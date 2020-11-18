Slocomb catcher Maggie Hales signs with Coastal Alabama North

“She is very passionate about the game. She wants to win and she wants to be great. She loves the game.”

Childress’ first impressions of Hales came through a video sent by email, but it was her attitude, particularly her passion, during a visit that sold the Eagles coach on the Slocomb player.

“I saw the video and it looked great, but I was trying to save these last scholarships for people that I know can make changes,” Childress said. “I brought her in for a visit and her attitude, her maturity and the passion you see in her eyes let me know she is one of those people that can make changes. She can be that game changer.

“You can tell she is a hard worker and she loves the game of softball. She has a desire to win and a desire to make the sacrifices to win and to push herself.”

Hales became the second Slocomb player in two weeks to sign with Coastal Alabama North as Gracen Hodges did so last week. However, Hales said her decision was made independent of her teammate, though she did get input about the program from Hodges.

“She went first and came back and told me how it was (over there),” Hales said. “When I went and talked to coach Childress, I knew that was where I wanted to be to continue my softball career.”