Slocomb hires former Dothan/Troy standout as new softball coach

She also was a member of the 2012 Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team as a sophomore after going 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs during the tournament.

Current Slocomb principal David Tice is familiar with Armstrong, having taught social science to the new RedTops coach when she was a student and softball player at Slocomb Middle School.

Tice also knew Armstrong’s family, including her older sister, Jo, from back then.

That familiarity plus Armstrong’s background at Dothan, Troy and with the All Zones Fastpitch Academy were all factors to Tice in the hire.

“She has great playing experience (from Dothan and Troy),” Tice said. “She has been training softball players in Enterprise since graduating from Troy, so she has coaching skill too. She hasn’t been a head coach, but just on character and softball knowledge, I think she is an absolute wonderful hire that could be a long term solution for us here at Slocomb.

“It was an easy decision for me. She is an outstanding human being and will be a great softball coach. It will be a good match (for her and us). We are extremely blessed to have her.”