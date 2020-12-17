Slocomb, Dothan split bowling matches at Dothan Lanes

The Slocomb girls and Dothan boys earned bowling wins Thursday in a dual match at Dothan Lanes.

In the girls portion, Slocomb, behind two 190 plus scores in the traditional round, defeated Dothan 1,131 to 1,065. Dothan won the boys contest 1,201 to 1,039.

The Slocomb girls were paced by Graci Phillips with a 203 round and by Ava Nelson with a 191. Dothan girls were led by Nicole Turner with a 161 and Rayleigh Thagard with a 159. Jalia Fleming had a 146.

On the boys side, Dothan’s win was led by Alex Thagard’s 199 round. Gavin Hendershott followed with a 182 and Landon Conrad with a 179. Asai Morin led Slocomb with a 161.