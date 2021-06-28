Slocomb hires former Dothan/Troy standout as new softball coach

As a child, Kacie McAlister grew up in the Slocomb school system before transferring to Dothan High School.
Now married as Kacie Armstrong, she is returning to the Slocomb system as a high school softball coach.
Armstrong, a former softball standout at Dothan High and Troy University, was approved as Slocomb’s head softball coach Monday night during the Geneva County School Board meeting. She will also serve as a physical education teacher at Slocomb Elementary School.
She replaces Ashley Bell as Slocomb’s head coach. Bell took the head softball job at Geneva last month.
After starring at Dothan and Troy, Armstrong has remained active in softball the last six years, giving pitching and hitting lessons at All Zones Fastpitch Academy in Enterprise.
“I am very excited,” Armstrong said of taking over at Slocomb. “Obviously, it is my first head coaching job, but I look forward to giving my experience to the girls and hoping to make the program better little by little.”
Armstrong attended school in Slocomb from first to eighth grade before her family moved to Dothan. Her and her husband, Cole, recently moved back to Slocomb.
“It does (make it more special),” Armstrong said of landing a head coaching job in the same city and system that she grew up in. “We moved back here two months ago – me and my husband – and this is where my family is from. It was God’s way of saying, ‘Hey, it is time to come back home and build something.’”
Armstrong starred at Dothan High during a five-year career with the Tiger program from 2006-10. She earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors in each of her last three seasons, starring at the plate, in the field and as a pitcher. She was also Class 6A honorable mention all-state both her junior and senior seasons.
During her senior year, she hit .347 with 47 doubles, five triples, three homers, 82 runs batted in and 40 stolen bases, while also recording a 41-7 record, a 1.46 earned run average and 320 strikeouts as a pitcher.
During that senior season, she helped Dothan earn a school-record 60 wins (60-7) and a Class 6A state runner-up finish.
In addition to her athletic success, she graduated in the top 10 of her class at D-High and was an honor student.
Armstrong also starred at Troy as a four-year letterman, finishing her career with a .262 batting average, three homers and 52 runs batted in. She was a versatile player, making starts at catcher, first base, left field, right field and designated hitter.
In her junior year in 2013, she earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a utility player. Playing in all 53 games, she finished that season with a .313 batting average, 31 runs scored, 46 hits, nine doubles, two home runs and 26 runs batted in and also led Troy with a .985 fielding percentage despite playing so many different positions.
She also was a member of the 2012 Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team as a sophomore after going 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs during the tournament.
Current Slocomb principal David Tice is familiar with Armstrong, having taught social science to the new RedTops coach when she was a student and softball player at Slocomb Middle School.
Tice also knew Armstrong’s family, including her older sister, Jo, from back then.
That familiarity plus Armstrong’s background at Dothan, Troy and with the All Zones Fastpitch Academy were all factors to Tice in the hire.
“She has great playing experience (from Dothan and Troy),” Tice said. “She has been training softball players in Enterprise since graduating from Troy, so she has coaching skill too. She hasn’t been a head coach, but just on character and softball knowledge, I think she is an absolute wonderful hire that could be a long term solution for us here at Slocomb.
“It was an easy decision for me. She is an outstanding human being and will be a great softball coach. It will be a good match (for her and us). We are extremely blessed to have her.”
Armstrong, who does her softball lessons in Enterprise on a part-time basis, mostly on Sundays, said she doesn’t believe she has taught any lessons to any current RedTop players, but is familiar with some of the names of the athletes based off growing up in the small Geneva County community.
Armstrong said her main priorities are to help the RedTop players became better players and people.
“My approach coming into the program is to learn the girls and figuring out what their strengths are and how to make their weakness a strength,” Armstrong said. “I want to not only make them better ball players all around, but also better people.”