saturday 3-2 over Daphne’s Clayton Williams.

Lemuel Lynon took fourth at 138 by going 3-2, winning the consolation semifinals 7-3 over Prattville’s Grayson Scott to reach the third-place match where he lost 4-0 to Opelika’s Denarvious Anderson.

Sigmon finished fourth at 170 with a 3-2 record. He reached the third-place match with a 7-2 win over Opelika’s Tommie Johnson before losing in the second overtime 4-3 to Central-Phenix City’s Darryl Honeycutt.

Three other EHS wrestlers competed but fell short of the placement rounds. Jaalil Cohen (113) went 2-2, while Marcus Holder (182) and Dezmon Thomas (285) went 0-2.

Dothan results

Lowe led Dothan with a fourth-place finish. After losing his opener, he won three straight matches, earning a pin over Smiths Station’s Jacob Zimdahl in the consolation semifinal to reach the third-place match where he lost on a third-period pin to Auburn’s Kyle King.

Ham (2-2 with a bye, 106), Hall (3-2, 113) and Moore (1-2, three byes, 182) all reached the fifth-place round.

In other Dothan results, Nick Johnson (126), Tyler Phipps (132), Tylan Rivers (152), Zach Walker (170) and James Carroll (220) were eliminated after two losses. Johnson did win one match by forfeit and Carroll earned one consolation win before being eliminated.

Dothan placed 11th out of 15 teams with 57.6 points.

HA’s Gil wins 100th; finishes runner-up

Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil earned his 100th varsity win on Friday in the opener and finished as tournament runner-up at 170 pounds.

After a bye, Gil beat Oak Grove’s Olen Bryant 8-2 for the 100th win. He added a 3-1 semifinal win over Escambia County’s Mason Hughes before losing to Ranburne’s Zack Buchanan 4-0 in the finals.

Sean Green also advanced to state for HA, reaching the fifth-place match at 285 with a 3-2 record. He lost 4-1 in the consolation semifinals to T.R. Miller’s Markel Nicholson Jack Jones came within one win of reaching state at 152 pounds but lost in consolation round 5 to Escambia County’s Elijah Thomas 15-0. Jones finished 2-2 with a bye.

Four other HA wrestlers went 2-2 – Abe Haskins (106), David Sack (126), Keygan Ebarb (145) and Hughes Williams (160). Miller Rane (138) went 1-2 and Emmett Payne (120) and Jonah Beaver (132) went 0-2.

HA finished 17th out of 22 teams with 65 points.

NMA’s Bailey makes history

Northside Methodist’s David Bailey finished fourth at 132 pounds, becoming the first Knights’ wrestler to qualify for a state tournament in the program’s first AHSAA postseason meet.

Bailey went 3-2, including a consolation second-period semifinal pin over Cleburne County’s Noah Morgan to reach the third-place match, but lost that match to T.R. Miller’s Brody Hayes 13-1.

The Knights’ Jesse Dyson reached the 138-pound quarterfinals before losing two matches on decisions and was eliminated. The other four NMA wrestlers were eliminated early Friday. Wesley Hartman (145) went 1-2 and Logan Ward (106), Thomas Whitehurst (160) and Brayden Monk (195) all went 0-2.

The Knights, which had the second fewest members competing with just six, finished 23rd with 28 points.