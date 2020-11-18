Slocomb catcher Maggie Hales signs with Coastal Alabama North

When Slocomb head softball coach Ashley Bell talks about her senior catcher, Maggie Hales, descriptions like passionate, leader and an unselfish team player come to mind.
Those characteristics also caught the eye of Coastal Alabama Community College North coach Christa Childress during a recent visit by Hales to the Monroeville campus.
Those traits, along with her talent on the field, have helped Hales earn a scholarship to Coastal Alabama. She signed on Wednesday to play for the Eagles.
“It feels great,” Hales said of signing. “I can’t really describe it. I looked forward to this day for so long now and it is actually here.”
For the past three years, Hales, a lead-off hitter for the RedTops, has been a consistent hitter, batting better than .300 all three seasons, and a strong defensive player and leader at a position she has started at on Slocomb’s varsity since her eighth-grade season.
“Maggie is just a great kid,” Bell said. “She was the youngest player my first year here as an eighth grader, catching (current UAB pitcher) Amy Woodham. She has done great and done everything I have asked her to do.
“She has always been coachable, always wanting to learn and get better and wanting our team to be successful. It has never been about her and you can’t say that about everybody these days as everybody is so caught up with their stats. But she is a great team player and she is always willing to help the younger kids regardless if they play the same position as her or not.
“She is very passionate about the game. She wants to win and she wants to be great. She loves the game.”
Childress’ first impressions of Hales came through a video sent by email, but it was her attitude, particularly her passion, during a visit that sold the Eagles coach on the Slocomb player.
“I saw the video and it looked great, but I was trying to save these last scholarships for people that I know can make changes,” Childress said. “I brought her in for a visit and her attitude, her maturity and the passion you see in her eyes let me know she is one of those people that can make changes. She can be that game changer.
“You can tell she is a hard worker and she loves the game of softball. She has a desire to win and a desire to make the sacrifices to win and to push herself.”
Hales became the second Slocomb player in two weeks to sign with Coastal Alabama North as Gracen Hodges did so last week. However, Hales said her decision was made independent of her teammate, though she did get input about the program from Hodges.
“She went first and came back and told me how it was (over there),” Hales said. “When I went and talked to coach Childress, I knew that was where I wanted to be to continue my softball career.”
Hales, according to Bell, has developed into a solid player both offensively and defensively coming up through the program as an eighth grader.
“She has developed into a great catcher and become a great consistent hitter,” Bell said, adding Hales usually makes contact and rarely strikes out at the plate. “If I was a pitcher, I wouldn’t want to see her come up to bat because she works the pitchers. She will make them throw a lot of pitches. She will foul it off when she gets two strikes.
“I can trust her to get a bunt down when I want it done or get a base hit up the middle or a sacrifice fly. She understands the game and what it means to be a team player and what a quality at-bat is. It is not always about me getting a hit every time, but doing something best for the team and she does that.”
Bell stressed Hales is valuable to Slocomb both offensively and defensively.
“Missing her behind the plate would be huge, but not having her in the lineup would be huge too,” Bell said. “She is a force on both sides. She is very vital to our success behind the plate, managing the defense, and also important to our lineup as she is always getting on base.”
In addition to being a good defensive catcher in framing pitches for strikes and possessing a strong arm to throw out potential base stealers, Hales is a vital leader, said Bell.
“She is like having another coach on the field and I don’t think people understand how huge that is,” Bell said, calling Hales a “student of the game.”
“We get only two time outs, but it is huge if she can calm everybody down, especially the pitchers. She also knows what I am thinking and relays it on to the others. She has been a huge blessing.”
Hales credits Bell, a former catcher at the University of Alabama, for her development defensively. The Slocomb senior said she played a catcher a little bit before her eighth grade year, but Bell’s arrival before the 2017 season, “put everything in perspective” and she began loving the position of catcher.
“It is an honor to have somebody like that (coaching catching details),” Hales said. “To me, she is perfect. It is incredible.
“She gives me a lot of advice on technique, but also on life as a person and the world.”
Like her coach, Hales feels she is not just a talented catcher, but a good hitter at the plate too.
“I like to hit, but I also like to be a leader on the field by catching and communicating a lot to each other on the field,” Hales said.
She adds she enjoys her role as the RedTops lead-off hitter.
“I like setting the flow, getting it going from the beginning and getting us a good start,” Hales said.
However, the new Coastal North signee said her biggest strength isn’t on offense or defense, but in an important intangible part of the game.
“My biggest strength is trying to help everyone,” Hales said. “No matter if there are in seventh grade or they are a senior, I want to help one and everybody to help benefit the team.”
Though officially a college signee, Hales is now focused on her senior season. This past spring, the RedTops were off to a 10-2 start when the season was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among her goals for the next season is to help Slocomb build off that success.
“I want to definitely improve my skills to the best I can to offer Coastal the best I can give them,” Hales said when asked about upcoming goals. “Also, we had a good run last year, but it came to a close too soon. Hopefully we can pick up where we left off and hopefully make it back to state.”
