Wearing his current New York Yankees No. 35 white pinstripe jersey, Slocomb native Clay Holmes was back in his old high school gym Friday afternoon as the last jersey he wore before becoming a professional baseball player was retired.

During a ceremony at the Slocomb High gym, the Slocomb 2011 graduate of the school, who has played the last five years in Major League Baseball, had his high school No. 21 baseball jersey retired in front of family, coaches, former teammates, the current Slocomb baseball team and other current students.

“Obviously, I had a lot of roots here and it is a special place because this is where things started,” Holmes said in an interview with local media after the presentation. “To be honored and recognized is cool. It has been a special day to be able to share it with family, teammates and a lot of familiar faces.”

The Yankee relief pitcher said was he was honored at the school retiring his jersey, but said the credit for his success wasn’t his alone.

“It is about much more than me,” Holmes said. “There were a lot of people who poured into me and impacted me. I am definitely grateful for all the people I have been surrounded with.”

The 29-year-old Holmes added he hopes his jersey being hung up in retirement inspires current and future RedTops.

“It’s an honor and hopefully more than anything it is an inspiration to the athletes here that even though you are in a smaller school in the Wiregrass that with some hard work and with a lot of time good things can happen,” Holmes said.

Friday’s ceremony began with opening remarks and introductions by current Slocomb principal Denise Whitfield, followed by brief remarks from Zach Justice, a Holmes teammate at Slocomb, and by Becky Birdsong, current Geneva County School Superintendent.

The retirement of Holmes’ 21 jersey was then made with current Slocomb head baseball coach Wes Whitfield and assistant coach Joey Williams presenting it to Holmes, who then held the framed jersey up for those in attendance to see.

Holmes admitted there was no significance to him in high school of the No. 21 jersey, but will have significance now that it is retired.

“I think it was assigned to me in high school,” Holmes said. “There is no real attachment to it (back then). The number I wear now, No. 35, was a family number. My dad wore it when he was in high school and my little brother I think wore this number in all levels of football.”

Following the mid-afternoon ceremony, Holmes spent a few minutes talking to current RedTop baseball players before joining the team at practice. He said he wasn’t planning to talk baseball strategy as much as be a “sounding board for any questions they have” and give them encouragement.

“It will be good to spend some time with them and see where they are at,” Holmes said. “I doubt I will share any groundbreaking pitching mechanics, but I will give them some encouragement and hopefully give them some confidence,”

A relief pitcher, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Holmes has played the last season-and-a half with the Yankees after playing for three plus seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who selected him in the ninth round of the 2011 draft and first called him up to the big leagues in April of 2018.

This past summer, Holmes had his best professional season, finishing with a 7-4 record with 20 saves, a a 2.54 earned run average, a 1.02 walks/hits to innings pitched ratio (WHIP) plus 65 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings.

He was selected to the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, working 2/3 of an inning in the American League’s 3-2 win over the National League.

Before all that, he was a star at Slocomb.

He earned all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association and Dothan Eagle Super 12 accolades as a senior when he earned a 6-3 record, a 2.22 earned run average and 89 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched. He also hit .352 with four homers, 32 runs batted in and had a .456 on-base percentage.

As a junior at Slocomb, Holmes earned an 11-5 record with 126 strikeouts on the pitching mound. He also starred for the RedTop basketball team.

In addition to his athletic success, Holmes was also known for his school work as he was the valedictorian of his senior class with a 4.0 grade point average.

“It was always stressed in our house that school comes first,” Holmes said. “Playing sports was fun and I knew I had some ability there, but the school part was what my parents stayed on me about. Thankfully, it helped me get a scholarship to Auburn and obviously it helped me through the process of signing too as it gave me a lot of leverage to sign with a pro team.”

He initially committed to play college baseball at Auburn, but went to pro baseball after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. After seven seasons in the Pirates’ minor league system, he got the call to the majors on April 6, 2018, throwing his first pro pitch to the Reds’ Adam Duvall. He walked Duvall on four straight pitches, but rebounded by getting the next hitter, Devin Mesoraco, to hit a comebacker to him for what turned into a double play.

Overall, the hard-throwing right-hander has appeared in 178 career games and has amassed a 17-13 record, a 4.13 ERA with 221 strikeouts in 211 1/3 innings pitched.

Friday’s ceremony gave Holmes a chance to catch up with former teammates, about 8-10 of whom were able to make the event.

“It definitely brings back a lot of memories,” Holmes said. “I just remember — I think it was my senior year — that we played Trinity and they were the No. 1 team in the state in the first round of the state playoffs and we ended up beating them.

“We barely scraped out an extra-inning game that I pitched in Game 1, but one of the kids here today, Josh Kennedy, ended up throwing five shutout innings and we run-ruled them the second game. That was sort of the talk of the day.”

Holmes added, “It was fun competing with those guys. The game was pure – you played to win and that was about it.”

Now, it is job with big money for Holmes, who currently has a one-year deal with the Yankees for $3.3 million, according to baseball-reference.com.

Though the Yankees’ official reporting date for spring training date is Feb. 13, Holmes said he plans to arrive at the Tampa facility on Sunday.

Holmes was slowed late last sentence with back spasms, but said he is fully healthy and ready to go for the 2023 season.

“I put in my work in the offseason,” Holmes said. “I am healthy and ready to roll. I think I have a good vision and image of what I need to be and who I need to be. Now, it is a matter of going out and executing and being that. Obviously, we have a great team and a lot of great players and it is going to be exciting to get back with them and sharing the field with them.”

Holmes added he and the Yankees feel they have unfinished business after 99 regular-season win and reaching the American League Championship Series last year before being swept by the Houston Astros in four games.

“We had a good start to the year last year,” Holmes said. “Obviously a lot of great things happened to the team, but it was a disappointing finish there at the end with the Astros. The expectations for the Yankees are to win the World Series.”