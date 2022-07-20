Slocomb’s Holmes records two outs in MLB all-star outing

Slocomb native and New York Yankee relief pitcher Clay Holmes faced three batters and retired two of the three batters in his first major league all-star game appearance on Tuesday night during the 93rd Annual MLB All-Star Game.

The 2011 Slocomb High School graduate, wearing a black American League all-star uniform with New York lettering in gold on the front, entered the game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium in the bottom of the eighth inning with the AL team leading the National League All-Stars 3-2.

Holmes’ first batter was the Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley, who earned a single to right field off a 2-1 pitch. However, Holmes got a ground ball from the ensuing hitter, the Colorado Rockies’ CJ Cron on a 0-1 pitch with American League third baseman Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins fielding it and throwing to second baseman Santiago Espinal of the Toronto Blue Jayes for a force out of Riley at second.

Holmes then retired Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves on a fly ball to centerfielder Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariner on a 2-2 pitch.

Holmes was then taken out of the game by AL manager Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros and replaced by Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendricks, who got the Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud to end the inning.

The final line score for Holmes was 2/3 of an inning pitch, no runs, one hit, no strikeouts and no walks. He threw 11 pitches overall.

The American League won the game 3-2.