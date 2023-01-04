Slocomb in search of new football coach

The Slocomb RedTops are looking for a new head football coach and athletic director.

Slocomb principal David Tice confirmed that Bryant Garrison officially tendered in a resignation on Wednesday to school officials, though he will remain on the teaching staff. He had indicated verbally before the Christmas break his intention to leave the Slocomb football program, but had not officially resigned until Wednesday.

“My coach has resigned, but he is still a PE coach,” Tice said in a Dothan Eagle interview Wednesday afternoon shortly after getting the resignation letter. “He has resigned from as head football and athletic director.”

Garrison led Slocomb for just one season, guiding the RedTops to a 5-5 record despite playing in tough Class 4A, Region 2 that featured state champion Andalusia and state semifinalist Montgomery Catholic, the No. 1 team in the state most of the year. It was Slocomb’s first year in Class 4A after decades of playing in Class 3A and 2A.

Calls and texts by the Dothan Eagle to reach Garrison for comment were not immediately returned.

Tice said he didn’t know why Garrison decided to resign.

“I don’t know what his plans are,” Tice said when asked if Garrison gave a reason for his resignation.

Garrison had indicated on Twitter back on Dec. 21 his intention to leave Slocomb in a post headline with the words Slocomb Family at the top.

“I would like to thank you for the incredible opportunity to get to be your head football coach,” began the tweet. “I would like to thank my wife Jennifer, and my son, Brody, for allowing me to pursue my dream, and I can never say enough just how much your love and support have helped me through this year.

“I would like to thank all of the coaches for all of their hard work and dedication into the season. All of you were instrumental in carrying out my vision for the program, and the high standards we created from day one.

“Thank you to all of the parents for your unwavering support, and for allowing me to teach your sons about the game of football. And lastly, to all of the players that I had the privilege to coach, I love each and every one of you for making this year so special for me and my family, and showing us all the love and support that we will take with us and cherish no matter where we go.

“We leave Slocomb with so many memories and tackled obstacles, but will have bonded relationships that will forever remain. Always strive for greatness and never forget to always #BeElite.”

Garrison came to Slocomb after serving three years as defensive coordinator and head strength and conditioning coach at Central Gwinnett High School, a Class AAAAAA school in Lawrenceville, Ga.

He was a defensive coordinator and weight room teacher at Class AAAA Hampton (Ga.) High School for four years and was an assistant football coach for two seasons at Lincoln High in northern Alabama near Talladega before he landed at Central Gwinnett.

Garrison earned all-state honors in football, basketball and baseball while at Marion County where he was the school’s salutatorian. He played one year of college baseball at Bevill State Community College in Fayette before attending and graduating from the University of Alabama with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and a Master’s degree in Kinesiology.

A 2012 Marion County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Garrison served two years as equipment manager for Alabama’s football team under then head coach Mike Shula before becoming a graduate assistant in Nick Saban’s first year at the school.

As a graduate assistant, he worked directly with Saban, Alabama’s head coach, and Kirby Smart, who was defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at the time. While at Alabama, he also worked under noted weight training and conditioning coach, Scott Cochran, and was part of the Tide’s 2009 SEC and national championship team.

Geneva County school officials plan to advertise for the head football and athletic direction positions as soon as possible. No time frame, though, was set for a hire.