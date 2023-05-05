SLOCOMB – Slocomb baseball player Bryson Brookshire says he looks up to former RedTop Clay Holmes, a relief pitcher for the New York Yankees.

Truth be told, Brookshire can look him straight in the eye.

Like Holmes, Brookshire stands 6-foot-5 and can really throw the ball hard from the mound.

“I’ve always been taller and just really shot up my freshman year,” Brookshire said. “I think it helps me create more whip when I throw.”

Of course, when Brookshire said he looks up to Holmes “a lot,” he was referencing his admiration for the major leaguer who also starred as a pitcher at Slocomb.

Brookshire hopes to make his own waves in the baseball world in the years to come and took a step in that direction by signing a scholarship Friday morning to continue his athletic and academic career at Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga., which competes on the junior college level.

“It’s a smaller college and I feel more at home, because Slocomb is kind of small,” Brookshire said of his decision. “Then I really liked the baseball program. I met the assistant coach and had really good conversations with him on how he’s going to help me progress and develop and become a better baseball player.”

Brookshire, a left-hander, says he’s at his best on the mound when, “I’m really not thinking. I just throw the ball and know where it’s going to go.”

While Brookshire is signing predominantly as a pitcher, he’s expected to be a two-way player at Andrew, being utilized as a first baseman and possibly an outfielder as well.

“It’s going to take a lot of work and I’m going to work really hard and hope for the best,” Brookshire said of having a dual role on the team.

Slocomb head baseball coach Wes Whitfield believes his player is well prepared to handle the challenge ahead.

“At the plate, he’s one of the best hitters I’ve seen around here,” Whitfield said, pointing out Brookshire’s hit for around a .500 average as a senior.

Whitfield has seen the lefty progress well on the mound and believes his best days are still ahead.

“He competes real well,” Whitfield said. “He can be a little wild at times, so the pitching coach at the next level will have to work on that part.

“But he’s (throwing) at 85 (mph), 86 … he’ll probably be 90 before it’s all over with. He has a really good curveball.

“He’s really come on here in the last year in baseball. I think he has a lot left in him … still to grow. He can put 20 or 30 pounds on.

“I talked to their (Andrew) coach yesterday and he’s going to be first base, maybe outfielder, too. He’ll be a two-way player there. He’s going as a pitcher, but he’s a pure hitter.”

Brookshire credits Whitfield for helping him earn a scholarship opportunity.

“Coach Whitfield has had a big role,” Brookshire said. “He’s helped me develop over the years.”

Whitfield is just as impressed with Brookshire as a person as he is with him as a player.

“Bryson is one of the better kids I’ve come around … he’s just a really good kid,” Whitfield said. “He’s a good student and works real hard in baseball and school. He comes from a really good family.”

Being able to sign in front of family and friends in the library at Slocomb was special for Brookshire.

“It’s just overwhelming and a great experience to have,” Brookshire said.