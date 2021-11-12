Slocomb loses in a playoff heartbreaker

“We knew they could (come back),” Tisdale said. “That running back is so stinking good and their defense is good. We hit them on some big plays and we knew we had to big-play them. We knew we were not going to drive on these guys. In the fourth quarter, we were hoping to get two first downs to eat that clock up so they don’t have that last three minutes, but we couldn’t get over the hump.”

Slocomb had three straight three-and-out series and lost another series on onsides kick recovery by Hillcrest in the last 15 minutes.

Stallworth’s quarterback sneak put the Jaguars in front with 1:42 to go. However, the extra point failed, leaving it 39-37.

After a double penalty on the first kickoff (holding on Slocomb/facemask on Hillcrest), the RedTops’ Brody Campbell returned the ensuing kickoff to the 39. Five plays later, including scrambles of 15 and 18 yards by quarterback Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb had it at the Hillcrest 25 with 40.7 seconds left.

Now in field goal range, Tisdale had Nobles go off the right edge for 3 yards before losing a yard and then calling timeout with 1.8 seconds left after running the clock down. Tisdale said he didn’t want to risk losing yardage off a Jaguar blitz with another play, possibly making a field goal attempt longer.